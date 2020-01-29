Record diluted earnings per share of $0.67 for the fourth quarter 2019 and $2.47 for the year 2019



Deposit growth of $405.6 million, or 11.1%, for the year 2019



Declared first quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) ("Allegiance"), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $14.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.67 for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to net income of $13.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.59 for the fourth quarter 2018. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $53.0 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, compared to net income of $37.3 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. The year ended December 31, 2019 results included $1.4 million of pre-tax severance expense and $1.3 million of pre-tax acquisition and merger-related expenses. The year ended December 31, 2018 results included $1.7 million of pre-tax acquisition and merger-related expenses.

“2019 was another successful year for Allegiance,” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance’s Chief Executive Officer. “We reported record quarterly and annual diluted earnings per share driven by core loan growth, deposit growth and continued excellent asset quality. The results are indicative of the dedication, hard work and commitment of our bankers to enhance our business capabilities and technology to best serve our customers and communities in which we operate,” commented Retzloff.

“We are excited to announce Allegiance’s first quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to our shareholders. This dividend represents a significant milestone for Allegiance and along with the continuation of our share repurchase program highlights the profitability and solid capital position that we have achieved since our founding and reflects our commitment to long-term shareholder value,” continued Retzloff.

“As Houston’s largest locally-headquartered community bank, we feel very well positioned for 2020. We entered the year with strong fundamentals, momentum and a clear focus on our priorities. We are confident that our experienced team of bankers are the best in the business who will continue to execute our strategy and generate great customer relationships while driving solid returns for Allegiance and our shareholders," concluded Retzloff.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter 2019 decreased $1.3 million, or 2.9%, to $44.5 million from $45.8 million for the fourth quarter 2018. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter 2019 decreased from $44.8 million in the third quarter 2019. These decreases were primarily due to changes in market interest rates, acquisition accounting accretion as well as changes in the volume and relative mix of the underlying assets and liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 34 basis points to 4.11% for the fourth quarter 2019 from 4.45% for the fourth quarter 2018 and decreased 5 basis points from 4.16% for the third quarter 2019. Core net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis excludes the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments and was 3.94% for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to 4.16% for the fourth quarter 2018 and 3.97% for the third quarter 2019. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation at the end of the release.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2019 was $3.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 45.7%, compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter 2018 and increased $511 thousand, or 17.7%, compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter 2019. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2019 included $613 thousand of gain on the sale of securities.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2019 increased $385 thousand, or 1.3%, to $29.4 million from $29.0 million for the fourth quarter 2018 and decreased $578 thousand compared to the third quarter 2019.

In the fourth quarter 2019, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio was 62.20% compared to 62.88% for the third quarter 2019 and 60.30% for the fourth quarter 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.13%, 7.81% and 11.96%, respectively, compared to 0.98%, 6.73% and 10.33%, respectively, for the third quarter 2019. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the fourth quarter 2018 were 1.12%, 7.49% and 11.66%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation at the end of the release.

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Results

Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased $51.0 million, or 39.6%, to $179.5 million from $128.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 primarily due to a $1.22 billion, or 40.2%, increase in average interest-earning assets over the prior year associated with the Post Oak acquisition. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 5 basis points to 4.22% for the year ended December 31, 2019 from 4.27% for the year ended December 31, 2018. Core net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2019 would have been 4.00%, compared to 4.17% for the year ended December 31, 2018. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation at the end of the release.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $13.4 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 74.0%, compared to $7.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 due primarily to additional noninterest income resulting from the Post Oak acquisition along with the gain of $1.5 million on the sale of securities.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased $33.8 million, or 39.0%, to $120.6 million from $86.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in noninterest expense over the year ended December 31, 2018 was primarily due to additional expenses associated with increased headcount and bank offices from the Post Oak acquisition.

Allegiance’s efficiency ratio decreased from 63.68% for the year ended December 31, 2018 to 62.99% for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.10%, 7.48% and 11.50%, respectively, compared to 1.11%, 9.02% and 11.20%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation at the end of the release.

Financial Condition

Total assets at December 31, 2019 increased $86.8 million to $4.99 billion compared to $4.91 billion at September 30, 2019 and increased $337.4 million compared to $4.66 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily due to organic loan growth.

Total loans at December 31, 2019 increased $29.3 million, or 3.0% (annualized), to $3.92 billion compared to $3.89 billion at September 30, 2019 and increased $207.0 million, or 5.6%, compared to $3.71 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily due to organic loan growth. Core loans, which exclude the mortgage warehouse portfolio, increased $57.6 million, or 5.9% (annualized), to $3.91 billion at December 31, 2019 from $3.85 billion at September 30, 2019 and increased $247.0 million, or 6.7%, from $3.66 billion at December 31, 2018.

Deposits at December 31, 2019 increased $170.6 million, or 17.4% (annualized), to $4.07 billion compared to $3.90 billion at September 30, 2019 and increased $405.6 million, or 11.1%, compared to $3.66 billion at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $36.7 million, or 0.74% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, compared to $42.9 million, or 0.88%, of total assets, at September 30, 2019, and $33.6 million, or 0.72% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 0.75% of total loans at December 31, 2019, 0.77% of total loans at September 30, 2019 and 0.71% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter 2019 was $933 thousand, or 0.10% (annualized) of average loans, compared to $2.6 million, or 0.27% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter 2019. The provision for loan losses for the year ended 2019 was $5.9 million, or 0.15% of average loans, compared to $4.2 million, or 0.16% of average loans, for the year ended 2018.

Fourth quarter 2019 net charge-offs were $1.3 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $729 thousand, or 0.07% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter 2019 and $219 thousand, or 0.02% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2018. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $2.8 million, or 0.07% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $1.6 million, or 0.06% of average loans.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of Allegiance declared its first cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on March 16, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of February 28, 2020. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Allegiance’s Board of Directors.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Allegiance’s management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 results. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing (877) 279-2520. The conference ID number is 4427269. Alternatively, a simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com , under Upcoming Events. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com , under News and Events, Event Calendar, Past Events.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of December 31, 2019, Allegiance was a $4.99 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of December 31, 2019, Allegiance Bank operated 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices and one loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office location in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, present expectations, estimates and projections about Allegiance and its subsidiaries. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “potential,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Forward-looking statements include information concerning Allegiance’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Allegiance’s control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Allegiance can: continue to develop and maintain new and existing customer and community relationships; successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying suitable acquisition targets and integrating the businesses of acquired companies and banks; sustain its current internal growth rate; provide quality and competitive products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its performance objectives. These and various other risk factors are discussed in Allegiance’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in other reports and statements Allegiance has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available for download free of charge from the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com , under Financial Information, SEC Filings. Any forward-looking statement made by Allegiance in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause Allegiance’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Allegiance to predict all of them. Allegiance undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

8847 West Sam Houston Parkway N., Suite 200

Houston, Texas 77040

ir@allegiancebank.com

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

2019 2018 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 346,248 $ 300,619 $ 232,607 $ 258,843 $ 268,947 Available for sale securities 372,545 353,000 348,173 345,716 337,293 Total loans 3,915,310 3,886,004 3,857,963 3,806,161 3,708,306 Allowance for loan losses (29,438 ) (29,808 ) (27,940 ) (27,123 ) (26,331 ) Loans, net 3,885,872 3,856,196 3,830,023 3,779,038 3,681,975 Goodwill 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,125 Core deposit intangibles, net 21,876 23,053 24,231 25,409 26,587 Premises and equipment, net 66,790 67,175 59,690 60,327 41,717 Other real estate owned 8,337 8,333 6,294 1,152 630 Bank owned life insurance 27,104 26,947 26,794 26,639 26,480 Other assets 40,240 46,875 42,757 48,036 48,495 Total assets $ 4,992,654 $ 4,905,840 $ 4,794,211 $ 4,768,802 $ 4,655,249 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,252,232 $ 1,227,839 $ 1,173,423 $ 1,181,920 $ 1,209,300 Interest-bearing deposits 2,815,869 2,669,646 2,687,217 2,598,141 2,453,236 Total deposits 4,068,101 3,897,485 3,860,640 3,780,061 3,662,536 Borrowed funds 75,503 159,501 146,998 201,995 225,493 Subordinated debt 107,799 107,771 49,019 48,959 48,899 Other liabilities 31,386 34,775 32,853 34,010 15,337 Total liabilities 4,282,789 4,199,532 4,089,510 4,065,025 3,952,265 Common stock 20,524 20,737 21,147 21,484 21,938 Capital surplus 521,066 529,688 541,979 556,184 571,803 Retained earnings 163,375 149,389 137,342 123,094 112,131 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,900 6,494 4,233 3,015 (2,888 ) Total shareholders’ equity 709,865 706,308 704,701 703,777 702,984 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,992,654 $ 4,905,840 $ 4,794,211 $ 4,768,802 $ 4,655,249





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 55,368 $ 55,790 $ 56,016 $ 54,189 $ 53,272 $ 221,363 $ 148,223 Securities: Taxable 2,066 2,090 1,837 982 844 6,975 2,725 Tax-exempt 469 483 692 1,290 1,445 2,934 5,802 Deposits in other financial institutions 244 302 401 688 742 1,635 1,473 Total interest income 58,147 58,665 58,946 57,149 56,303 232,907 158,223 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and savings deposits 5,091 4,975 4,513 3,728 3,367 18,307 6,478 Certificates and other time deposits 6,483 6,909 7,008 6,256 5,358 26,656 15,478 Borrowed funds 547 1,183 1,118 1,827 1,008 4,675 4,788 Subordinated debt 1,500 761 736 735 732 3,732 2,900 Total interest expense 13,621 13,828 13,375 12,546 10,465 53,370 29,644 NET INTEREST INCOME 44,526 44,837 45,571 44,603 45,838 179,537 128,579 Provision for loan losses 933 2,597 1,407 1,002 2,964 5,939 4,248 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 43,593 42,240 44,164 43,601 42,874 173,598 124,331 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds fees 189 168 139 162 190 658 755 Service charges on deposit accounts 403 379 365 325 363 1,472 869 Gain on sale of securities 613 — 846 — — 1,459 — (Loss) gain on sales of other real estate and repossessed assets (45 ) — 70 1 (429 ) 26 (428 ) Bank owned life insurance 157 153 155 159 163 624 579 Rebate from correspondent bank 900 900 884 896 988 3,580 2,609 Other 1,183 1,289 1,386 1,746 1,059 5,604 3,329 Total noninterest income 3,400 2,889 3,845 3,289 2,334 13,423 7,713 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 18,273 20,221 19,415 19,684 18,167 77,593 56,704 Net occupancy and equipment 1,994 1,973 2,114 2,098 1,959 8,179 5,845 Depreciation 861 822 756 753 802 3,192 2,132 Data processing and software amortization 2,120 2,058 1,709 1,577 1,485 7,464 5,120 Professional fees 540 667 527 599 670 2,333 2,009 Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 216 (41 ) 802 728 776 1,705 2,309 Core deposit intangibles amortization 1,177 1,178 1,178 1,178 1,229 4,711 1,815 Communications 486 455 468 430 416 1,839 1,185 Advertising 597 449 617 704 704 2,367 1,725 Acquisition and merger-related expenses — — 153 1,173 840 1,326 1,661 Other 3,167 2,227 2,341 2,191 1,998 9,926 6,282 Total noninterest expense 29,431 30,009 30,080 31,115 29,046 120,635 86,787 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 17,562 15,120 17,929 15,775 16,162 66,386 45,257 Provision for income taxes 3,576 3,073 3,681 3,097 2,999 13,427 7,948 NET INCOME $ 13,986 $ 12,047 $ 14,248 $ 12,678 $ 13,163 $ 52,959 $ 37,309 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.57 $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 2.50 $ 2.41 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.59 $ 2.47 $ 2.37





