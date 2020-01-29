BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today introduced Nuance Cardiovascular CAPD, a new Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD) solution designed to help cardiologists improve the quality of complex documentation and the accuracy of reimbursement for cardiac catheterization procedures. The Nuance Cardiovascular CAPD solution is available through an exclusive partnership with ZHealth for this solution, which is based on patented algorithms built with ZHealth’s industry-leading interventional documentation and coding expertise.



Cardiac catheterization procedures are among the most complex and difficult to document, code, and bill. According to recent estimates, 60 percent of physician reports contain coding errors, with 1 in 9 balloons, stents, or atherectomy devices going unbilled, and 1 in 6 cases posing a compliance risk from over-coding. ZHealth has been the industry leader in interventional cardiovascular coding education and audits, with over 400,000 cases for the country’s leading hospitals and 99 percent accuracy for cases coded.

Said Dr. David Zielske (‘Dr. Z’), Founder and CEO, ZHealth, “Interventional cardiovascular procedures are difficult to code, with an average of $160 in revenue lost per case due to hospitals under-coding. We are honored to work with Nuance to automate our expertise in complex coding and deliver the most intuitive, easy-to-use technology to improve accurate coding and appropriate reimbursement for cardiovascular procedures.”

Nuance Cardiovascular CAPD allows physicians to create complete, accurate documentation in real-time and automate coding for cardiac catheterization procedures to:



Accelerate the revenue cycle

Improve documentation and coding efficiency

Support compliant coding while eliminating the need for physician coding education

Improve patient and care team communications

“We saw a significant need for cardiovascular coding support due to the complexities associated with documentation and coding accuracy,” said Michael Clark, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Provider Solutions, Nuance. “ZHealth brings two decades of focused expertise in complex coding to our Cardiovascular CAPD solution, providing our customers with the most accurate and innovative technology for even the most complex cardiovascular procedures.”

The new solution for Cardiovascular Catheterization Labs , along with other solutions for the Emergency Department, Pediatrics , Surgical , Hospitalists , and Outpatient care, is part of a growing series of workflow-integrated CAPD solutions tailored for medical specialties and care settings. To learn more about Nuance Cardiovascular CAPD and how it improves coding accuracy, please visit this link .

About ZHealth

ZHealth provides expert solutions for complex coding and documentation. They publish Dr. Z’s Medical Coding Series to over 4,000 hospitals, directly and through technology partners. ZHealth has provided expert consulting on over 400,000 specialty cases to more than 700 hospitals. For more information, visit http://www.zhealth.io/etchcv-solution/

About Nuance Healthcare

Nuance provides intelligent systems that support a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients. Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve, and communicate more than 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 500,000 clinicians in 10,000 global healthcare organizations to drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. Nuance’s award-winning clinical speech recognition, medical transcription, CDI, coding, quality, and medical imaging solutions provide a more complete and accurate view of patient care.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com .



