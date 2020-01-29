Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Braking Systems - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive original equipment (OE) foundation and electronic braking sector and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
For the top 14* markets, the report provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:
- OE foundation brakes - car brakes, disc brakes, drum brakes, ceramic brakes
- OE electronic brakes - ABS, ESP, electric parking brakes
A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:
- Foundation brakes - including ceramic pads, twin brake disc systems, hybrid systems, coated discs, advanced calipers, anti-squeal technology
- Electronic brakes - including anti-lock, EPB, ESP, braking assistance, predictive braking, brake-by-wire, slip control, regenerative braking, autonomous emergency braking
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Brembo, BWI Group, Continental, IFR Automotive, Thatcham, TMD Friction, TNO, ZF-TRW
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
- Updated profiles of the major automotive brake system suppliers including their strategies and prospects
*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico); Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco); Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive braking sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Electronic brake companies
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ZF
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Others
- Autoliv
- Bendix CVS
- Haldex
- Hitachi Automotive Systems
- Mando Corporation
- NTN Corporation
- Wabco
- Foundation brake companies
- Accuride Corporation
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd
- Brembo S.p.A.
- BWI Group
- Chassis Brakes International Group
- Continental AG
- Delphi Automotive LLP
- Federal Mogul Corporation
- Honeywell
- Mando Corporation
- Meritor, Inc
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- TMD Friction
- Wabco Vehicle Control Systems
- ZF
- Others
- AC Delco
- ATE
- Bendix
- Compact International
- ContiTech Vibration Control
- Cooper Standard
- Edscha
- EnPro Industries
- Hella Pagid
- ITT Corporation
- Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus
- ZF
- Forecasts
- Anti-lock braking systems
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Disc brakes
- Drum brakes
- Electric parking brakes
- Electronic stability control systems
- Glossary of braking terms and acronyms
- Markets
- Market shares - electronic brakes
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Market shares - foundation brakes
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Technologies
- Anti-lock braking system developments
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Brake calipers
- Brake discs and pads
- Bosch's solutions
- Brembo's solutions
- Continental's solutions
- Federal-Mogul's solutions
- IFR Automotive's solutions
- Trelleborg Automotive's solutions
- Brake-by-wire developments
- Braking assistance system developments
- Electric parking brake developments
- Electronic stability control system developments
- Future foundation brake developments
- Other electronic brake system innovations
- Predictive emergency brake control developments
- Regenerative braking systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsrvz1
