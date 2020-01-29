FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstCash, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FCFS), the leading international operator of over 2,600 retail pawn stores in the U.S. and Latin America, today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019. In addition, the Board of Directors declared a $0.27 per share quarterly cash dividend to be paid in February 2020 and announced a new $100 million share repurchase authorization. The Company also initiated earnings guidance for 2020.
Mr. Rick Wessel, chief executive officer, stated, “FirstCash completed another successful year, posting record fourth quarter and full-year 2019 revenue and net income results, highlighted by strong earnings growth from our core pawn operations. We also accelerated organic store growth in 2019 with a record 89 new store openings in Latin America, combined with acquisitions of 190 additional locations, which positions us for further revenue and earnings growth in 2020. The Company’s robust balance sheet and cash flows continue to support both the long-term expansion strategy and additional shareholder returns, including dividends and further share buyback programs.”
This release contains adjusted earnings measures, which exclude, among other things, merger and other acquisition expenses, certain non-cash foreign currency exchange gains and losses and non-recurring consumer lending wind-down costs, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the descriptions and reconciliations to GAAP of these and other non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|As Reported (GAAP)
|Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|In thousands, except per share amounts
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|$
|498,362
|$
|481,208
|$
|498,362
|$
|481,208
|Net income
|$
|54,154
|$
|48,075
|$
|53,836
|$
|49,201
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.27
|$
|1.09
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.12
|EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|90,292
|$
|81,404
|$
|89,823
|$
|84,987
|Weighted-average diluted shares
|42,760
|43,936
|42,760
|43,936
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|As Reported (GAAP)
|Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|In thousands, except per share amounts
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|$
|1,864,439
|$
|1,780,858
|$
|1,864,439
|$
|1,780,858
|Net income
|$
|164,618
|$
|153,206
|$
|167,900
|$
|158,290
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|3.81
|$
|3.41
|$
|3.89
|$
|3.53
|EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|299,495
|$
|274,999
|$
|303,782
|$
|284,156
|Weighted-average diluted shares
|43,208
|44,884
|43,208
|44,884
Consolidated Earnings Highlights
Acquisitions and Store Opening Highlights
Note: Certain growth rates in “Latin America Operations” below are calculated on a constant currency basis, a non-GAAP financial measure defined at the end of this release and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in the financial statements in this release. The average Mexican peso to U.S. dollar exchange rate for 2019 was 19.3 pesos / dollar, an unfavorable change of 1% versus the comparable prior-year period, and for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 19.3 pesos / dollar, a favorable change of 3% versus the prior-year period.
Latin America Operations
U.S. Operations
Consumer Lending Contraction and Ohio Wind-Down Costs
Cash Dividend and Stock Repurchases
Liquidity and Return Metrics
2020 Outlook
Additional Commentary and Analysis
Mr. Wessel further commented on the 2019 results, “We are pleased to report both fourth quarter and full-year results that delivered increased revenues and strong earnings growth from the Company’s core pawn operations. As we begin 2020, we remain committed to future revenue growth and continued profitability improvements in both the U.S. and Latin America.
“Our U.S. results in the fourth quarter continued to reflect stable demand and improving margins for core pawn products, as we posted a 5% increase in retail gross profit with 39% retail margins, which are the highest margins achieved by the Company since the merger with Cash America in 2016. Pawn lending metrics improved as well, with a 2% increase in the effective pawn yield and solid sequential improvement in same-store pawn receivable balances during the fourth quarter. Looking ahead, we believe we are on target to see positive overall same-store pawn receivable comps in the U.S. sometime in the first half of 2020 and expect retail margins and pawn yields to continue trending positively, as well.
“We also continued to wind down the small amount of remaining non-core unsecured consumer lending products in the U.S. during 2019, including the elimination of these products in all of our Ohio locations due to state regulatory restrictions that went into effect in April 2019. A portion of the improvement in U.S. pawn activity came from the 67 remaining Ohio stores, now operating solely as pawnshops, which saw an 11% year-over-year increase in pawn loans which, for FirstCash, is a positive by-product of the regulatory change.
“In Latin America, retail sales growth in the fourth quarter remained solid, up 13% in total and up 5% on a same-store, constant currency basis, which were especially strong results compared to other large discount retailers in the fourth quarter. Inventory turns also remained high while aged inventory levels were still low at 1% at year end. Even with anticipated temporary softness in Mexico pawn receivables, revenue from pawn fees exceeded internal expectations as they were up on a constant currency basis by 11% in total and 3% from same-stores, indicating improved yields on a higher quality loan portfolio. At this point, the previously noted impact of recently implemented social welfare programs on pawn demand in Mexico appears to be moderating and we expect that fundamental demand will begin to rebound in the second half of 2020 based on historical patterns.
