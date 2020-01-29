Correction: In the main text of the Icelandic notification the publication of the results was stated to be 6 February 2019, hereby correctly changed to 2020.





Landsbankinn will publish its financial results for the year 2019 after market closing on Thursday, 6 February 2020.

The following day, 7 February at 10:00 local time, the bank will host an investor call in English covering the main results. Please register to the call by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is.





