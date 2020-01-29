FAIRFIELD, Conn., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE MKT: ACU) a leading worldwide supplier of innovative first aid, safety, and cutting products, announced it will be interviewed by The Wall Street Resource.



Acme United CEO Walter Johnsen will be interviewed at 8:00 a.m. ET on January 29, 2020. The interview webcast will be free of cost to listeners and available at https://thewallstreetresource.com/webcasts/ . In addition, the interview will be available for replay.

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative first aid, safety, and cutting products to the school, home, office, hardware and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only ®, First Aid Central ®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit ®, Spill Magic ®, Westcott ®, Clauss ®, Camillus ®, Cuda ®, and DMT ®.

The Wall Street Resource is a platform for microcap discovery and due diligence, including a resource for webcast interviews of CEOs and executives. For more information, please visit: https://thewallstreetresource.com/ .