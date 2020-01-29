Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Optical Fiber Market & Technology Assessment Study - 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study reviews the history of POF, technological developments, emerging applications, commercial activities, market forecasts, and research and education centers around the world. It presents a comprehensive and historical review of the POF business and should form the basis of future internal market research.



The market for POF could never be brighter with the trend to all-optical networks, need for higher bandwidth, EMI protection, lower cost, lighter weight, ease of use and other factors. POF's main competitor copper is fast running out of steam. New applications are starting to appear in data centers, commercial aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Internet of Things (IoT), machine vision, sensors for structural health monitoring, and home networking for Ultra High Definition TVs (UHD TV/4K and 8K), to only name a few.



Market Summary



Plastic Optical Fibers (POF) have been overshadowed in the last decade by the success of glass optical fibers. When people hear the term "optical fibers," they immediately think of glass. Few people, including professionals in the business, know about plastic optical fibers (POFs), which predate those made of glass. Because glass fibers have certain advantages, they have dominated the market, while POFs have remained largely in the background.



POF had been relegated to low-bit-rate and short-distance applications. However, recent technological advances and the emergence of new applications in the automotive, avionics, consumer electronics, and short-distance interconnect industries have propelled POF into the limelight as a lower-cost alternative to glass fiber or copper at medium distances and at bit rates of 40Gbps.



New technological developments in sources, connectors, and fibers are expanding the bandwidth-distance limits of POF into new applications. There has been a dramatic increase in the GI-POF technology and its availability in the market. This has resulted in increased interest by component suppliers and end-users. The market for short, high-speed optical links is experiencing sustained growth. These links are less than 100 meters, with speeds up to 40Gbps. After many years of playing second fiddle to the glass optical fiber business, POF is now starting to get the recognition it deserves. Some are even saying that POF could be a disruptive technology.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Why POF?

2.1 Ease of connectorization

2.2 Durability

2.3 Large diameter

2.4 Lower Costs

2.5 Fiber Costs

2.6 Transmitters (Transceivers, Receivers)

2.7 Space Division Multiplexing is Possible

2.8 Receivers

2.9 Connectors

2.10 Test Equipment

2.11 Installation

2.12 Maintenance

2.13 Ease of Handling

2.14 Safety

2.15 Bandwidth

2.16 Developments of other types of fibers

2.17 Many markets are open to POF

2.18 Standards Situation is Improved

2.19 Growth Potential

2.20 Size Matters

2.21 PF GI-POF Takes Advantage of Low-cost Components Developed for GOF



3. Comparison Between Copper, GOF, and POF

3.1 Advantages and Disadvantages of POF

3.2 An Installer's View

3.2.1 Installation Issues

3.2.2 Testing

3.1.2.1 Do-it-yourself POF Kits

3.1.2.2 Connectorless Connections



4. POF Historical Development, Organizations, Research & Education Centers and Commercial Activities Worldwide

4.1 Historical Perspective

4.2 POF Organizations, Research & Education Centers, and Commercial Activities Worldwide

4.2.1 POF Developments in Japan

4.2.2 POF in the US

4.2.3 POF in Europe

4.2.3.1 POF France

4.2.3.2 POF Germany

4.2.3.3 POF in the European Union (EU) /European Commission (EC)

4.2.3.4 POF in the United Kingdom (UK)

4.2.3.5 POF in Spain

4.2.3.6 POF in Portugal

4.2.3.7 POF in the Netherlands

4.2.4 POF in Korea

4.2.5 POF in Australia

4.2.6 POF in Brazil

4.2.7 POF in Greater China

4.2.8 POF in Other Countries



5. Technical Characteristics of POF Fibers Systems

5.1 Basic Technical Components of Optical Fiber Systems

5.2 Types of Optical Fibers

5.2.1 Step Index Fibers

5.2.2 Multimode Graded Index Fiber (MMF)

5.2.3 Single-mode Fibers (SMF)

5.3 Plastic Optical Fibers

5.3.1 Materials used for POF

5.3.2 Attenuation

5.3.3 Perfluorinated POF

5.3.4.1 How Numerical Aperture of Fiber Affects Bandwidth

5.3.4.2 Methods to Increase Bandwidth

5.3.4.3 Increased Bandwidth Using Low-NA Source

5.3.5 Graded Index PMMA POF (GI-POF)

5.3.6 Perfluorinated (PF) Graded Index POF (GI-POF)

5.3.7 Partially Chlorinated GI-POF

5.3.7.1 New GI PTCEMA

5.3.8 High-temperature Plastic Optical Fibers

5.3.8.1 Polystyrene

5.3.8.2 The Advantages of Polystyrene

5.3.9 Photonic Crystal Microstructured Polymer Optical Fibers

5.3.9.1 Microstructured Polymer Fibers

5.3.10 Summary Performance of PMMA and PF-GI POF (SI and GI)

5.3.11 Environmental Effects on POF

5.3.12 Manufacturing Methods of POF

5.3.12.1 Extrusion

5.3.12.2 Preform Drawing

5.3.12.3 Manufacturing Graded Index PMMA POF

5.3.12.4 Manufacturing PF GI-POF

5.3.12.5 Continuous Extrusion Process

6. Light Sources

6.1 LEDs

6.1.1 Low NA LED

6.1.2 Low NA LED Source Perspective for POF Data Link

6.1.3 Materials and Available LED Wavelengths

6.1.4 Gigabit Links Using LEDs

6.2 Resonant Cavity LEDs (RC-LEDs)

6.3 Laser Diodes

6.4 Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs)

