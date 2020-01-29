TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadianSME Business magazine announced the winners of CanadianSME National Business Awards 2019.



Presented in collaboration with Cisco as the presenting partner, Lenovo as the exclusive PC Partner and RBC Royal Bank as the exclusive banking partner.

The CanadianSME Business Awards recognizes and applauds the contribution that small business owners provide to our economy. With the SME industry playing such a crucial part, our goal is to provide support and recognition to entrepreneurs who work hard at creating a successful business.

The business awards represent excellence and accomplishment for entrepreneurs because it recognizes and validates all the hard work they have put into making a successful business.

The ceremony kicked off with a keynote from Rocco Rossi, President and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Hon. Minister Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Chair of Cabinet, Jackie King, COO, Canada Chamber of Commerce, Lissa Ricci, VP, Small Business Solutions, Cisco Canada, Jitan Patel, National Sales Director, Lenovo and Lori Darlington, VP, Small Business, Business Financial Services Strategy & Partnerships RBC Royal Bank, Lori’s keynote was followed by awards ceremony where CanadianSME lifetime achievement award was presented to Jim Estill, President and CEO of Danby Appliances, CanadianSME editors choice award was presented to Erica Hakonson, founder of Maven Collective Marketing. RBC Small Business of the Year upto 10 employees top one award was won by The Logistics Factory, Lenovo Small Business of the Year upto 100 employees top one was awarded to Juiceworks, Roi Ross, VP of Small Business Mobility Solutions at Telus present the Small Business of the Year upto 50 employees top 1 to Smedia. The 2019 Cisco entrepreneur of the year is Kirk Simpson, Co-Founder & CEO, Wave, Sharzad Rafati, CEO of Broadband TV Corp has been awarded Nerd On Site Business Woman of the Year award.

For the full list of Winners, please visit www.smeawards.ca

