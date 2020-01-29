MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sama Resources Inc. (“Sama” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SME | OTC-PK: SAMMF) is pleased to announce the first drill hole of the 2020 campaign (hole: SM2020-1) aiming at a shallow target defined from HPX TechCo Inc’s (“HPX”) proprietary Typhoon™ electromagnetic geophysical (“Typhoon”) survey performed at the Samapleu deposit returned 53 m grading 0.43% nickel (“Ni”), 0.30% copper (“Cu”) and 0.52 grams per tonne (“gpt”) palladium (“Pd”), including 4.6 m grading 1.98% Ni and 0.92% Cu and 2.54 gpt Pd. SM2020-1 was drilled 200 m southwest of the current mineral resources, hence extending the mineralized trend at the deposit. A second drill rig is currently set to test the 700 m deep Typhoon target at Samapleu (Fig. 2).



The mineralization encountered in hole SM2020-1 is characterized by aggregates of the nickel, copper and iron sulphides pentlandite, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite, respectively. Pentlandite occurs together with pyrrhotite, while the chalcopyrite is either mixed with the pentlandite and pyrrhotite or occurs as late millimetric to centimetric sulphide veins/accumulations. The textures of the sulphide mineralization vary from disseminated to semi-massive and massive (> 80% of sulphide material).

Figure 1: SM2020-1 massive sulphides showing chalcopyrite, pentlandite and pyrrhotite

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e9cbc0e-0c2b-4fe1-b6e1-1940b21d0c1f

The 2020 Typhoon program will resume in February and will follow the schedule as indicated in Figure 3. Detailed interpretation of the several Typhoon targets performed at the Yepleu deposit (25 kilometers southwest of Samapleu) continues as planned.



Readers are invited to view the Updated Corporate Presentation showing results from the 2019 Typhoon geophysical program.

Figure 2: Samapleu deposits surface map showing holes SM2020-1 and 2 and the proposed Typhoon survey.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d64065c4-a25b-4919-88d1-b66b47007f7b

Figure 3: Sama 2020’s Typhoon and drilling program

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4564bd4-80fd-4cbe-b18a-71c232b20aeb

About HPX



HPX is a privately-owned, metals-focused exploration company deploying proprietary in-house geophysical technologies to rapidly evaluate buried geophysical targets. The HPX technology cluster comprises geological and geophysical systems for targeting, modelling, survey optimization, acquisition, processing and interpretation. HPX has a highly experienced board and management team led by Chief Executive Officer Robert Friedland and President Eric Finlayson, a former head of exploration at Rio Tinto. For further information, please visit www.hpxploration.com .

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. On October 23, 2017, Sama announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet in view of forming a strategic partnership with HPX TechCo Inc., a private mineral exploration company in which mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder, in order to develop its Côte d’Ivoire Nickel-Copper and Cobalt project in Côte d’Ivoire, West-Africa. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama’s website at http://www.samaresources.com .

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, P.Geo and President and CEO of Sama, and a ‘qualified person’, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

