Human resource management (HR) is used as an umbrella term for describing the management of employees in an organization. The term ‘human resources’ was coined in the 1960s for the very first time. Human resource management aims at increasing the effectiveness of a business or an organization. The entire spectrum of work, such as creating, cultivating, and managing the employer–employee relationship comes under human resources. Businesses can be small, medium, or large, and depending on the size, appropriate work force is required to carry out activities smoothly. For that, the need for workforce optimization is being felt as it helps in making operations more efficient. Workforce optimization does that by aligning skills and resources to a specific job, empower the HR manager to monitor an employee’s contribution and performance, record performance data in a structured form that helps in decision making, and track work progress and identify missed goals. This helps in developing an understanding of an employee’s strengths and weaknesses. Therefore, by articulating a commendable workforce planning strategy, HR analytics software is helping organizations remain strong and flourish.

HR analytics is helping industries, such as retail, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, manufacturing, energy & utilities, entertainment, oil & gas, hospitality, automotive, logistics, information technology & telecom, education, and healthcare organize their workflow. The BFSI sector faces a crisis in recruiting new talent and finding a replacement for people nearing the age of retirement or people who leave. Further, as the job profile in this sector is pretty rigid, the BFSI sector doesn’t come across as the ideal choice of workplace for many young professionals. Therefore, the HR analytics software is helping these organizations in creating a personalized employee experience in the same way as marketing departments work for providing personalized customer experience. Further, the software employs artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing to establish trends from the HR data and data from other sources, such as the social media. The HR analytics market is predicted to advance at a 15.6% CAGR in the coming years, as reported in a study.

