Dallas, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Global Courier Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025’

The Global Courier Services Market size was 299100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 464300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

A courier can be a person or a company which delivers the couriers like messages, mails or any kind of parcel. A courier service is a service by which anyone can allow to send their parcel anywhere. From one location to another location parcel can be sent to anyone with the help of courier services. For these services we can book online and pay for the same. There is an option of pickup for the sender by which parcels can be collected by a courier or sender can drop off the parcels at any nearby location which then can be picked by courier later. There are many companies which provide postal services as well as logistic services. Also there are type of the courier services according to the weight and volume of the shipment. There is speedy delivery option available for the services as well. Some door to door basis services are provided by some companies.

Top Companies:

UPS, FedEx, Royal Mail, DHL, China Post, Japan Post Group, SF Express, BancoPosta, YTO Expess, ZTO Express, STO Express, Yunda Express, Aramex

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2856769

Advancement of technology, urbanisation, offering of enhanced services are one of the key growth contributors for global courier parcel services supply market. These services provide additional features like delivery guarantee, shorter time, safety guarantee and real time monitoring and more. Also some major factors like rise in demand for retail products and economic growth of the developing countries are driving growth of market.

Global Courier Services Market can be classified on the basis of product type, applications, key companies and key regions.

On the basis of product type market can be segmented into Courier, Express and Parcel. There are some companies which provide all Courier, express and parcel services which are door to door basis.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Courier

Express

Parcel

Market segment by Application, split into

B2B

B2C

C2C

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2856769

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Courier Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Courier Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Another Report: ‘Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025’

The Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Courier, Express and Parcel are used for the delivery of parcels and documents to different types of customers. These customers can be business customers, government agencies and retail customers. The parcels or documents delivered by the CEP vendors are non-palletized products. Also there is a weight limit for such items which is less than 110 pounds. There is express delivery available which is time bound delivery process. In express delivery shipment is delivered within a mentioned time that can be a day or two as per the requirement of the customer.

Top Companies:

Allied Express, AK Express, Aramex, FedEx, United Parcel Service, Interlink Express Parcels, One World Express, DTDC, TNT Express, DX Group, Deutsche Post DHL, ONS Express & Logistics, Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost), Antron Express, City Link, Naparex, A1Express, Bring Couriers, Hermes Europe, Parcelforce Worldwide, General Logistics Systems

Request a sample copy of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3056340

Advancement of technology, urbanisation, offering of enhanced services are one of the key growth contributors for Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market. These services provide additional features like delivery guarantee, shorter time, safety guarantee and real time monitoring and more. Also some major factors like rise in demand for retail products and economic growth of the developing countries are driving growth of market.

CEPs are used for the delivery of parcels and documents to various types of customers such as business customers, retail customers, and government agencies. The documents and parcels delivered by the CEP vendors are non-palletized items and weigh less than 110 pounds. Express delivery is a time-bound delivery, where the shipment is delivered within a day or two and also as per the requirements of a customer. Whereas, courier service providers deliver shipments that are in very short distance. In addition, CEP vendors provide various value-added services to customers, further enhancing the delivery process.

Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market can be classified on the basis of product type, applications, key companies and key regions.

On the basis of product type market can be segmented into Air, Ship and Road.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air

Ship

Road



Market segment by Application, split into

Business-to-business (B2B)

Business-to-consumer (B2C)

Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3056340

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix





About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study

Contact Us: Hector Costello Senior Manager – Client Engagements 4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas - 75204, U.S.A. Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155