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 13,986 $ 12,047 $ 14,248 $ 12,678 $ 13,163 $ 52,959 $ 37,309 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.68 $ 0.57 $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 2.50 $ 2.41 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.59 $ 2.47 $ 2.37 Return on average assets(A) 1.13 % 0.98 % 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.11 % Return on average equity(A) 7.81 % 6.73 % 8.10 % 7.27 % 7.49 % 7.48 % 9.02 % Return on average tangible equity(A)(B) 11.96 % 10.33 % 12.52 % 11.22 % 11.66 % 11.50 % 11.20 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(C) 4.11 % 4.16 % 4.33 % 4.31 % 4.45 % 4.22 % 4.27 % Core net interest margin (tax equivalent)(B) 3.94 % 3.97 % 4.07 % 4.03 % 4.16 % 4.00 % 4.17 % Efficiency ratio(D) 62.20 % 62.88 % 61.93 % 64.97 % 60.30 % 62.99 % 63.68 % Capital Ratios Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (Consolidated) Equity to assets 14.22 % 14.40 % 14.70 % 14.76 % 15.10 % 14.22 % 15.10 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(B) 9.78 % 9.86 % 10.05 % 10.06 % 10.29 % 9.78 % 10.29 % Estimated common equity tier 1 capital 11.43 % 11.28 % 11.34 % 11.37 % 11.76 % 11.43 % 11.76 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital 11.67 % 11.51 % 11.58 % 11.61 % 12.01 % 11.67 % 12.01 % Estimated total risk-based capital 14.85 % 14.70 % 13.27 % 13.28 % 13.70 % 14.85 % 13.70 % Estimated tier 1 leverage capital 10.02 % 10.06 % 10.17 % 10.25 % 10.61 % 10.02 % 10.61 % Allegiance Bank Estimated common equity tier 1 capital 12.68 % 12.28 % 12.02 % 11.67 % 11.83 % 12.68 % 11.83 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital 12.68 % 12.28 % 12.02 % 11.67 % 11.83 % 12.68 % 11.83 % Estimated total risk-based capital 14.40 % 14.01 % 13.71 % 13.34 % 13.53 % 14.40 % 13.53 % Estimated tier 1 leverage capital 10.90 % 10.73 % 10.57 % 10.31 % 10.45 % 10.90 % 10.45 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 20,652 20,981 21,257 21,733 21,908 21,152 15,485 Diluted 20,930 21,256 21,546 22,040 22,210 21,424 15,773 Period end shares outstanding 20,524 20,737 21,147 21,484 21,938 20,524 21,938 Book value per share $ 34.59 $ 34.06 $ 33.32 $ 32.76 $ 32.04 $ 34.59 $ 32.04 Tangible book value per share(B) $ 22.62 $ 22.16 $ 21.60 $ 21.17 $ 20.66 $ 22.62 $ 20.66





(A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this Earnings Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 3,888,476 $ 55,368 5.65 % $ 3,870,205 $ 55,790 5.72 % $ 3,639,390 $ 53,272 5.81 % Securities 364,605 2,535 2.76 % 359,392 2,573 2.84 % 336,974 2,289 2.70 % Deposits in other financial

institutions and other 54,947 244 1.76 % 55,070 302 2.17 % 132,281 742 2.23 % Total interest-earning assets 4,308,028 $ 58,147 5.35 % 4,284,667 $ 58,665 5.43 % 4,108,645 $ 56,303 5.44 % Allowance for loan losses (29,997 ) (28,593 ) (23,554 ) Noninterest-earning assets 639,601 600,004 564,934 Total assets $ 4,917,632 $ 4,856,078 $ 4,650,025 Liabilities and

Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand

deposits $ 361,666 $ 952 1.04 % $ 332,652 $ 943 1.13 % $ 325,046 $ 920 1.12 % Money market and savings

deposits 1,169,996 4,139 1.40 % 1,099,937 4,032 1.45 % 942,764 2,447 1.03 % Certificates and other time

deposits 1,203,110 6,483 2.14 % 1,269,886 6,909 2.16 % 1,232,666 5,358 1.72 % Borrowed funds 86,372 547 2.51 % 158,358 1,183 2.96 % 168,403 1,008 2.37 % Subordinated debt 107,782 1,500 5.52 % 51,607 761 5.85 % 48,865 732 5.94 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 2,928,926 $ 13,621 1.85 % 2,912,440 $ 13,828 1.88 % 2,717,744 $ 10,465 1.53 % Noninterest-Bearing

Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand

deposits 1,237,770 1,198,564 1,215,589 Other liabilities 40,781 35,030 19,389 Total liabilities 4,207,477 4,146,034 3,952,722 Shareholders' equity 710,155 710,044 697,303 Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 4,917,632 $ 4,856,078 $ 4,650,025 Net interest rate spread 3.50 % 3.55 % 3.91 % Net interest income and margin $ 44,526 4.10 % $ 44,837 4.15 % $ 45,838 4.43 % Net interest income and net

interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 44,623 4.11 % $ 44,924 4.16 % $ 46,100 4.45 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 3,831,894 $ 221,363 5.78 % $ 2,652,355 $ 148,223 5.59 % Securities 355,233 9,909 2.79 % 317,329 8,527 2.69 % Deposits in other financial institutions 74,655 1,635 2.19 % 70,145 1,473 2.10 % Total interest-earning assets 4,261,782 $ 232,907 5.47 % 3,039,829 $ 158,223 5.21 % Allowance for loan losses (28,129 ) (24,077 ) Noninterest-earning assets 594,981 349,408 Total assets $ 4,828,634 $ 3,365,160 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 345,693 $ 4,010 1.16 % $ 224,210 $ 1,834 0.82 % Money market and savings deposits 1,037,126 14,297 1.38 % 637,722 4,644 0.73 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,276,684 26,656 2.09 % 940,356 15,478 1.65 % Borrowed funds 127,138 4,675 3.68 % 240,952 4,788 1.99 % Subordinated debt 64,451 3,732 5.79 % 48,776 2,900 5.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,851,092 $ 53,370 1.87 % 2,092,016 $ 29,644 1.42 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,194,496 848,276 Other liabilities 74,777 11,427 Total liabilities 4,120,365 2,951,719 Shareholders' equity 708,269 413,441 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,828,634 $ 3,365,160 Net interest rate spread 3.60 % 3.79 % Net interest income and margin $ 179,537 4.21 % $ 128,579 4.23 % Net interest income and net interest

margin (tax equivalent) $ 180,036 4.22 % $ 129,652 4.27 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2019 2018 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 689,360 $ 675,055 $ 694,516 $ 699,471 $ 702,037 Mortgage warehouse 8,304 36,594 46,171 36,742 48,274 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 1,873,782 1,859,721 1,830,764 1,771,890 1,650,912 Commercial real estate construction and land development 410,471 386,723 368,108 396,162 430,128 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 698,957 695,520 690,961 658,261 649,311 Residential construction 192,515 189,608 183,991 201,314 186,411 Consumer and other 41,921 42,783 43,452 42,321 41,233 Total loans $ 3,915,310 $ 3,886,004 $ 3,857,963 $ 3,806,161 $ 3,708,306 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 28,371 $ 34,615 $ 31,382 $ 32,670 $ 32,953 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 28,371 34,615 31,382 32,670 32,953 Other real estate 8,337 8,333 6,294 1,152 630 Other repossessed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 36,708 $ 42,948 $ 37,676 $ 33,822 $ 33,583 Net charge-offs $ 1,303 $ 729 $ 590 $ 210 $ 219 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 8,388 $ 8,033 $ 9,386 $ 11,221 $ 10,861 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 6,741 15,356 18,218 17,531 17,776 Commercial real estate construction and land development 9,050 9,050 1,541 818 974 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 3,294 1,992 2,074 2,928 3,201 Residential construction 746 — — — — Consumer and other 152 184 163 172 141 Total nonaccrual loans $ 28,371 $ 34,615 $ 31,382 $ 32,670 $ 32,953 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.74 % 0.88 % 0.79 % 0.71 % 0.72 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.72 % 0.89 % 0.81 % 0.86 % 0.89 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 103.76 % 86.11 % 89.03 % 83.02 % 79.90 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.75 % 0.77 % 0.72 % 0.71 % 0.71 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.13 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.02 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets and core net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.