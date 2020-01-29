New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc., previously known as NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announced actions against the novel coronavirus.

Since the epidemic of the novel coronavirus, the company has been actively contacting and negotiating with pharmaceutical manufacturers and wholesale companies, including the Sinopharm Group, CR Pharmaceutical Group Liaoning Branch, and Jointown Pharmaceutical Liaoning Branch. So far, the company has maintained a sufficient inventory of drugs and medical supplies, such as N95 masks, surgical masks, rubbing alcohol, and antiviral drugs, etc.

To meet the consumers’ surging demand for drugs and medical supplies, the company decided that all pharmacies will be open during the Chinese New Year holidays. Consumers can register as members and browse product inventory information on Boqi Zhengji Online Medical APP. The chain stores also provide members and employees with information and knowledge about epidemic prevention.

“As a consumer-centric health company, we strive to meet our consumers’ demand and mitigate the impact of the novel coronavirus,” said Mr. Tiewei Song, the Chief Executive Officer and President of BOQI International Medical Inc. “Through our supply chain and customer information management, we are contacting more pharmaceutical companies and preparing for the current epidemic and future outbreak risks. Meanwhile, we will further improve the emergency plan and provide our customers with high-quality, affordable products and services as much as we can. ”

About BOQI International Medical Inc.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation) (NASDAQ: BIMI) was founded in 2006. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the company was reorganized following efforts led by Mr. Yongquan Bi, the company’s new Chairman, with a renewed focus on the health industry. The company is now transforming from a provider of integrated energy conservation solutions utilizing energy-saving equipment, technical services and energy management re-engineering project operations to a medical and health service provider. The Company has approximately 300 retail locations and a pharmacy benefits system with more than 30,000 members. The pharmacies owned by BOQI International Medical Inc. typically sell about 6,000 types of drugs, of which more than 600 are under exclusive sales arrangements. BOQI International Medical Inc. offers a broad range of consumer-directed health products and related services, including medical, pharmacy and behavioral health plans, chronic disease management services, and health information technology products and services. BOQI International Medical Inc. is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless care they need when and where they need it.