“We re-accelerated organic store growth in 2019 with a record level of de novo store openings that we anticipate to be a new baseline for future annual store growth expectations. The 89 stores we added in Latin America and the 190 stores we acquired in Mexico and the U.S. over the past year are expected to help drive 2020 revenue and earnings growth across multiple markets. The 529 Prendamex stores acquired over the past two years continue to perform well. Constant currency same-store core revenues in these locations were up 31% in the fourth quarter, which included a 46% increase in retail sales, and we are now starting to realize expense synergies, which contributed to the sequential decline in administrative expenses in the fourth quarter.
“The cash flows and the balance sheet of FirstCash remained strong in 2019, as well. During the fourth quarter, we again raised the quarterly cash dividend, which marks three consecutive years of dividend increases. In addition, the Company expects to complete its current outstanding buyback plan by the end of January, which will be the fifth $100 million buyback plan completed since 2017, and the Board of Directors has authorized another $100 million share repurchase plan.
“As the Company continues to grow, we recently increased the size of the revolving bank credit facility from $425 million to $500 million through the addition of another large bank and extended its term for a full five years. Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio remains under 2 to 1, giving us significant flexibility to support future store openings and acquisition opportunities as they arise while allowing us to maintain robust shareholder payouts from dividends and buybacks.
“The earnings guidance for 2020 reflects continued growth from core pawn operations which more than offsets the final remaining headwinds from exiting the consumer loan business in Ohio, which will be fully lapped after the second quarter. The guidance also reflects conservative assumptions for both LatAm pawn receivable growth in the first half of 2020 and the Mexican peso exchange rate for the full year. Of other note, the 2020 guidance reflects continued earnings drag from approximately 90 to 100 planned new store openings but does not assume earnings growth from any potential acquisitions that may happen in 2020.
“In summary, we also take time to note the tremendous growth of the Company over the past ten years. Our market cap has grown over the past decade from less than $700 million to over $3.4 billion and FirstCash has delivered a total shareholder return of 282% over the past ten years, which is well above market returns. As we enter the new decade, we remain committed to further delivering revenue and earnings growth to drive long-term value and meaningful returns to our shareholders,” concluded Rick Wessel, chief executive officer.
About FirstCash
FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores with more than 2,600 retail pawn locations and 21,000 employees in 24 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four countries in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. FirstCash focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.
FirstCash is a component company in both the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index® and the Russell 2000 Index®. FirstCash’s common stock (ticker symbol “FCFS”) is traded on the Nasdaq, the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market. For additional information regarding FirstCash and the services it provides, visit FirstCash’s websites located at http://www.firstcash.com and http://www.cashamerica.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This release contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition and prospects of FirstCash, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries (together, the “Company”). Forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook,” “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends,” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic,” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, guidance, expectations and future plans. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.
While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Such factors may include, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and regulatory developments discussed and described in the Company’s 2018 annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 5, 2019, including the risks described in Part 1, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” thereof, and other reports filed subsequently by the Company with the SEC, including the Company’s forthcoming annual report on Form 10-K. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, nor can the Company predict, in many cases, all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to report any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue:
|Retail merchandise sales
|$
|331,208
|$
|309,614
|$
|1,175,561
|$
|1,091,614
|Pawn loan fees
|143,830
|137,728
|564,824
|525,146
|Wholesale scrap jewelry sales
|21,524
|20,971
|103,876
|107,821
