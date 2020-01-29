SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect , the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, is pleased to announce several program additions for Enterprise Connect 2020, taking place March 30th – April 2nd at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando.



Eric S. Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has joined a distinguished lineup of Keynote Speakers including executives from Microsoft, Cisco, Slack and Amazon Connect. In addition, leaders from across the industry will participate in conference General Sessions that discuss the latest trends and groundbreaking shifts in the unified communications and collaboration space.

Recently added programming includes:

Zoom Video Communications Keynote Presentation



Eric S. Yuan, Founder & Chief Executive Officer



Eric S. Yuan founded Zoom in 2011, and Zoom’s video-first unified communications platform continues to dramatically transform the way leading global enterprise companies communicate. Under Yuan’s leadership, Zoom was one of the highest-performing tech IPOs of 2019.

Has Transformation Finally Arrived for Communications & Collaboration?

Jim Burton, Founder & CEO / Co-Founder, C-T Link / BCStrategies

Lorrissa Horton, VP/GM Webex Teams, Cisco

Smita Hashim, Director of Product Management, Google

Amrit Chaudhuri, SVP of Product and Solutions Marketing, RingCentral

Alan Masarek, CEO, Vonage

Transformative technologies including cloud, ubiquitous video, team collaboration and advanced contact centers are making their power felt in enterprise communications and collaboration. These technology transformations are also driving new relationships between enterprises and their communications/collaboration vendors—and among the vendors themselves. In this session, top executives from leading companies will discuss and debate the best way for enterprises to chart a course through the disruption that’s moved from vision to reality in the industry.

Transforming Customer Experience: Where’s the True AI Payoff?

Sheila McGee-Smith, Founder & Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics

Anthony Bartolo, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Avaya

Omar Tawakol, VP/GM Contact Center, Cisco

Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9

Barry O'Sullivan, VP and General Manager Genesys Core, Genesys

Charanya Kannan, Sr. VP, Product & Product Marketing, Talkdesk

In this session, executives from leading contact center vendors will discuss the ways in which AI (and other advanced contact center technologies) will drive next-gen customer experience. They’ll debate the relationship between AI-enabled advances and the technologies that have been driving the contact center market—specifically cloud and omnichannel. They’ll suggest strategies for delivering quick wins with new technology, and where you’ll need to invest toward a longer-term payoff.

"Enterprise Connect prides itself on welcoming relevant and timely speakers to its Keynote and General Session stage from the most important strategic vendors within the industry," said Eric Krapf, Enterprise Connect General Manager and Program Co-Chair. “The 2020 keynotes and general sessions will offer attendees valuable insight and unique perspective into the future of the enterprise communications and collaboration space."

Enterprise Connect 2020 takes place March 30th – April 2nd at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.enterpriseconnect.com/orlando .

