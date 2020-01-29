Marel hf. will publish its 2019 consolidated financial statements after market closing on 5 February 2020.



Investor meeting and webcast

On Thursday 6 February 2020, at 8:30 am GMT (9:30 am CET), Marel will host an investor meeting where CEO Árni Oddur Thórdarson and CFO Linda Jónsdóttir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the fourth quarter and for the full year.

The investor meeting will be held at the company's headquarters: Austurhraun 9, Gardabaer, Iceland. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 am GMT.

The meeting will also be webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording will be available after the meeting on marel.com/IR.

Members of the investment community can join the conference call at:

IS: +354 800 7437 (PIN required only within Iceland: 46320121)

NL: +31 20 721 9495

UK: +44 33 3300 9270

US: +1 833 526 8395

Financial calendar

Annual General Meeting – 18 March 2020

Q1 2020 – 20 April 2020

Q2 2020 – 22 July 2020

Q3 2020 – 20 October 2020

Q4 2020 – 3 February 2021

Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing. Please note that dates are subject to change.

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Our united team of more than 6,000 employees in over 30 countries delivered EUR 1.2 billion in revenues in 2018. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously advancing food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.