|Consumer loan and credit services fees
|1,800
|12,895
|20,178
|56,277
|Total revenue
|498,362
|481,208
|1,864,439
|1,780,858
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of retail merchandise sold
|211,643
|195,308
|745,861
|696,666
|Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold
|19,125
|19,534
|96,072
|99,964
|Consumer loan and credit services loss provision
|330
|4,366
|4,159
|17,461
|Total cost of revenue
|231,098
|219,208
|846,092
|814,091
|Net revenue
|267,264
|262,000
|1,018,347
|966,767
|Expenses and other income:
|Store operating expenses
|150,521
|145,210
|595,539
|563,321
|Administrative expenses
|27,908
|32,343
|122,334
|120,042
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,846
|9,876
|41,904
|42,961
|Interest expense
|8,195
|8,580
|34,035
|29,173
|Interest income
|(267
|)
|(228
|)
|(1,055
|)
|(2,444
|)
|Merger and other acquisition expenses
|256
|2,069
|1,766
|7,643
|(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
|(1,713
|)
|974
|(787
|)
|762
|Total expenses and other income
|195,746
|198,824
|793,736
|761,458
|Income before income taxes
|71,518
|63,176
|224,611
|205,309
|Provision for income taxes
|17,364
|15,101
|59,993
|52,103
|Net income
|$
|54,154
|$
|48,075
|$
|164,618
|$
|153,206
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|1.27
|$
|1.10
|$
|3.83
|$
|3.42
|Diluted
|1.27
|1.09
|3.81
|3.41
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|42,534
|43,795
|43,020
|44,777
|Diluted
|42,760
|43,936
|43,208
|44,884
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.25
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.91
FIRSTCASH, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands)
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|46,527
|$
|71,793
|Fees and service charges receivable
|46,686
|45,430
|Pawn loans
|369,527
|362,941
|Consumer loans, net
|751
|15,902
|Inventories
|265,256
|275,130
|Income taxes receivable
|875
|1,379
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|11,367
|17,317
|Total current assets
|740,989
|789,892
|Property and equipment, net
|336,167
|251,645
|Operating lease right of use asset
|304,549
|—
|Goodwill
|948,643
|917,419
|Intangible assets, net
|85,875
|88,140
|Other assets
|11,506
|49,238
|Deferred tax assets
|11,711
|11,640
|Total assets
|$
|2,439,440
|$
|2,107,974
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|72,398
|$
|96,928
|Customer deposits
|39,736
|35,368
|Income taxes payable
|4,302
|749
|Lease liability, current (1)
|86,466
|—
|Total current liabilities
|202,902
|133,045
|Revolving unsecured credit facility
|335,000
|295,000
|Senior unsecured notes
|296,568
|295,887
|Deferred tax liabilities
|61,431
|54,854
|Lease liability, non-current (1)
|193,504
|—
|Other liabilities
|—
|11,084
|Total liabilities
|1,089,405
|789,870
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|493
|493
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,231,528
|1,224,608
|Retained earnings
|727,476
|606,810
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(96,969
|)
|(113,117
|)
|Common stock held in treasury, at cost
|(512,493
|)
|(400,690
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,350,035
|1,318,104
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,439,440
|$
|2,107,974
(1) The Company adopted ASC 842 prospectively as of January 1, 2019, using the transition method that required prospective application from the adoption date. As a result of the transition method used, ASC 842 was not applied to periods prior to adoption and the adoption of ASC 842 had no impact on the Company’s comparative prior periods presented.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
The Company’s reportable segments are as follows:
The Company provides revenues, cost of revenues, store operating expenses, pre-tax operating income and earning assets by segment. Store operating expenses include salary and benefit expense of store-level employees, occupancy costs, bank charges, security, insurance, utilities, supplies and other costs incurred by the stores.
Latin America Operations Segment Results
The Company’s management reviews and analyzes certain operating results in Latin America on a constant currency basis because the Company believes this better represents the Company’s underlying business trends. Constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effects of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current-year results at prior-year average exchange rates. The scrap jewelry generated in Latin America is sold and settled in U.S. dollars, and therefore, wholesale scrap jewelry sales revenue is not affected by foreign currency translation. A small percentage of the operating and administrative expenses in Latin America are also billed and paid in U.S. dollars, which are not affected by foreign currency translation. Amounts presented on a constant currency basis are denoted as such. See the “Constant Currency Results” section below for additional discussion of constant currency results.
The following table provides exchange rates for the Mexican peso, Guatemalan quetzal and Colombian peso for the current and prior-year periods:
|December 31,
|Favorable /