6.4.1 Data Links Using Red VCSELS

6.4.2 Red VCSEL Transceivers for Gigabit Transmission over POF

6.5 Outlook for POF Green and Blue Sources

6.6 High-Speed POF Receivers



7. Optical Connectors and Splicing

7.1 Connectorization

7.1.1 POF Connector Requirements

7.1.2 ATM Forum

7.2 POF Connect Types

7.2.1 PN Connector

7.2.2 Small Multimedia Interface (SMI)

7.2.3 IDB-1394 POF Interface and Latch Connector for Automotive Use

7.2.4 Packard Hughes Interconnect

7.2.5 Optical Mini Jack

7.2.6 Panduit Poly-Jack - RJ-45 Type

7.2.7 MOST Automotive Connector and Header System

7.3 Splicing

7.3.1 Brookhaven Industrial Laboratory

7.3.2 Mechanical Splices

7.3.3 Ultrasonic Splicing

7.4 OptoLock - Connectorless Connection

7.5 Ballpoint Connector



8. Couplers

8.1 Optical Buses and Cross-connects

8.2 Switches using Couplers



9. POF Cables



10. Integrated Optics

10.1 Planar Waveguides and Other Passive Devices

10.2 Holograms



11. Lenses

11.1 Polymeric Lenses

11.1.1 Ball Point Pen Collimator Lens

11.2 High-efficiency Optical Concentrators for POF



12. Fiber Bragg Gratings



13. Optical Amplifiers

13.1 Keio University

13.2 Model for Analyzing the Factors in the Performance of Dye-Doped POF Lasers

13.3 Plastic Optical Fiber with Embedded Organic Semiconductors for Signal Amplification



14. Test Equipment

14.1 OTDRs



15. POF Systems - Ethernet Example



16. POF Hardware for Ethernet

16.1 Commercial Silicon for Gigabit Communication over SI-POF

16.2 Ethernet POF Media Converter for ITU Standard G.hn

16.3 G.hn Chip Sets

16.4 Gigabit Ethernet Standard

16.5 Gigabit Ethernet OptoLock



17. Illustrative Examples of POF Data Communications Applications

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Range of Applications

17.3 Optocoupler Applications

17.4 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Interconnects

17.5 Digital Audio Interface

17.6 Avionic Data Links

17.6.1 Practical Experience in Military and Civilian Avionic Systems

17.6.2 McDonald Douglas

17.6.3 Boeing

17.6.4 Requirements for POF in Commercial Aircraft - Boeing

17.7 Automotive Applications of POF

17.7.1 Automotive Harness Trends

17.7.2 Increase in Electronic Content

17.7.2.1 Different Data Busses in Automobiles

17.7.3 Automobile Standards

17.7.3.1 MOST Standard

17.7.3.2 1394 Automotive Working Group and IDB

17.8 Local Area Networks

17.8.1.1 POF vs. Glass Comparison

17.8.1.2 Operating Experience

17.8.2 Codenoll

17.8.3 Mitsubishi Rayon

17.8.4 NEC Corp. Ethernet

17.9 IEEE 1394 FireWire

17.9.1 Markets for 1394

17.9.2 Transmission Media

17.9.3 1394 as a Home Network

17.9.3.1 IEEE 1394 Proposed Costs

17.9.3.2 IEEE Future of 1394

17.10 Tollbooth Applications

17.11 Factory Automation

17.12 Medical Applications

17.13 High Voltage Isolation

17.14 Home Networks

17.14.1 CEBus

17.14.2 Over the Top (OTT)

17.14.3 Capillary of Light Home Network

17.15 Test Equipment

17.16 POF Sensors

17.17 Security (Tempest)

17.18 EMI/RFI

17.19 Hydraulic Lifts

17.20 Trains

17.21 Controller Area Network (CAN)

17.22 Point-of-sale Terminals

17.23 Robotics

17.24 Programmable Controllers (PLC)

17.25 Video Surveillance

17.26 High-speed Video

17.27 Home Video

17.28 Digital Signage



18. POF Cost Comparisons

18.1 Avago Cost Trade-off White Paper



19. POF and Related Standards

19.1 What drives standards?

19.2 Trends in POF Standards

19.3 History of the Development of POF Standards

19.3.1 IEC

19.4 Present Standards that Include POF

19.4.1 Process Control

19.4.1.1 Profibus

19.4.1.2 SERCOS (Serial Real-time Communication System)

19.4.1.3 Interbus

