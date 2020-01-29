Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Cloud Market by Revenue Type (Direct Revenue and Indirect Revenue), User Type (Enterprises and Consumers), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global personal cloud market is projected to grow from USD 23,716 million in 2019 to USD 73,412 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.4% during the forecast period.



Growing initiatives to digitalize content across enterprises expected to drive the growth of the personal cloud market



The personal cloud industry is driven by various factors, such as the proliferation of digital content and upsurge in internet usage. However, data security and privacy concerns can hinder the growth of the market.



The indirect revenue segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Indirect revenue means the revenue generated from sources other than direct subscription pricing. An indirect revenue source could be licensing, advertising, business tie-up with major technology providers or device manufacturers, and white-label cloud offering. Presently, most of the personal cloud service providers do not consider these revenues as a major source, but the scenario is expected to change in the coming years.



The enterprises' segment is expected to account for the highest share during the forecast period



The traction of personal cloud in enterprises is higher compared to consumers. This is due to the affordability and top economies of scale that enable the organizations to leverage personal cloud. Companies leave no stone unturned to compete in the cut-throat competitive world; hence, they spend a significant amount in adopting personal cloud. The personal cloud market is said to be undergoing significant technological transitions, such as enhancement in AI technologies and use of mobile devices. Enterprises highly adopt all these advancements.



APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The personal cloud market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the large-scale penetration of mobile devices is enhancing data generation activities, leading to greater demand for storage services such as personal cloud. China, Japan, and India have emerged as undisputed leaders in the personal cloud industry.



Competitive Landscape



Major vendors offering personal cloud solution across the globe are Google (US), Microsoft (US), Apple (US), Dropbox (US), AWS (US), Box (US), Seagate (US), Western Digital (US), Synchronoss (US), Egnyte (US), Buffalo Technology (Japan), Funambol (US), SugarSync (US), D-Link (Taiwan), ElephantDrive (US), ownCloud (Germany), Cloudike (US), SpiderOak (US), pCloud (Switzerland), and Tresorit (Switzerland).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the personal cloud market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Personal Cloud Market

4.2 North America: Market, By Revenue Type and Country, 2019

4.3 Personal Cloud Market, By User Type, 2019-2024



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Proliferation of Digital Content and Upsurge in Internet Usage

5.2.1.2 Need for Disaster Recovery and Contingency Plan

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Business Tie-Ups With Device Manufacturers

5.2.3.2 Bridging the Connectivity and Accessibility GAP

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Interoperability Due to Vendor Lock-In

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Egnyte

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Synchronoss

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Torque IT

5.4 Standards and Regulations

5.4.1 ISO/IEC 27018

5.4.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4.3 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.4 Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act



6 Personal Cloud Market, By Pricing Strategy

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Freemium Model

6.3 Free Users Vs. Paid Users

6.4 Is This Model Profitable?

6.5 Pricing Models for Future



7 Personal Cloud Market, By Revenue Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Direct Revenue

7.2.1 Growing Need to Securely Store, Share, and Access Digital Content Driving the Growth of the Direct Revenue Segment

7.3 Indirect Revenue

7.3.1 Increasing Number of Business Tie-Ups With Technology Vendors and Device Manufacturers to Boost the Growth of the Indirect Revenue Segment



8 Personal Cloud Market, By User Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Enterprises

8.2.1 Need to Access Business Applications From Any Device, Anywhere Driving the Adoption of Personal Cloud Among Enterprises

8.3 Consumers

8.3.1 Growing Usage of Mobile Devices and Personal Digital Content to Boost the Adoption of Personal Cloud Among Consumers



9 Personal Cloud Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 New Product Launches

10.1.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.1.3 Acquisitions

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Google

11.3 Microsoft

11.4 Apple

11.5 AWS

11.6 Dropbox

11.7 Box

11.8 Seagate

11.9 Western Digital

11.10 Synchronoss

11.11 Egnyte

11.12 Buffalo Technology

11.13 Funambol

11.14 SugarSync

11.15 D-Link

11.16 ElephantDrive

11.17 ownCloud

11.18 Cloudike

11.19 SpiderOak

11.20 pCloud

11.21 Tresorit

11.22 Asus Cloud

11.23 Right-To-Win