|2019
|2018
|(Unfavorable)
|Mexican peso / U.S. dollar exchange rate:
|End-of-period
|18.8
|19.7
|5
|%
|Three months ended
|19.3
|19.8
|3
|%
|Twelve months ended
|19.3
|19.2
|(1
|)%
|Guatemalan quetzal / U.S. dollar exchange rate:
|End-of-period
|7.7
|7.7
|—
|%
|Three months ended
|7.7
|7.7
|—
|%
|Twelve months ended
|7.7
|7.5
|(3
|)%
|Colombian peso / U.S. dollar exchange rate:
|End-of-period
|3,277
|3,250
|(1
|)%
|Three months ended
|3,404
|3,166
|(8
|)%
|Twelve months ended
|3,280
|2,956
|(11
|)%
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
The following table details earning assets, which consist of pawn loans and inventories as well as other earning asset metrics of the Latin America operations segment as of December 31, 2019 as compared to December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands, except as otherwise noted):
|Constant Currency Basis
|As of
|December 31,
|As of December 31,
|2019
|Increase
|2019
|2018
|Increase
|(Non-GAAP)
|(Non-GAAP)
|Latin America Operations Segment
|Earning assets:
|Pawn loans
|$
|100,734
|$
|91,357
|10
|%
|$
|96,640
|6
|%
|Inventories
|83,936
|75,152
|12
|%
|80,490
|7
|%
|$
|184,670
|$
|166,509
|11
|%
|$
|177,130
|6
|%
|Average outstanding pawn loan amount (in ones)
|$
|71
|$
|68
|4
|%
|$
|68
|—
|%
|Composition of pawn collateral:
|General merchandise
|67
|%
|74
|%
|Jewelry
|33
|%
|26
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Composition of inventories:
|General merchandise
|66
|%
|68
|%
|Jewelry
|34
|%
|32
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Percentage of inventory aged greater than one year
|1
|%
|1
|%
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
The following table presents segment pre-tax operating income of the Latin America operations segment for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands):
|Constant Currency Basis
|Three Months
|Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|Increase /
|December 31,
|Increase /
|2019
|(Decrease)
|2019
|2018
|(Decrease)
|(Non-GAAP)
|(Non-GAAP)
|Latin America Operations Segment
|Revenue:
|Retail merchandise sales
|$
|132,906
|$
|114,514
|16
|%
|$
|129,384
|13
|%
|Pawn loan fees
|47,562
|41,733
|14
|%
|46,308
|11
|%
|Wholesale scrap jewelry sales
|6,653
|5,647
|18
|%
|6,653
|18
|%
|Total revenue
|187,121
|161,894
|16
|%
|182,345
|13
|%
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of retail merchandise sold
|89,866
|73,050
|23
|%
|87,490
|20
|%
|Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold
|5,524
|5,429
|2
|%
|5,380
|(1
|)%
|Consumer loan loss provision (1)
|—
|17
|(100
|)%
|—
|(100
|)%
|Total cost of revenue
|95,390
|78,496
|22
|%
|92,870
|18
|%
|Net revenue
|91,731
|83,398
|10
|%
|89,475
|7
|%
|Segment expenses:
|Store operating expenses
|48,221
|42,076
|15
|%
|47,064
|12
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,947
|2,969
|33
|%
|3,860
|30
|%
|Total segment expenses
|52,168
|45,045
|16
|%
|50,924
|13
|%
|Segment pre-tax operating income
|$
|39,563
|$
|38,353
|3
|%
|$
|38,551
|1
|%
(1) The Company discontinued offering an unsecured consumer loan product in Latin America, effective June 30, 2018.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
The following table presents segment pre-tax operating income of the Latin America operations segment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands):
|Constant Currency Basis
|Twelve Months
|Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|Increase /
|December 31,
|Increase /
|2019
|(Decrease)
|2019
|2018
|(Decrease)
|(Non-GAAP)
|(Non-GAAP)
|Latin America Operations Segment
|Revenue:
|Retail merchandise sales
|$
|453,434
|$
|382,020
|19
|%
|$
|454,431
|19
|%
|Pawn loan fees
|185,429
|151,740
|22
|%
|185,826
|22
|%
|Wholesale scrap jewelry sales
|32,063
|22,103
|45
|%
|32,063
|45
|%
|Consumer loan fees (1)
|—
|860
|(100
|)%
|—
|(100
|)%
|Total revenue
|670,926
|556,723
|21
|%
|672,320
|21
|%
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of retail merchandise sold
|297,950
|246,150
|21
|%
|298,621
|21
|%
|Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold
|30,131
|21,656
|39
|%
|30,191
|39
|%
|Consumer loan loss provision (1)
|—
|238
|(100
|)%
|—
|(100
|)%
|Total cost of revenue
|328,081
|268,044
|22
|%
|328,812
|23
|%
|Net revenue
|342,845
|288,679
|19
|%
|343,508
|19
|%
|Segment expenses:
|Store operating expenses
|183,031
|149,224
|23
|%
|183,562
|23
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,626
|11,333
|29
|%
|14,687
|30
|%
|Total segment expenses
|197,657
|160,557
|23
|%
|198,249
|23
|%
|Segment pre-tax operating income
|$
|145,188
|$
|128,122
|13
|%
|$
|145,259
|13
|%
(1) The Company discontinued offering an unsecured consumer loan product in Latin America, effective June 30, 2018.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
U.S. Operations Segment Results
The following table details earning assets, which consist of pawn loans, inventories and consumer loans, net, as well as other earning asset metrics of the U.S. operations segment as of December 31, 2019 as compared to December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands, except as otherwise noted):
|As of December 31,
|Increase /
|2019
