Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of Unicorn Companies: Inhibit or Stimulate Competition?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of unicorns and the positive/negative impact they have on the sectors and geographies in which they operate. Some of the challenges facing unicorns and their investors are also reported.
In modern age, the term unicorn is used to describe a financial behemoth. This usage was coined by the venture capitalist Aileen Lee in 2013 to describe a privately held company with a billion-dollar valuation. She called such companies unicorns because they were few and far between; no more than forty existed when the term was coined.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered
List of Figures
Figure 1: Unicorns vs. Dinosaurs
Figure 2: Newly Minted Unicorns, by Year, 2014-2018
Figure 3: Organizations in Top 10 Unicorn List
Figure 4: Unicorn Classification in 2018
Figure 5: Youngest Unicorns of 2019
Figure 6: Top Investors in Unicorns, Since 2013
Figure 7: Investors in the New Unicorns of 2019
Figure 8: Top Tech Unicorns in Each U.S. State
Figure 9: Chinese VC Deals Over the Last Five Years, 2014-2019
Figure 10: State of India's Top 10 Unicorns in 2019
Figure 11: Unicorn and Potential Unicorn Status in Europe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qy6l8e
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: