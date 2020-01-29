MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katerra, a technology company redefining the construction industry, today announced that Jeff Hoopes has joined its Board of Directors. Hoopes is the former CEO of Swinerton and brings more than 35 years of construction experience to his role at Katerra.



“Jeff Hoopes is an exceptional construction executive who has a first-hand understanding of the industry’s entrenched challenges and shares our vision for change,” said Michael Marks, co-founder and CEO of Katerra. “We’re thrilled for him to join Katerra at this pivotal time as we move from developing our tools to executing on our strategy to transform construction through the integration of technology.”

Hoopes joined Swinerton in 1984 as a project engineer and held senior leadership positions, including president of corporate business development and CEO from 2013-2019. During his 35-year tenure at the company, Hoopes embraced new ways of doing business, notably diversifying Swinerton into renewable energy to lessen the cyclical impacts in commercial building. Hoopes earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California Davis and an MBA from Brigham Young University.

Jeff Hoopes added, “I have always approached construction with an eye toward the future, so I am especially excited to be joining the board of a company like Katerra that is driving industry change. Now more than ever, we need companies like Katerra to bring fresh approaches and digital solutions to improve construction productivity. I look forward to applying what I learned leading one of the largest commercial building companies in the country to support Katerra’s progress in the U.S. and abroad.”