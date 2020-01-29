HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on the wages and non-wage benefits of workers in Atlantic Canada.



Comparing Government and Private Sector Compensation in Atlantic Canada compares key workplace measures—wages, pension packages, retirement ages, etc.—of government employees in all four Atlantic provinces (including federal, provincial and municipal workers) with workers in the provinces’ private sectors.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 5:00 a.m. Atlantic.

