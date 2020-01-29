ALISO VIEJO, CA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Storage (PAC), a premier developer and manufacturer of data storage solutions, launched a new, advanced, feature-rich website to help users quickly gain valuable insight into PAC’s on-premise storage arrays. Although the site is completely redesigned, the web address remains the same as the previous one: www.pacstorage.com.

“The new website provides a substantial upgrade to our online presence,” said Rick Crane, PAC Storage CEO. “Featuring a wealth of fresh content, it enables existing and prospective customers to better understand PAC Storage products, services, and technologies. The redesign also ensures an optimal user experience when viewing from mobile devices.”

Featuring enhanced navigation, modern design, improved functionality, and enriched content areas, the new PAC Storage website also includes the latest additions to their line of state-of-the-art data storage solutions like the leading-edge All Flash Scale-Out NAS. To better educate users, the PAC site also details recent enhancements to their existing product line including Scale-Out NAS, Next Generation Controllers, and 32Gb FC and 25GbE host boards. Each one of these product enhancements dramatically accelerates system performance, providing tremendous benefits to a wide range of industries and applications including database, analytics, virtualization, motion media, file sharing, cloud data integration, data science, AI, and more.

“Choosing the ideal data storage solution requires education,” said Crane. “The purpose of our new website is to provide organizations with easily accessible, critical information so they can better understand their options and select a system that will deliver serious ROI.”

To learn more about the latest PAC Storage data storage systems and services, call 1.949.360.1796 or visit www.pacstorage.com

About PAC Storage

PAC Storage is an enterprise data storage hardware solution. Since 2005, PAC SAN solutions have been data center cornerstones nationwide for primary, secondary, backup, and disaster recovery. In 2017, PAC introduced PS storage solutions which offer SAN and NAS, and include cloud gateway options. In 2019 PAC introduced the new Scale-Out NAS product line. Offering the best price point in the industry, PAC feature-rich solutions are renowned for no single point of failure and scalability to petabytes of on-premise storage. Learn more at www.pacstorage.com.

