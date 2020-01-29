Mulberry, Florida, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W.S. Badcock Corporation has officially released its exclusively branded “Stanhope” furniture line to its eager Badcock Home Furniture &more stores and customer base. The high-quality line which features heirloom quality collections is an elegant nod to the company’s 116-year history.

Similar to the use of the surname belonging to its founder Henry Stanhope Badcock, and his son Wogan Stanhope Badcock who revolutionized the company, the utilization of Stanhope signifies a continued focus on the principles and objectives of the company’s early days. The strong moniker is illustrative of the company’s mission to treat customers right with high-value home collections that could potentially be handed down from generation to generation just as the family-owned corporation has been.

The signature brand features a stunning assortment of collections in the bedroom, dining, living room, categories with new items planned for rollout in the future. There is also a line of luxurious Stanhope mattresses that encompass old world craftmanship and cutting edge technology to round out Badcock’s existing recognizable private label bedding brands including Sweet Dreamzzz, Legends, and Legends Signature.

While all of the products in its 370 plus Southeastern stores and e-commerce site are high-quality, the Stanhope brand offers a step up story for more discerning customers. There are category specific requirements that range from raw materials to construction applications. Product framing, cushion construction, drawer construction, finish application, fabric applications and increased functionality are all upgraded to meet the Stanhope standard. Each collection meets extremely stringent specifications and there is upgraded internal and external packaging standards to help ensure the products arrive safely to our customers.

Greg Meyer, the company’s Vice President of Merchandising, is ecstatic to introduce the Stanhope brand to the public after years of planning and development. Meyer says, “Our merchandising team and many departments within the company have put an incredible amount of time, energy, and passion into crafting the perfect signature brand worthy of carrying the Badcock Family name - Stanhope. Now, we get to share this amazing brand with our customers who have been asking for more upscale product offerings.” He adds, “While there are many recognizable brands in the appliance and electronics space, there are less in the furniture space. While not vacating any of our more promotional price points, we anticipate the Stanhope brand to broaden the price spectrum with a compelling value proposition.”

For those interested in learning more about the Stanhope brand and Badcock Home Furniture &more, please visit www.badcock.com or your local Badcock store.

About W.S. Badcock Corporation

Founded in 1904, W.S. Badcock Corporation is one of the largest privately-held home furnishings companies in the United States. Headquartered in Mulberry, Florida, its 372 corporate and associate dealer stores employ more than 2,400 employees in eight southeastern states. Its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more stores and e-commerce website carry a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office, accessories, and seasonal items while offering easy in-house financing for its customers. For more information, please visit www.badcock.com

