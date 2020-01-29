Company Release no. 12/2020

To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, 29 January 2020





Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has Accepted Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S' Request for Delisting of its Shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S





As announced in company release no. 10/2020, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S ("Veloxis") has, upon request from Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark A/S, requested Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq Copenhagen") to remove Veloxis' shares from trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Nasdaq Copenhagen has accepted the request. Consequently, the last of trading and official listing of the shares in Veloxis (ISIN DK0060048148) on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be Monday 24 February 2020.





For more information, please contact:



Craig A. Collard Ira Duarte

CEO CFO

Phone: +1 919-591-3090

Email: IR@Veloxis.com

This announcement has been prepared both in English and Danish. In the event of any discrepancies between the English and Danish version, the English version shall prevail.





About Veloxis

Veloxis is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO. For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com .

