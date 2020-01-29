NEW YORK and MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya ®, the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for both managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT departments, today announced the launch of the Kaseya Fusion Mobile App — the first of its kind to combine the functions of a next-generation remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform with professional services automation (PSA) software into a single mobile platform. The app allows IT managers and technicians to seamlessly navigate workflows between two of Kaseya’s top tools: Kaseya BMS , a next-generation PSA solution, and Kaseya VSA , the industry’s leading RMM for endpoint and network management, to optimize operations and maximize efficiencies — all while on-the-go.



Unlike other IT management mobile apps in the industry, Kaseya Fusion allows IT professionals to work more efficiently by bringing IT asset information together with service tickets. Technicians have access to all tickets, assets, endpoint status information, and more. These technicians can then resolve IT incidents more quickly, which ultimately boosts customer satisfaction. With this mobile app, technicians can avoid having to login to a laptop while away from their desks, or while working in remote locations. It’s easy to enter information directly into the app to provide real-time visibility into the IT environment. Kaseya Fusion is available at no charge to all Kaseya VSA users and Kaseya BMS users.

“Kaseya has always worked to build solutions that maximize technician efficiency and improve usability,” said Mike Puglia, chief strategy officer at Kaseya. “More than two-thirds of MSPs consider the integration of RMM and PSA as critical to their operations. This comes as no surprise given that businesses struggle with the ‘space between’ dilemma of lost time and inefficiency caused by shifting between various functions and orienting between different user interfaces. We’ve invested heavily in the Kaseya Fusion mobile app to address the ‘space between’ problem, and ensure that it is the most robust, integrated offering in the industry – and we aren’t stopping there. This mobile app is yet another example of the deep workflow integrations that Kaseya is delivering as part of our comprehensive IT Complete platform to make IT more efficient.”

“The pressure is mounting on IT teams to find the right technologies to remain competitive,” said Larry Robertson, chief technical officer of MERIT Solutions , an MSP focused on IT support for small to mid-sized businesses. “The integration of Kaseya Fusion into our IT strategy has played a significant role in creating efficiencies while vastly improving how we manage client tickets. The ability to work while on the fly has done wonders for my team’s productivity and our customer satisfaction levels. In many cases, I’ve found the app to be more efficient than working from my desk. It’s a phenomenal tool for service providers looking to create efficiencies as well as time and cost savings across the entire IT environment.”

Key features in the Kaseya Fusion mobile app include:

Mobile Ticket Management : Users can instantly create, view, search, update and resolve tickets, no matter where they are, right on their mobile devices. The app will even identify which tickets require off-site assistance.

: Users can instantly create, view, search, update and resolve tickets, no matter where they are, right on their mobile devices. The app will even identify which tickets require off-site assistance. IT Asset Visibility : IT professionals can now easily filter to quickly search for agents, organizations and machine groups, and have visibility into all IT assets.

: IT professionals can now easily filter to quickly search for agents, organizations and machine groups, and have visibility into all IT assets. Check Endpoint Status : Users have instant access to the latest audit of any machine while on-the-go, including which endpoints are currently online and offline and a snapshot of recent events, such as the last time an endpoint checked in.

Kaseya Fusion works on both iOS and Android platforms, and is currently available for free in the Apple App Store and in the Google Play marketplace.

For more information on IT Complete or the Kaseya Fusion Mobile App, visit www.kaseya.com/resource/kaseya-fusion-mobile-app/ .

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of complete IT Infrastructure Management Solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, Rapidfire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue and ID Agent. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries.