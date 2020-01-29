TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Brogan, as an independent director to CB2’s Board of Directors. Effective immediately, Mr. Brogan will replace outgoing Directors, David Danziger and Gerry Goldberg, who wish to pursue other opportunities. Current Independent Director, Norton Singhavon has immediately been appointed Interim Chairman of the Board.



Mr. Brogan brings 40 years experience in aggregating anonymized healthcare data to create insights to support traditional pharmaceutical companies and for use in health economic studies. His innovations include a long list of applications that merge Real World Evidence with traditional healthcare protocols. Mr. Brogan is currently the CEO and Chairman at Vestrum Health, an electronic healthcare record data company which delivers information systems to pharmaceutical manufacturers, physician practices and other healthcare stakeholders. Prior to Vestrum Health, he was the founder of Brogan Consulting, which was acquired by IMS in 2010, now IQVIA, one of the world’s largest Contract Research Organizations (CROs), following which Mr. Brogan continued on with the company as Vice President of Global Oncology at IMS Health.

“Mr. Brogan’s extensive experience in building innovative data-driven healthcare technology companies combined with global operations exposure in the Life Sciences sector with leading names in Contract Research and Data Analytics, will be key addition to our Board and leadership team, fostering the growth of CB2,” said Prad Sekar, CEO of CB2 Insights. “As we continue to bolster our Board to be representative of the vision and direction of the Company, we are confident that Mr. Brogan’s track record will provide CB2 with exceptional perspective in maximizing our strategies, and exposure to traditional pharma partners for future commercialization.”

“I look forward to being part of the CB2’s leadership team and advising the Company through the next growth phase,” said Tom Brogan. “As I have experienced before, the Company’s unique business strategy is proving it will a be a critical contributor to advancing the use cannabinoid-based medicines into traditional healthcare through technology, data, and supporting clinical trials – an area that is lacking in the current market.”

“On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Mr. Danziger and Mr. Goldberg for their contributions to the organization,” said Norton Singhavon, Interim Chairman of the Board of CB2 Insights. “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Brogan to the Board and look forward to the extensive knowledge and expertise he adds to CB2.”

The Company thanks Mr. Danziger and Mr. Goldberg for their contributions made during their tenures.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII) is a global leader in clinical operations, technology & analytics solutions and research and development services with a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. Providing immediate market access through its wholly-owned clinical network across 12 jurisdictions, proprietary data-driven technology solutions and comprehensive contract research services designed for those in both the medical cannabis and traditional life sciences industries, CB2 Insights is able to support its partners across the entire data and research spectrum.

CB2’s Clinical Operations business unit leverages extensive experience to develop clinical models with standard operating procedures, advanced workflows, training and ongoing management support. CB2 also owns and operates its own specialty clinics including the brands Canna Care Docs and Relaxed Clarity which assess nearly 100,000 patients seeking medical cannabis treatment to provide immediate market access to US-based product manufacturers for clinical trial and research programs.

The Company has built both electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management software (CDMS) which work to support its partners of any size to execute their data and clinical strategies.

CB2 also offers comprehensive contract research organization (CRO) services including full scale clinical trial management, trial design, monitoring and other key research functions used by licensed producers, multi-state operators and traditional pharmaceutical companies entering the medical cannabis space.

For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com .

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

1.855.847.4999 ext. 212

investors@cb2insights.com



Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in CB2’s filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the opportunity to provide services and software to the U.S. cannabis industry.

Although CB2 has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. CB2 disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and CB2 does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.