19.4.2 Automotive Standards

19.4.2.1 MOST

19.4.2.2 IDB-1394

19.4.2.3 ByteFlight

19.4.2.4 CEA Aftermarket

19.4.3 Computer Standards

19.4.3.1 ATM

19.4.3.2 IEEE-1394

19.4.3.3 Storage Area Networks

19.4.3.4 Supercomputers/Servers

19.4.3.5 Datacenters

19.4.4 Home Standards

19.4.4.1 CEBUS

19.4.4.2 ATM Forum Residential Broadband

19.4.4.3 IEEE-1394 Home Networking

19.4.4.4 ITU G.h

19.4.5 Consumer Electronics and Over the Top

19.4.5.1 Active Optical Cables

19.4.5.2 Over-the-Top-Enabled Devices



20. Components and Testing

20.1 Introduction

20.2 IEC

20.3 VDI/VDE

20.4 Standards Summary



21. POF Components - Present Status

21.1 POF Fibers

21.1.1 Mitsubishi Rayon

21.1.2 Asahi Kasei

21.1.3 Toray Industries Inc.

21.1.4 Shenzhen Dasheng Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd.

21.1.5 Asahi Glass

21.1.6 Nanoptics

21.1.7 OFS-Fitel (now Chromis Fiber Optics)

21.1.8 Redfern Polymer (Cactus Fiber) (Kiriama)

21.1.9 Nexans

21.1.10 Fuji Film

21.1.11 Luvantix

21.1.12 Optimedia

21.1.13 Jiang Daisheng Co. Ltd.

21.1.14 Sekisui Chemical Company



22. POF Suppliers

22.1 POF Cables

22.2 Semiconductors (Transceivers) for POF

22.2.1 KDPOF

22.2.2 CoolSilicon/CoolPOF

22.3 Light Sources (Transceivers)

22.3.1 Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

22.3.2 Resonant Cavity LEDs (RC-LEDs)

22.3.3 Laser Diodes

22.3.4 VCSELs

22.4 Photodiodes

22.5 Connectors

22.5.1 Connectorless Technologies

22.6 Couplers

22.7 Test Equipment

22.8 Splicing

22.9 Media Converters

22.10 Data Links

22.11 POF Networks

22.12 IPTV Equipment Providers

22.13 Other POF Passive Components

22.14 Other Active Components



23. POF Component Price Trends

23.1 Impact of the MOST Standard

23.2 POF Fiber Pricing

23.2.1 Step Index Fibers

23.2.2 Graded Index POF

23.3 Cables

23.4 Cable Assemblies

23.5 POF Transmitters and Receivers

23.5.1 MOST Pricing

23.6 Conclusions for POF Data Components

23.7 Graded Index PMMA POF

23.8 Perfluorinated GI-POF

23.9 Partially Chlorinated Polymer

23.10 Price targets for POF Components



24. Market Drivers

24.1 Technology

24.2 Standards

24.3 Market Needs

24.4 Government Funding

24.5 Education of End Users

24.6 Marketing Push

24.7 Lack of Major Player

24.8 Resistance to Change and Embedded Infrastructure



25. POF Markets and Forecasts

25.1 Automotive Market

25.1.1 How Big is the Market?

25.2 Consumer Electronics Market

25.2.1 Connected TV Device Ownership

25.3 POF Industrial Controls Market and IoT Market

25.4 Home Market and IPTV / Ultra HD TV (4K&8K)

25.4.1 Market Forecast

25.4.2 UHD TV 4K/8K

25.5 Interconnect Market

25.6 Medical Market

25.7 Avionics Market

25.8 Total POF Market Potential



26. Opportunities in the Emerging POF Business

26.1 Cables and Fiber

26.2 Connectors

26.3 Sources

26.4 Couplers

26.5 Test Equipment

26.6 Splicing

26.7 Hardware

26.8 Data Links

26.9 Distribution

26.10 Design and Engineering

26.11 Converters

26.12 Systems Suppliers



27. Strategies for Success in the POF Market



A-Z List of Companies Mentioned



Asahi Glass

Asahi Kasei

Boeing

Brookhaven Industrial Laboratory

ByteFlight

CEA Aftermarket

Codenoll

Fuji Film

IDB-1394

Interbus

Jiang Daisheng Co. Ltd.

Luvantix

McDonald Douglas

Mechanical Splices

Mitsubishi Rayon

MOST

Nanoptics

NEC Corp. Ethernet

Nexans

OFS-Fitel (now Chromis Fiber Optics)

Optimedia

Profibus

Redfern Polymer (Cactus Fiber) (Kiriama)

Sekisui Chemical Company

SERCOS (Serial Realtime Communication System)

Shenzhen Dasheng Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Ultrasonic Splicing

