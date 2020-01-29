Wilmington, OH , Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington, OH — Historic charm meets environmental responsibility at The Cutting Room, a high-quality, customer-focused salon and spa in Wilmington.



Need to update your style or unwind from a stressful week? The Cutting Room is bringing up-to-date beauty service to a quaint location for a reviving, enriching customer experience. Facilities including a full-service salon, spa services, and a comprehensive wellness program tailored to each client’s journey.





Using naturally-derived Aveda products that represent ecological and cultural diversity, trained professionals at The Cutting Room provide each client with a consultation to achieve overall balance. Salon services for women, men and children include sculpting, color enhancement, conditioning, scalp treatments, blowouts, extensions and cuts; as well as nail care, spa massages, skincare, makeup and waxing.

Extensive spa treatments are designed to relax and rejuvenate you from whatever stressors you may be carrying around. Treatments range from express service to full spa length. These range from makeup to massage to extensive skin and nail treatments to keep every part of your body at its healthiest.



The Cutting Room also offers a variety of innovative wellness programs to suit the needs of each individual. Whether your goal is to achieve balance and alignment in your life, or just refine your look, The Cutting Room has something for everyone.

Explore the full service menu here, or request an appointment.



