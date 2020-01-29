LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research & Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “ Flexible Display Market (By Panel Size: Up to 6, Above 50, 20-50, 6-20; By Technology: OLED Display, E-paper Display, Quantum dot LED Display, LED-Backlit LCD; By Substrate Material: Glass, Plastic, Others; By Application: Smartwatches & Wearables, Smartphone & Tablet, Television & Digital Signage Systems, PC Monitors & Laptops, Electronic Shelf Labels, Smart Home Appliances, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.



North America dominated the global flexible display market in the year 2018. The region has experienced the potential growth owing to the presence of flexible display companies such as Visionox Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cambrios Technologies Corp. among others. The presence of a large customer base along with growing demand for quality flexible displays is additionally accelerating the regional market growth. Moreover, innovation and development in flexible display and growing urbanization increase in penetration of e-commerce, and growing consumer electronics industry in the US and Canada are expected to enhance the market size. This also expected to open investment opportunities in the global market for the manufacturers in the coming years. The Europe region is expected to exhibit a second-largest share in the flexible display market. The increasing number of private label store brands in the region is expected to contribute to market growth. Additionally, growing consumer preference towards high quality flexible display, growing research and development in flexible displays and increase in disposable income of individuals in this region further expected to further propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing number of flexible display manufacturers, growing distribution channel, growing number of sports and adventure sports activities, growing development of advanced technologies further grows the demand for flexible display in the region over the forecast the period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing consumer electronics industry, presence of large customer base, changing lifestyle of consumers, and increase in demand for lightweight products along with rapid urbanization further expected to boost the demand for flexible display in the region during the forecast period.

Smartphone & tablet segment dominated the flexible display market on the basis of application in the year 2018. The smartphone & tablet segment accounts of the largest share in the market and held for more than 32% of the total market in 2018. The major factors that are driving the growth of this segment are the rising number of Smartphone users, increase in demand for handheld devices, increase in demand for stylish design and ergonomics in smart phones. This expected to enhance the dominance of the smartphone & tablet segment in the global market over the forecast period.

Plastic segment dominated the flexible display market on the basis of substrate material in the year 2018. The growing demand for high quality display, growing demand for high resolution in display, availability in various resolutions, features offered by plastic in terms of size, robustness, and weight, and growing innovation and development from manufacturers in plastic flexible display further expected to raise the segment during the forecast period.

LED-Backlit LCD segment dominated the flexible display market on the basis of technology in the year 2018. The LED-Backlit LCD segment accounts of the largest share in the market and held for more than 37% of the total market in 2018. The major factors that are driving the growth of this segment are the increase in demand for detailed picture and decrease in prices of LEDs. This expected to enhance the dominance of the retail segment in the global market over the forecast period.

Some of the leading competitors are Visionox Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cambrios Technologies Corp., FlexEnable Limited, Royole Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., Innolux Corp., Samsung Electronics, AU Optronics Corp., and Japan Display Inc., and BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Some of the key observations regarding flexible display industry include:

In July 2018, LG Display Co., Ltd expanded its new OLED display manufacturing plant in Guangzhou, China. The company will start producing 60,000 input sheets per month and will gradually ramp up to a maximum of 90,000 sheets per month.

In May 2018, AU Optronics Corp gaming monitors, Esports, and VR head-mounted display panels with Mini LED backlight technology at the 2018 SID Display Week (Display Week 2018) for ultra-high brightness and high dynamic contrast.

In October 2018, Royole Corporation launched new flexible display device named as FlexiPai. This new product can be bent and rolled and operate as a Smartphone and tablet.

In January 2017, Samsung Electronics launched curved quantum dot displays that include CH711 and the formerly released CFG70 and CF791 gaming monitors. These gaming monitors offer enhanced design and rich colors to promote an immersive and realistic viewing experience.

In January 2017, Japan Display Inc. (JDI) launched FULL ACTIVETM FLEX, which uses a plastic substrate on both sides of the liquid crystal layer, and introduced it into a 5.5-inch Full HD LCD for smartphone devices. FULL ACTIVETM FLEX can be used for curved shapes in smartphone designs.

