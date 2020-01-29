Vancouver, BC, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Client-Centered Law Firm, a new book authored by Clio CEO and Co-founder Jack Newton, launched yesterday in paperback and e-book formats and quickly became an Amazon bestseller. Highly anticipated by industry leaders, the book is being described by law school professors, practicing lawyers, and leading thinkers in legal as a practical blueprint for law firms to follow in accessing the tremendously underserved legal market.

“I’m excited to see the positive reception the book has earned so far,” said Jack Newton, Clio CEO, Co-founder, and author of The Client-Centered Law Firm. “There is a multi-billion dollar opportunity waiting to be unlocked by a new generation of forward-thinking law firms. The more lawyers and legal professionals take a client-centered approach to running their firms, the better they’ll be able to access this opportunity, and the closer we’ll be to transforming the practice of law, for good.”

In The Client-Centered Law Firm, Newton offers a clear-eyed and timely look at the importance of a client-centered approach to running a law firm in today’s experience-driven world.

Newton covers the what, why, and how of running a client-centered practice—with examples from law firms leading this revolution as well as practical strategies for implementation—enabling law firms to access a tremendous untapped legal market. As of 2016, the size of the US legal market was about $437 billion annually, and market demand for legal services has stayed relatively flat. However, according to a 2018 report from the World Justice Project, an incredible 77% of those surveyed in the United States didn’t turn to an authority or third party to resolve their legal issue—amounting to a potentially multi-billion dollar untapped market for legal services. The Client-Centered Law Firm is a rallying call to unlock this enormous latent demand in the legal market by providing client-centered experiences, improving internal processes, and raising the bottom line.

“Deeply insightful, practical, and engaging, this book is the definitive clarion call for law firms to become relentlessly client-centered.” – Professor Richard Susskind OBE, Author, Tomorrow’s Lawyers

“This is quite possibly the most important book of the decade for lawyers. While most legal books are one or the other, The Client-Centered Law Firm expertly balances inspiring philosophy with tangible guidance in a way that only someone with Jack Newton’s understanding of the legal industry could do.” – Jordan L. Couch, Partner, Palace Law

“We, as lawyers, often focus on ‘what’ legal services we provide instead of on ‘how’ we do it. Jack Newton’s new book, The Client-Centered Law Firm, is (rightly) all about the ‘how.’ Based on Jack’s wealth of experience servicing clients in the legal marketplace, this book provides a useful guide on how to enhance client service with client-centricity and also, importantly, how to measure progress. It is a must-read for all types of legal professionals.” – Michele DeStefano, Professor of Law, University of Miami, Affiliated Faculty, Harvard Law School Executive Education, Founder, LawWithoutWalls

“The Client-Centered Law Firm is a fantastic mix of practical and theoretical—futuristic and exactly what we are seeing in law firms today. I have already implemented some of the strategies and exercises described to make my firm more client-centered.” – Billie Tarascio, Attorney at Law, Modern Law

“Jack Newton has built one of the few truly great legal tech companies. Now I know why. The Client-Centered Law Firm is an astonishing mix of market analysis, business strategy, and practical how-to advice. Moreover, it’s beautifully written. For the next generation, this is the book for law practice management.” – Bill Henderson, Professor and Stephen F. Burns Chair on the Legal Profession, Indiana University Maurer School of Law, Editor, Legal Evolution

Those interested in learning more about the book can preview the first chapter for free at clientcenteredlawfirm.com.





About the Author:

Jack Newton, author of The Client-Centered Law Firm, has spearheaded efforts to educate the legal community on the security, ethics, and privacy issues surrounding cloud computing, and has become a nationally recognized writer and speaker on these topics. As the CEO and Co-founder of Clio and a pioneer in cloud-based legal technology, Jack also co-founded and is President of the Legal Cloud Computing Association (LCCA), a consortium of leading cloud computing providers with a mandate to help accelerate the adoption of cloud computing in the legal industry. He was also named a 2019 Fellow to the College of Law Practice Management, sits on the board of ROSS Intelligence, an AI-powered legal research provider, and is an investor in and advisor to early-stage legal tech startups.





