The global industrial floor coating market size is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2019 to USD 6.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024.



Increase in the industrial and commercial construction is projected to drive the overall growth of the industrial floor coating market across the globe from 2019 to 2024.



The global industrial floor coating industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing industrial construction worldwide. Industrial expansion in the emerging economies and increasing need to protect floors from chemical attack as well as environmental conditions is another key factor contributing towards the increasing growth of the industrial floor coating sector over the next few years.



In terms of both value and volume, the epoxy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The epoxy segment of the industrial floor coating market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value as well as volume. The unique combination of adhesion, chemical resistance, and physical properties of epoxy provides high protection to industrial floors against severe corrosive environments. Further, it is extensively used for flooring applications in industrial facilities such as refineries, chemical plants, and production.



In terms of both value and volume, the concrete segment is projected to lead the industrial floor coating market from 2019 to 2024.



Growth of concrete segment in the industrial floor coating industry is primarily attributed to various factors, such as its low cost, superior durability, and tensile strength. Coatings protect concrete floors from degradation due to contamination and also prevent the growth of microbes on the floor surfaces. It also provides concrete flooring with excellent chemical resistance, ease of maintenance, enhanced aesthetic appeal, and superior structural performance.



The food processing segment is projected to lead the industrial floor coating market from 2019 to 2024.



Floors in the food processing sectors are exposed to food by-products, such as sugar solution, hot oils, fats, and natural food acids which can cause damage to the flooring because of their corrosive nature. It can infiltrate uncoated concrete floors, resulting in bacterial growth, ultimately degrading the quality and purity of processed food. Floors in the food processing facilities are likely to provide harborage to pests, especially in the joints of walls and floors. To avoid these consequences, the food processing industry needs to apply floors coatings in their processing facilities, which in turn boost the demand for industrial floor coatings in this sector.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific industrial floor coating market is projected to contribute to the maximum market share during the forecast period.



In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the global market from 2019 to 2024 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, Australia, India, Japan, and South Korea. This demand in these mentioned countries is due to the tremendous growth of the industrial construction opportunities in these countries, due to the low-cost labor and cheap availability of lands. The demand is also driven by the increasing industrial, infrastructural & construction, marine, and automotive industries.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness A Relatively Higher Demand for Industrial Floor Coating

4.2 Asia Pacific: Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Resin Type & Country

4.3 Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Resin Type

4.4 Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Flooring Material

4.5 Industrial Floor Coating Market, By End-Use Sector

4.6 Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand to Protect Concrete Floors in Industrial and Commercial Facilities

5.2.1.2 Rapidly Increasing Industrialization in Developing Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Prices of Raw Materials and Energy

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Industrial and Commercial Constructions

5.2.3.2 Rise in Demand for Bio-Based Floor Coatings

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Enforced By Governments



6 Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Resin Type

6.1.1.1 Epoxy Segment Accounted to Be the Majorly Consumed Resin Type in the Industrial Floor Coating Market

6.2 Epoxy

6.3 Polyurethane

6.4 Hybrid

6.5 Others



7 Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Flooring Material

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Flooring Material

7.1.1.1 The Concrete Segment Accounted to Be the Most Consumed Flooring Material in the Industrial Floor Coating Market

7.2 Concrete

7.3 Mortar

7.4 Terrazzo

7.5 Others



8 Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Component Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 One-Component

8.3 Two-Component

8.4 Three-Component

8.5 Four-Component

8.6 Five-Component



9 Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Water-Borne

9.3 Solvent-Borne



10 Industrial Floor Coating Market, By End-Use Sector

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Industrial Floor Coating Market, By End-Use Sector

10.1.1.1 Food Processing Segment to Be the Fastest-Growing End-Use Sector in the Industrial Floor Coating Market

10.2 Manufacturing

10.3 Aviation & Transportation

10.4 Food Processing

10.5 Science & Technology

10.6 Others



11 Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 North America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 Acquisition

12.2.2 Expansion and Investment

12.2.3 New Product Development

12.2.4 Divestiture and Partnership

12.3 Microquadrant for Industrial Floor Coating Manufacturer

12.4 Industrial Floor Coating Market (Global) Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

12.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence



13 Company Profiles

13.1 PPG Industries, Inc.

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Financial Assessment

13.1.3 Operational Assessment

13.1.4 Products Offered

13.1.5 Recent Developments

13.1.6 SWOT Analysis

13.1.7 Current Focus and Strategies

13.1.8 Threat From Competition

13.1.9 Right to Win

13.2 AkzoNobel N.V.

13.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company

13.4 BASF SE

13.5 RPM International Inc.

13.6 3M Company

13.7 Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM)

13.8 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

13.9 The DoW Chemical Company

13.10 The DaW Group

13.11 The Lubrizol Corporation

13.12 Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited

13.13 Other Players

13.13.1 CPC Floor Coatings

13.13.2 Ardex Group

13.13.3 Conren Ltd.

13.13.4 Mc-Bauchemie Muller GmbH & Co. KG

13.13.5 Armorpoxy

13.13.6 Polycote

13.13.7 A&I Coatings

13.13.8 Florock Polymer Flooring

13.13.9 Plexi-Chemie Inc.

13.13.10 Nora System, Inc.

13.13.11 Maris Polymers

13.13.12 Grand Polycoats

13.13.13 Milliken & Company

13.13.14 Michelman Inc.

13.13.15 Tambour

13.13.16 Pro Maintenance Inc.

13.13.17 Himfloor Sas

13.13.18 Remmers (UK) Ltd.

13.13.19 Rica Resine Srl

13.13.20 Apurva India Private Limited



