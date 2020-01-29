Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Market Share & Global Forecast, By Application, Technology, End User, Regions, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of Molecular Diagnostics Market.



Global Molecular Diagnostics Market is Likely to Surpass US$ 22.5 Billion by the End of Year 2025



Increasing prevalence of Infectious diseases such as Influenza, HPV, Hepatitis, HIV and Tuberculosis despite rise in sanitation practices globally. In the past, antimicrobials medicines were used to fight powerful infectious disease but slowly in today's time antimicrobial agent is not able to give the desired results because the problem of drug resistant occurs in many people across the world.



Nowadays, a new diagnostic procedure is being followed to fight infectious disease like molecular diagnostic test is very effective which is quite fast and precise. The number of cancer patients is increasing very fast, so it is believed that in the coming time the molecular diagnostic test market will be growing at rapid pace.



There are various reasons that will propel the market growth in forecast year; rising incidence rate of infectious disease, increasing incidence rate of cancer of all type, increasing people awareness regarding molecular diagnostic, rapid technological growth, widely acceptance of personalized medicine, rising healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare per capita expenditure across the developed and developing nation, accuracy of diagnosis, growing population of cardiovascular and neurological disorder etc. In addition, increasing prevalence of genetic disorder will further boost the market in forecast period of time.



The report provides complete insight of market by End-user segments: Hospitals & Academic Laboratories, Clinics & Commercial Laboratories and Others. According to research, Hospitals & Academic Laboratories will hold the largest market in global molecular diagnostic test market in forecast period of time.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Molecular Diagnostic Market



3. Market Share - Global Molecular Diagnostics

3.1 By Application

3.2 By Technology

3.3 By Countries

3.4 By Companies



4. Application - Molecular Diagnostics Market

4.1 Infectious Diseases

4.1.1 Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI)

4.1.2 HIV / HCV Testing

4.1.3 STD Testing

4.1.4 HPV Testing

4.2 Blood Screening

4.3 Oncology / Cancer

4.3.1 Breast

4.3.2 Colorectal

4.3.3 Prostate

4.3.4 Others

4.4 Genetic Testing

4.5 HLA (Tissue Typing)

4.6 Microbiology

4.7 Cardiovascular Diseases

4.8 Neurological Diseases

4.9 Pharmacogenomics

4.10 Others



5. Technology - Molecular Diagnostics Market

5.1 PCR

5.2 Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA)

5.3 Hybridiazation (In-situ Hybridiazation & FISH)

5.4 DNA Sequencing & NGS

5.5 Microarray

5.6 Others



6. Region - Molecular Diagnostics Market

6.1 United States

6.2 Europe

6.3 India

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Brazil

6.7 South Korea

6.8 Mexico

6.9 Russia

6.10 Rest of World (ROW)



7. End Users - Molecular Diagnostics Market

7.1 Hospitals & Academic Laboratories

7.2 Clinics and Commercial Laboratories

7.3 Others



8. Roche Diagnostics - Company Analysis

8.1 Merger & Acquisitions

8.2 Sales Analysis



9. Abbott Laboratories - Company Analysis

9.1 Merger & Acquisitions

9.2 Sales Analysis



10. Myriad Genetics - Company Analysis

10.1 Merger & Acquisitions

10.2 Sales Analysis



11. Qiagen - Company Analysis

11.1 Merger & Acquisitions

11.2 Sales Analysis



12. BioMerieux's Inc - Company Analysis

12.1 Merger & Acquisitions

12.2 Sales Analysis



13. Market Drivers

13.1 Various Developments in the Molecular Diagnostics Landscape

13.2 Integral to Traditional Labs

13.3 Improved Assay / Test Efficiencies

13.4 Targeting Antibiotic Resistance

13.5 Next Generation Ultrasensitive Molecular Diagnostics

13.6 Increasing Investment in Genomics & Proteomics Research

13.7 Technological Advances in Molecular Diagnostics

13.8 Increasing Acceptance of the Personalized Medicine

13.9 Growing Molecular Diagnostics for Food Safety



14. Challenges

14.1 Dearth of Trained Professionals

14.2 Regulatory Issues

14.3 Various Factors Slowing Growth of Molecular Diagnostics

14.4 Reimbursement Capabilities

14.5 Quality Checkpoints, Awareness & Acceptance



