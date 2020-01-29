SMITHFIELD, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kretschmar ® Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses invites deli and horse-racing enthusiasts nationwide to enter for a chance to win an unforgettable Kentucky Derby inside track experience, where one grand prize winner and a guest will enjoy a three-night stay, spending cash, and tickets to the Kentucky Derby with a hands-on tour of the local culture, giving you a Taste of the Kretschmar Life.



"Our fans love the taste of Kretschmar Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses, and enjoy a life that is full of unique experiences that they can share with family and friends,” said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager for Smithfield Foods. “The Kentucky Derby is an incredible occasion, and we’re delighted to bring this opportunity for our fans to taste the Kretschmar life.”

Additionally, fans who enter the sweepstakes will have the chance to win additional Kretschmar prizes, such as an entertaining set, branded cooler, etched low ball glasses and decanter, charcuterie board, or Mint Julep cups. For more information about Kretschmar Deli, or to review the complete set of rules and enter the sweepstakes, please visit www.kretschmardeli.com/derby now through March 31, 2020.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the U.S./D.C. who are 21 years of age or older. Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 a.m. ET on 1/29/20 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 3/31/20. See Official Rules for complete details. Void where prohibited. To enter, view official rules and prize details visit www.kretschmardeli.com/derby. All Rights Reserved. Churchill Downs Incorporated . Churchill Downs, Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and the Twin Spire Design, are registered trademarks of Churchill Downs Incorporated.

About Kretschmar

Kretschmar® Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses has meant quality since 1883. Our hams are made with a unique hardwood smoking process. Kretschmar poultry and beef are hand-trimmed using the finest cuts. Our full line of Off-The-Bone deli meats is delicately sliced from the leanest, most tender cuts. And our premium Wisconsin cheeses repeatedly win in competitions worldwide. Try the Legendary Taste of Kretschmar today. For great recipes and more, like us on Facebook or visit our website at www.kretschmardeli.com . Kretschmar is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods:

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va., since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Media Contact :

Adrienne Taylor

awtaylor@smithfield.com

(757) 357-8520

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5a841b7-454e-4f0d-8d22-36948798eb4f