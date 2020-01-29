DENVER, Colo., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (IONM), is pleased to announce that it has performed its first neuromonitoring case in the state of South Carolina.



“Assure is continuing to generate strong organic growth and will remain proactive in expanding within states we currently serve and extending to geographies outside of our current footprint that present compelling opportunities,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO.

Farlinger continued, “The process we use to prioritize our business development opportunities is based on identifying the Company’s most promising physician relationships, both those that we developed ourselves as well as referrals from medical device distributors. Additionally, we are now poised to broaden our existing business development funnel by servicing the IONM needs for entire hospitals. The potential financial impact of hospital service contracts is significant as Assure is expected to keep 100% of technical and professional revenue associated with these procedures.”

Over the past two years, Assure has extended its operations beyond its home state of Colorado and now provides IONM services in Texas, Louisiana, Utah, Pennsylvania, Michigan and South Carolina. This growth has been driven by the Company’s reputation for providing exceptional quality of service and unique clinical expertise. An additional driver to the Company’s growth is the increase in demand for neuromonitoring services across numerous medical procedures.

The Company’s new Charleston, South Carolina area partner performed approximately 500 procedures in 2019.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com .

