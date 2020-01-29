FORKED RIVER, NJ, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Homes & Development Corporation (OTC Pink: DREM), a licensed new home builder and general contractor in New Jersey, recently filed its Quarterly Report for the period ended September 30, 2019. The Company is now current on its filings with the SEC. The Company aims to remain current going forward and expects to file its 2019 Form 10-K on schedule.



In an effort to increase the Company’s shareholder base, it expects to start an initiative to substantially increase the number of shareholders through a publicity program about its services and products through Social Media channels. Shareholders can follow the Company’s announcements at: https://www.twitter.com/foxbuilder .

Investors wanting an exposure to the New Jersey Real Estate construction market can obtain it through an investment in the shares of the Company. DREM is the only publicly traded fully reporting company in New Jersey building new site built and modular homes, as well as offering elevation, renovation and addition projects.

In addition, the company also offers full design build services in residential construction, to both homeowners and contractors. These services include planning and zoning approvals, architectural and engineering design, complete elevation and project management services, and demolition and new construction.

In addition to its new construction, elevation/renovation divisions, the company has also contracted for, and is actively obtaining approvals for, approximately 338 residential units divided over 5 separate properties and developments. These new home developments include a 77-unit age restricted single-family subdivision, a 70-unit townhome project (located in Ocean County and scheduled to close in spring or summer of 2020) and a rental community.

DREM projects that the Company will break even for the 2019 fiscal year and expects to be profitable in the 2020 fiscal year. The Company intends to continue to expand residential development opportunities throughout New Jersey.

Overview:

Dream Homes and Development Corporation will continue to pursue opportunities in the residential real estate category, including site built and modular new home construction, home elevations, renovations, and additions.

About Dream Homes & Development Corp.

Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTC Pink: DREM) is a full-service construction company based in Forked River, New Jersey equipped to complete all aspects of a building project including design, architectural, engineering, and construction. As licensed new home builders and general contractors, Dream Homes is actively building, raising, renovating and reconstructing homes up and down the New Jersey shore area.

Please visit our website at www.dreamhomesltd.com and blog at http://blog.dreamhomesltd.com for more information.

Please email vince@dreamhomesltd.com to be alerted in the future when Dream Homes (DREM) announces news. Twitter at https://twitter.com/foxbuilder .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .