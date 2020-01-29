ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: INND) ("InnerScope") a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") distributor/retailer of FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifier Products ("Hearing Products"), Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplements and proprietary CBD Oil ("Hearing Health Products") (collectively "Hearing Product Portfolio), announces the launch of its new Brain Health & Dietary Hearing Supplement on Walmart.com.



InnerScope's newest Hearing Health Product formulation, called Memory Boost PlusHearingVite™, combines Brain Health nutrients which may help to boost memory and cognitive function, along with its "Nutrition for the Ears" proprietary blend of vitamins and minerals for age-related hearing loss, to help maintain and promote hearing health.

InnerScope now offers on Walmart.com a complete line of Doctor-Formulated Brain Health & Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements which are distributed under the InnerScope Hearing Health label, (a division of InnerScope for the development and distribution of its Hearing Health Products ("InnerScope Hearing Health")). InnerScope Hearing Health formulations are science-based formulas using the latest research and are manufactured to the highest FDA standards. Moreover, InnerScope Hearing Health's formulations use the highest-grade components in easily dissolvable vegetable base-capsules that do not have any binders or additives, which makes it 100 percent "Bioavailable."

The HearingVite™ Plus Memory Boost is available to order on Walmart.com using this link:

https://www.walmart.com/ip/HearingVite-Doctor-Designed-Formulated-to-Maintain-Hearing-Health-PLUS-Memory-Boost/646318340?portalSelectedSellerId=559E7E894C5344579C0A0C7495A56B77

Nutritional Supplements Emerging Market - 108 m illion people age 50 above in the U.S

According to AARP's 2019 survey on "Supplements for the Brain," its results showed that members of the Greatest and Silent generations are the most likely to be buyers of all supplements, and of those for brain health in particular.

AARP's survey found more than three-quarters of adults over age 74 take some sort of vitamin or dietary supplement, as do almost 70 percent of boomers (those between 55 and 73). "The older people are, the more likely they are to turn to supplements because they begin to develop concerns about their health; especially about conditions such as dementia," says Tod Cooperman, president and founder of ConsumerLab.com, an independent evaluator of dietary supplements.

AARP's survey backs that statement up: It shows that more than a quarter of Americans ages 50 to 73 are regularly taking supplements for their brain health, and that this figure rises to 36 percent for those over 74.

Among adults taking something like gingko biloba or omega-3 tablets, 21 percent report taking dietary supplements to maintain — and 20 percent to improve — their brain health. In addition, 11 percent report currently taking a supplement to delay the onset of dementia, and 8 percent say they take a supplement to reverse dementia.

Dementia, Alzheimer's and cognitive and/or memory issues is a real worry among the senior population. While under normal circumstances, cognitive losses occur gradually as people age, the wisest course may well be to minimize and delay them as long as possible and in doing so, reduce the risk of dementia. Hearing loss is now known to be the largest modifiable risk factor for developing dementia, exceeding that of smoking, high blood pressure, lack of exercise and social isolation, according to an international analysis published in The Lancet in 2017.

InnerScope believes that with its complete line of "Nutrition for the Ears" Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplements and its affordable DTC Hearing Products it is on the forefront of leading the way in providing hearing healthcare awareness for people to begin to adopt a "sooner than later" regiment of reducing their risks of multiple health and cognitive issues associated with age-related hearing loss. InnerScope Hearing Health's Formulations provide a nutritional strategy for those early adopters (individuals not quite ready for hearing aids) to not only help to maintain and preserve their hearing, as well as to help avoid future hearing health risks from age-related hearing and memory issues, but to also help millions of people who are currently suffering from tinnitus (ringing in the ears).

InnerScope Hearing Health Nutritional Supplements sold on Walmart.com

HEARINGVITE + MEMORY BOOST – Specifically designed and formulated for people age 50 years and above to boost memory and cognitive function for normal age-related memory loss with a specialized high-quality blend of brain health nutrients that have been shown to improve memory and cognition, along with the added levels of vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements to preserve proper hearing health by reducing the progression of age-related hearing loss. View link: HearingVite PLUS Memory Boost sold on Walmart.com

HEARINGVITE – Formulated as a complete daily multivitamin and mineral supplement to help nearly 50 million people in the U.S. with hearing problems by maintaining the levels of vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements that medical research indicates may slow the progression of age-related hearing loss. Further, to protect against drug/medications induced hearing problems and increase blood flow while facilitating the healing of damaged tissue including the cochlear. View link: HearingVite sold on Walmart.com

EAR-RING RELIEF – Designed specifically to reduce ringing, hissing and buzzing noises in the ears of the 60 million Americans who struggle with those constant or recurring noises in the ears that range from irritating to debilitating ("Tinnitus Sufferers"). Research shows higher doses of specific vitamins and minerals may help provide relief for Tinnitus Sufferers for their ringing, hissing buzzing noises in the ears. The Ear-Ring Relief™ formula with its proprietary blend of vitamins and minerals is specifically designed to deliver those necessary higher doses of vitamins and minerals while maintaining safe levels of these components. View link: Ear-Ring Relief sold on Walmart.com

"We are proud to have built a Direct-Ship Wholesale Vendor relationship with Walmart.com,” said Matthew Moore, CEO, InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "With this latest launch of our HearingVite™ Plus Memory Boost Dietary Supplements on Walmart.com, we believe with our three formulas we have a complete vitamin nutritional strategy for the tens of millions of Walmart customers that are age 50 or older. Walmart's online sales platform provides InnerScope with a great launching pad for its affordable Hearing Aid Products and its Hearing Health Nutritional Supplements. We believe together, InnerScope and Walmart will make a difference in helping people to live a healthier and happier life by affordably helping them to hear better."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) is a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry. Management is applying decades of profitable industry experience and technology to an antiquated and disjointed industry, unlocking scale and efficiency, which will serve all of InnerScope's stakeholders. Its direct-to-consumer model is revolutionizing the industry with its Walmart.com, Sears.com and Kmart.com relationship, representing a paramount shift in the consumption of hearing aids by the hearing impaired.

In addition, InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of audiological and retail hearing aid clinics. InnerScope's mission is to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25db or greater hearing loss across the entire hearing impaired vertical from R&D and manufacturing through direct consumer sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.innd.com. For the most up-to-date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND), please visit and follow our official Twitter account @inndstock Page. https://twitter.com/inndstock

About Walmart.com

WalMart.com USA, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California. The company offers online retail services and sells products in various categories within the United States, APO/FPO military addresses, Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and Virgin Islands. For more information, please visit: Walmart.com