|2018
|(Decrease)
|U.S. Operations Segment
|Earning assets:
|Pawn loans
|$
|268,793
|$
|271,584
|(1
|)%
|Inventories
|181,320
|199,978
|(9
|)%
|Consumer loans, net (1)
|751
|15,902
|(95
|)%
|$
|450,864
|$
|487,464
|(8
|)%
|Average outstanding pawn loan amount (in ones)
|$
|177
|$
|172
|3
|%
|Composition of pawn collateral:
|General merchandise
|34
|%
|34
|%
|Jewelry
|66
|%
|66
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Composition of inventories:
|General merchandise
|47
|%
|42
|%
|Jewelry
|53
|%
|58
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Percentage of inventory aged greater than one year
|3
|%
|4
|%
(1) The Company ceased offering unsecured consumer lending and credit services products in all its Ohio locations on April 26, 2019 and closed 52 Ohio locations during the second quarter of 2019. See “Consumer Lending Contraction and Ohio Wind-Down Costs” for further discussion.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
The following table presents segment pre-tax operating income of the U.S. operations segment for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|Increase /
|2019
|2018
|(Decrease)
|U.S. Operations Segment
|Revenue:
|Retail merchandise sales
|$
|198,302
|$
|195,100
|2
|%
|Pawn loan fees
|96,268
|95,995
|—
|%
|Wholesale scrap jewelry sales
|14,871
|15,324
|(3
|)%
|Consumer loan and credit services fees (1)
|1,800
|12,895
|(86
|)%
|Total revenue
|311,241
|319,314
|(3
|)%
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of retail merchandise sold
|121,777
|122,258
|—
|%
|Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold
|13,601
|14,105
|(4
|)%
|Consumer loan and credit services loss provision (1)
|330
|4,349
|(92
|)%
|Total cost of revenue
|135,708
|140,712
|(4
|)%
|Net revenue
|175,533
|178,602
|(2
|)%
|Segment expenses:
|Store operating expenses
|102,300
|103,134
|(1
|)%
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,333
|5,144
|4
|%
|Total segment expenses
|107,633
|108,278
|(1
|)%
|Segment pre-tax operating income
|$
|67,900
|$
|70,324
|(3
|)%
(1) The Company ceased offering unsecured consumer lending and credit services products in all its Ohio locations on April 26, 2019 and closed 52 Ohio locations during the second quarter of 2019. See “Consumer Lending Contraction and Ohio Wind-Down Costs” for further discussion.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
The following table presents segment pre-tax operating income of the U.S. operations segment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands):
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|Increase /
|2019
|2018
|(Decrease)
|U.S. Operations Segment
|Revenue:
|Retail merchandise sales
|$
|722,127
|$
|709,594
|2
|%
|Pawn loan fees
|379,395
|373,406
|2
|%
|Wholesale scrap jewelry sales
|71,813
|85,718
|(16
|)%
|Consumer loan and credit services fees (1)
|20,178
|55,417
|(64
|)%
|Total revenue
|1,193,513
|1,224,135
|(3
|)%
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of retail merchandise sold
|447,911
|450,516
|(1
|)%
|Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold
|65,941
|78,308
|(16
|)%
|Consumer loan and credit services loss provision (1)
|4,159
|17,223
|(76
|)%
|Total cost of revenue
|518,011
|546,047
|(5
|)%
|Net revenue
|675,502
|678,088
|—
|%
|Segment expenses:
|Store operating expenses
|412,508
|414,097
|—
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|20,860
|21,021
|(1
|)%
|Total segment expenses
|433,368
|435,118
|—
|%
|Segment pre-tax operating income
|$
|242,134
|$
|242,970
|—
|%
(1) The Company ceased offering unsecured consumer lending and credit services products in all its Ohio locations on April 26, 2019 and closed 52 Ohio locations during the second quarter of 2019. See “Consumer Lending Contraction and Ohio Wind-Down Costs” for further discussion.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
Consolidated Results of Operations
The following table reconciles pre-tax operating income of the Company’s Latin America operations segment and U.S. operations segment discussed above to consolidated net income (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Consolidated Results of Operations
|Segment pre-tax operating income:
|Latin America operations segment pre-tax operating income
|$
|39,563
|$
|38,353
|$
|145,188
|$
|128,122
|U.S. operations segment pre-tax operating income
|67,900
|70,324
|242,134
|242,970
|Consolidated segment pre-tax operating income
|107,463
|108,677
|387,322
|371,092
|Corporate expenses and other income:
|Administrative expenses
|27,908
|32,343
|122,334
|120,042
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,566
|1,763
|6,418
|10,607
|Interest expense
|8,195
|8,580
|34,035
|29,173
|Interest income
|(267
|)
|(228
|)
|(1,055
|)
|(2,444
|)
|Merger and other acquisition expenses
|256
|2,069
|1,766
|7,643
|(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
|(1,713
|)
|974
|(787
|)
|762
|Total corporate expenses and other income
|35,945
|45,501
|162,711
|165,783
|Income before income taxes
|71,518
|63,176
|224,611
|205,309
|Provision for income taxes
|17,364
|15,101
|59,993
|52,103
|Net income
|$
|54,154
|$
|48,075
|$
|164,618
|$
|153,206
FIRSTCASH, INC.
STORE COUNT ACTIVITY
The following tables detail store count activity:
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|Latin America
|U.S.
|Operations Segment
|Operations Segment (1)
|Total Locations
|Total locations, beginning of period
|1,612
|1,053
|2,665
|New locations opened
|14
|—
|14
|Locations acquired
|—
|7
|7
|Locations closed or consolidated
|(3
|)
|(4
|)
|(7
|)
|Total locations, end of period
|1,623
|1,056
|2,679
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
|Latin America
|U.S.
|Operations Segment
|Operations Segment (1)
|Total Locations
|Total locations, beginning of period
|1,379
|1,094
|2,473
|New locations opened
|89
|—
|89
|Locations acquired
|163
|27
|190
|Locations closed or consolidated (2)
|(8
|)
|(65
|)
|(73
|)
|Total locations, end of period
|1,623
|1,056
|2,679
(1) At December 31, 2019, includes six consumer loan locations located in Texas, which only offer credit services products. This compares to 17 consumer loan locations which only offered consumer loans and/or credit services as of December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, 41 of the pawn stores, primarily located in Texas, also offered consumer loans and/or credit services primarily as an ancillary product. This compares to 262 U.S. pawn locations which offered such products as of December 31, 2018.
(2) Includes the closing of 52 Ohio locations and two other locations in Texas primarily focused on consumer lending products. See “Consumer Lending Contraction and Ohio Wind-Down Costs” for additional discussion of these store closings.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
The Company uses certain financial calculations such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, constant currency results, return on tangible assets, return on tangible equity and adjusted segment pre-tax operating income and margin as factors in the measurement and evaluation of the Company’s operating performance and period-over-period growth. The Company derives these financial calculations on the basis of methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), primarily by excluding from a comparable GAAP measure certain items the Company does not consider to be representative of its actual operating performance. These financial calculations are “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined in SEC rules. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in operating its business because management believes they are less susceptible to variances in actual operating performance that can result from the excluded items, other infrequent charges and currency fluctuations. The Company presents these financial measures to investors because management believes they are useful to investors in evaluating the primary factors that drive the Company’s core operating performance and provide greater transparency into the Company’s results of operations. However, items that are excluded and other adjustments and assumptions that are made in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, the Company’s GAAP financial measures. Further, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
While acquisitions are an important part of the Company’s overall strategy, the Company has adjusted the applicable financial calculations to exclude merger and other acquisition expenses to allow more accurate comparisons of the financial results to prior periods and because the Company does not consider these merger and other acquisition expenses to be related to the organic operations of the acquired businesses or its continuing operations and such expenses are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired businesses. The Company believes that providing adjusted non-GAAP measures, which exclude these and other items, allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with, and without, such expenses. Merger and other acquisition expenses include incremental costs directly associated with merger and acquisition activities, including professional fees, legal expenses, severance, retention and other employee-related costs, contract breakage costs and costs related to the consolidation of technology systems and corporate facilities, among others.
The Company has certain leases in Mexico which are denominated in U.S. dollars. The lease liability of these U.S. dollar denominated leases, which is considered a monetary liability, is remeasured into Mexican pesos using current period exchange rates which results in the recognition of foreign currency exchange gains or losses. The Company has adjusted the applicable financial measures to exclude these unrealized remeasurement gains or losses because they are non-cash, non-operating items that could create volatility in the Company’s consolidated results of operations due to the magnitude of the end of period lease liability being remeasured and to improve comparability of current periods presented with prior periods due to the adoption of ASC 842 on January 1, 2019.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Return on Tangible Assets, Return on Tangible Equity and Adjusted Segment Pre-Tax Operating Income and Margin
Management believes the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, return on tangible assets, return on tangible equity and adjusted segment pre-tax operating income and margin provides investors with greater transparency and provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial performance and prospects for the future by excluding items that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company’s core operating performance of its continuing operations. In addition, management believes the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare the Company’s financial results for the current periods presented with the prior periods presented.
