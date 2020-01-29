HANNIBAL, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Ridge Energy Terminal, located on 1,600 acres in Hannibal, Ohio announced today its plans to develop a 125-acre data center campus in conjunction with its on-site 485 MW combined cycle power plant currently under construction.

Situated between Columbus, Ohio and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in an Opportunity Zone, the data center campus will offer more than 300 megawatts of capacity to serve custom hyperscale data center development and the wholesale colocation market in need of low-cost on-site power, new customizable white space data center infrastructure, and real estate expansion capability securely outside of the crowded northern Virginia data center market.

Long Ridge’s initial 15-acre phase, dubbed “LR-1”, will deliver a 170,000-square foot powered shell with 24 megawatts of IT capacity. Land has been cleared and site development planning is well underway for the LR-1 structure.

“We believe Long Ridge represents a fresh opportunity to the large-scale data center market,” said Robert Wholey, President of Long Ridge. “The low-cost, virtually unlimited power infrastructure, dark and lit cloud service fiber availability, energy-efficient cooling provided by the Ohio River, and our plans to leverage on-site solar energy to complement our power generation capabilities - make Long Ridge an ideal, safe and secure emerging data center location.”

Long Ridge’s data center development plans follow the December 2019 announcement that GCM Grosvenor purchased a 49.9% equity interest in Long Ridge from Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

About Long Ridge Energy Terminal

The Long Ridge Energy Terminal is the Appalachian Basin's leading multimodal energy terminal with a 485 MW power plant under development, nearly 300 acres of flat land, two barge docks on the Ohio River, a unit train capable loop track and direct access to Ohio Route 7. Long Ridge is a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FTAI. For more information on Long Ridge, please visit www.longridgeenergy.com.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm with over $57 billion in assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class solutions. GCM Grosvenor is one of the largest, most diversified independent alternative asset management firms worldwide, and has offered alternative investment solutions since 1971. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul, serving a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors.

