HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – NutraNomics is excited to announce the release of their new label design and the rebranding of its corporate logo. This change better reflects the company’s novel approach and commitment to growing their presence and name recognition into 2020 and beyond. NutraNomics currently is reformulating many legacy nutraceuticals and the company is planning the release of a series of new products reflecting the innovative direction they intend to follow in the coming months.

The company is very pleased to have partnered with Pink Kitty Creative inc. out of Las Vegas, Nevada. Under the direction of Pink Kitty’s lead designer and president, Victoria Hart, The rebranding and new logo design process went very smoothly and the NutraNomics management team is very pleased with the results. Victoria is all about designing brand experiences that move people. With a deep-seated commitment to delivering innovative solutions and stellar design experiences, she has built long-lasting business relationships with major clients including the City of Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International, Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles, Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, The Love Store, and many others.

NutraNomics desire to bring a scientific and organic look and feel to the brand was captured in Victoria’s designs for the traditional and CBD supplement lines. “I felt it was important to capture the essentials of NutraNomics science-focused brand without losing the organic and plant-based nature of the product lines,” says Victoria. “Creating an approachable and warm concept with an underlying science vibe was the driving inspiration behind the looks we finalized for the traditional and CBD lines.”

NutraNomics' traditional supplement line is being reformulated to take advantage of the company’s approach to nano-technology applications. Not all formulas will benefit from nano reformulation but many of their current products will see a vast improvement by using Nano-tech. The first product brought to market from the existing line will be our new and improved Amazon Factor supplement, which will also benefit from complete rebranding, down to the name. “Once folks are able to try this formulation and fall in love with the results, we will lose them if they try to find Amazon Factor in an internet search,” says Laura Riffel, COO of NutraNomics. “Amazon is the 900-pound gorilla in the search term that we simply can’t compete with. Renaming of this popular product became the best approach.”

Victoria’s firm will be bringing new life to the upcoming investor relations site, www.NNRXIR.com, as well as the transition of www.NutraNomics.com to an e-commerce site.

Investor Relations 866-561-6679 IR@nutranomics.com