The following table provides a reconciliation between net income and diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are shown net of tax (in thousands, except per share amounts):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|In
Thousands
|Per
Share
|In
Thousands
|Per
Share
|In
Thousands
|Per
Share
|In
Thousands
|Per
Share
|Net income and diluted earnings per share, as reported
|$
|54,154
|$
|1.27
|$
|48,075
|$
|1.09
|$
|164,618
|$
|3.81
|$
|153,206
|$
|3.41
|Adjustments, net of tax:
|Merger and other acquisition expenses
|179
|—
|1,454
|0.03
|1,276
|0.03
|5,412
|0.12
|Non-cash foreign currency gain related to lease liability
|(619
|)
|(0.01
|)
|—
|—
|(653
|)
|(0.01
|)
|—
|—
|Ohio consumer lending wind-down costs and asset impairments
|122
|—
|1,166
|0.03
|2,659
|0.06
|1,166
|0.03
|Net tax benefit from Tax Act
|—
|—
|(1,494
|)
|(0.03
|)
|—
|—
|(1,494
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share
|$
|53,836
|$
|1.26
|$
|49,201
|$
|1.12
|$
|167,900
|$
|3.89
|$
|158,290
|$
|3.53
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
The following tables provide a reconciliation of the gross amounts, the impact of income taxes and the net amounts for the adjustments included in the table above (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-tax
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-tax
|Merger and other acquisition expenses
|$
|256
|$
|77
|$
|179
|$
|2,069
|$
|615
|$
|1,454
|Non-cash foreign currency gain related to lease liability
|(884
|)
|(265
|)
|(619
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Ohio consumer lending wind-down costs and asset impairments
|159
|37
|122
|1,514
|348
|1,166
|Net tax benefit from Tax Act
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,494
|(1,494
|)
|Total adjustments
|$
|(469
|)
|$
|(151
|)
|$
|(318
|)
|$
|3,583
|$
|2,457
|$
|1,126
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-tax
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-tax
|Merger and other acquisition expenses
|$
|1,766
|$
|490
|$
|1,276
|$
|7,643
|$
|2,231
|$
|5,412
|Non-cash foreign currency gain related to lease liability
|(933
|)
|(280
|)
|(653
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Ohio consumer lending wind-down costs and asset impairments
|3,454
|795
|2,659
|1,514
|348
|1,166
|Net tax benefit from Tax Act
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,494
|(1,494
|)
|Total adjustments
|$
|4,287
|$
|1,005
|$
|3,282
|$
|9,157
|$
|4,073
|$
|5,084
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
The following table provides a calculation of return on tangible assets and return on tangible equity (dollars in thousands):
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Return on tangible assets calculation:
|Average total assets
|$
|2,342,095
|$
|2,060,115
|Adjustments:
|Average goodwill
|(935,210
|)
|(871,294
|)
|Average intangible assets, net
|(87,099
|)
|(90,517
|)
|Average operating lease right of use asset
|(236,907
|)
|—
|Average tangible assets
|$
|1,082,879
|$
|1,098,304
|Net income
|$
|164,618
|$
|153,206
|Return on tangible assets
|15
|%
|14
|%
|Return on tangible equity calculation:
|Average stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,331,935
|$
|1,367,899
|Adjustments:
|Average goodwill
|(935,210
|)
|(871,294
|)
|Average intangible assets, net
|(87,099
|)
|(90,517
|)
|Average tangible equity
|$
|309,626
|$
|406,088
|Net income
|$
|164,618
|$
|153,206
|Return on tangible equity
|53
|%
|38
|%
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
The following tables provide a calculation of U.S. segment pre-tax operating income and U.S. segment pre-tax operating margin excluding the contribution from consumer lending operations and Ohio store closures (dollars in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|Increase /
|2019
|2018
|(Decrease)
|U.S. Operations Segment Pre-Tax Operating Income:
|Segment pre-tax operating income
|$
|67,900
|$
|70,324
|(3
|)%
|Less contribution from consumer lending operations and Ohio wind-down costs:
|Consumer loan and credit services fees
|1,800
|12,895
|Consumer loan and credit services loss provision
|(330
|)
|(4,349
|)
|Net revenue from consumer loan and credit services
|1,470
|8,546
|Store operating expenses
|(225
|)
|(3,173
|)
|Contribution from consumer lending operations and Ohio wind-down costs
|1,245
|5,373
|(77
|)%
|Adjusted segment pre-tax operating income
|$
|66,655
|$
|64,951
|3
|%
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|Increase /
|2019
|2018
|(Decrease)
|U.S. Operations Segment Pre-Tax Operating Income:
|Segment pre-tax operating income
|$
|242,134
|$
|242,970
|—
|%
|Less contribution from consumer lending operations and Ohio wind-down costs:
|Consumer loan and credit services fees
|20,178
|55,417
|Consumer loan and credit services loss provision
|(4,159
|)
|(17,223
|)
|Net revenue from consumer loan and credit services
|16,019
|38,194
|Store operating expenses
|(5,994
|)
|(14,554
|)
|Contribution from consumer lending operations and Ohio wind-down costs
|10,025
|23,640
|(58
|)%
|Adjusted segment pre-tax operating income
|$
|232,109
|$
|219,330
|6
|%
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|U.S. Operations Segment Pre-Tax Operating Margin:
|U.S. operations segment revenue
|$
|311,241
|$
|319,314
|Less consumer loan and credit services fees
|(1,800
|)
|(12,895
|)
|Adjusted U.S. operations segment revenue
|309,441
|306,419
|Adjusted U.S. operations segment pre-tax operating income
|66,655
|64,951
|Adjusted U.S. operations segment pre-tax operating margin
|22
|%
|21
|%
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|U.S. Operations Segment Pre-Tax Operating Margin:
|U.S. operations segment revenue
|$
|1,193,513
|$
|1,224,135
|Less consumer loan and credit services fees
|(20,178
|)
|(55,417
|)
|Adjusted U.S. operations segment revenue
|1,173,335
|1,168,718
|Adjusted U.S. operations segment pre-tax operating income
|232,109
|219,330
