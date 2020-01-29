Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Insulation Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HVAC insulation market is forecast to reach $6.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2025.



The future of the HVAC insulation market looks attractive with opportunities in the residential and non-residential industries. The major drivers for this market are growth in HVAC systems and stringency in government regulations to increase energy efficiency.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the HVAC insulation industry, include increasing demand for high temperature insulation and the growing use of eco-friendly materials.



The study includes trends of HVAC insulation market and forecast for the HVAC insulation market through 2025, segmented by material, end use industry, component, and region.



Fiberglass is forecast to remain the largest material and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its easy availability and better flame retardant property.



Within the HVAC insulation market, residential will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing awareness towards energy efficiency and growth in demand for HVAC systems.



Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in residential and commercial construction activities and increasing awareness for energy efficiency to reduce energy cost.



Some of the HVAC insulation companies profiled in this report include Kingspan, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Armacell Engineered Foams, and Rockwool and others.



Some features of the report include:

Market size estimates: HVAC insulation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, application and end user industry

Segmentation analysis: HVAC insulation market size material, end use industry, and component in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: HVAC insulation market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of HVAC insulation in the HVAC insulation market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of HVAC insulation in the HVAC insulation market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1.What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the HVAC insulation market by material (fiberglass, plastic foam, stone wool, and others), component (ducts and pipes), end use (residential, healthcare and institutional, manufacturing and industrial, office, retail, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW)?

Q.2.Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the HVAC insulation market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and competitive threats in this HVAC insulation market?

Q.6.What are emerging trends in this HVAC insulation market and reasons behind them?

Q.7.What are some changing demands of customers in the HVAC insulation market?

Q.8.What are the new developments in the HVAC insulation market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.Who are the major players in this HVAC insulation market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products in this HVAC insulation market, and how great a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have transpired in the last five years in this HVAC insulation market and what impact have these activities had on the industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. HVAC Insulation Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: HVAC Insulation Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: HVAC Insulation Market by Material

3.3.1: Stone Wool

3.3.2: Fiberglass

3.3.3: Plastic Foam

3.3.4: Others

3.4: HVAC Insulation Market by Component

3.4.1: Duct

3.4.2: Pipe

3.5: HVAC Insulation Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Residential

3.5.2: Healthcare & Institutional Buildings

3.5.3: Manufacturing & Industrial Buildings

3.5.4: Office Buildings

3.5.5: Retail

3.5.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: HVAC Insulation Market by Region

4.2: North American HVAC Insulation Market

4.3: European HVAC Insulation Market

4.4: APAC HVAC Insulation Market

4.5: RoW HVAC Insulation Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the HVAC Insulation Market by Material

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the HVAC Insulation Market by Component

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the HVAC Insulation Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the HVAC Insulation Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the HVAC Insulation Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the HVAC Insulation Market

6.3.3: Certification and Licensing

6.3.4: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the HVAC Insulation Market

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Kingspan

7.2: Saint-Gobain

7.3: Owens Corning

7.4: Johns Manville

7.5: Rockwool International

7.6: Armacell Engineered Foams

7.7: Knauf Insulation

7.8: Hira Industries

7.9: Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co. Ltd.

7.10: Fletcher Insualation Pty Ltd.



