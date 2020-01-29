Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Containerboard Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The global containerboard market is poised to grow by 37.43 mn MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing need for sustainable packaging solutions. In addition, incorporation of advanced technologies across containerboard market is anticipated to boost the growth of the containerboard market as well.
The report provides a detailed analysis of 25 vendors operating in the containerboard market, including vendors such as:
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Market Landscape
4. Market Sizing
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Geographic Landscape
7. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8. Vendor Landscape