|Adjusted U.S. operations segment pre-tax operating margin
|20
|%
|19
|%
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA
The Company defines EBITDA as net income before income taxes, depreciation and amortization, interest expense and interest income and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for certain items as listed below that management considers to be non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are commonly used by investors to assess a company’s financial performance, and adjusted EBITDA is used in the calculation of the net debt ratio as defined in the Company’s senior unsecured notes covenants. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net income
|$
|54,154
|$
|48,075
|$
|164,618
|$
|153,206
|Income taxes
|17,364
|15,101
|59,993
|52,103
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,846
|9,876
|41,904
|42,961
|Interest expense
|8,195
|8,580
|34,035
|29,173
|Interest income
|(267
|)
|(228
|)
|(1,055
|)
|(2,444
|)
|EBITDA
|90,292
|81,404
|299,495
|274,999
|Adjustments:
|Merger and other acquisition expenses
|256
|2,069
|1,766
|7,643
|Non-cash foreign currency gain related to lease liability
|(884
|)
|—
|(933
|)
|—
|Ohio consumer lending wind-down costs and asset impairments
|159
|1,514
|3,454
|1,514
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|89,823
|$
|84,987
|$
|303,782
|$
|284,156
|Net debt ratio calculation:
|Total debt (outstanding principal)
|$
|635,000
|$
|595,000
|Less: cash and cash equivalents
|(46,527
|)
|(71,793
|)
|Net debt
|$
|588,473
|$
|523,207
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|303,782
|$
|284,156
|Net debt ratio (net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA)
|1.9:1
|1.8:1
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow
For purposes of its internal liquidity assessments, the Company considers free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. The Company defines free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of furniture, fixtures, equipment and improvements and net fundings/repayments of pawn and consumer loans, which are considered to be operating in nature by the Company but are included in cash flow from investing activities. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow adjusted for merger and other acquisition expenses paid that management considers to be non-operating in nature.
Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are commonly used by investors as an additional measure of cash generated by business operations that may be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and debt service or, following payment of such debt obligations and other non-discretionary items, may be available to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, repurchase stock, pay cash dividends or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. These metrics can also be used to evaluate the Company’s ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on the Company’s liquidity. However, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating activities or other income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow (in thousands):
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Cash flow from operating activities (1)
|$
|231,596
|$
|243,429
|Cash flow from investing activities:
|Loan receivables, net of cash repayments
|34,406
|10,125
|Purchases of furniture, fixtures, equipment and improvements (2)
|(44,311
|)
|(35,677
|)
|Free cash flow
|221,691
|217,877
|Merger and other acquisition expenses paid, net of tax benefit
|1,276
|7,072
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|222,967
|$
|224,949
(1) The twelve months ended December 31, 2018 includes a $21 million cash inflow from a non-recurring tax refund related to the merger.
(2) The twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include the impact of accelerated new store expansion activities in Latin America with 89 new stores opened during 2019 compared to 52 new stores opened during 2018.
FIRSTCASH, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(UNAUDITED)
Constant Currency Results
The Company’s reporting currency is the U.S. dollar. However, certain performance metrics discussed in this release are presented on a “constant currency” basis, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management uses constant currency results to evaluate operating results of business operations in Latin America, which are primarily transacted in local currencies.
The Company believes constant currency results provide investors with valuable supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of its business operations in Latin America, consistent with how the Company’s management evaluates such performance and operating results. Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating certain balance sheet and income statement items denominated in local currencies using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current comparable period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations for purposes of evaluating period-over-period comparisons. Business operations in Mexico, Guatemala and Colombia are transacted in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and Colombian pesos, respectively. The Company also has operations in El Salvador where the reporting and functional currency is the U.S. dollar. See the Latin America operations segment tables elsewhere in this release for an additional reconciliation of certain constant currency amounts to as reported GAAP amounts.
For further information, please contact:
Gar Jackson
Global IR Group
Phone: (817) 886-6998
Email: gar@globalirgroup.com
Doug Orr, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (817) 258-2650
Email: investorrelations@firstcash.com
Website: investors.firstcash.com
FirstCash, Inc.
Fort Worth, Texas, UNITED STATES
FirstCash_Logo_Color.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: