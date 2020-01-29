NEW YORK , Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota , the leading audience technology platform enabling the intelligent use of data, today announced the appointment of Marc Fanelli as senior vice president (SVP) of strategic partnerships and development.



In the new role, Fanelli will primarily focus on deepening the relationships between Eyeota and its key supply partners on both a local and global level. Based in Eyeota’s New York office, he will report directly to the company’s CEO, Kristina Prokop.

“Regarded as one of the foremost and most innovative data and analytics experts within the digital marketing ecosystem, we look forward to tapping Marc’s industry prowess to further strengthen and foster our partnerships across the globe,” said Kristina Prokop, CEO of Eyeota. “Marc’s intimate knowledge of the objectives and challenges facing today’s data ecosystem will bring a fresh perspective to our team — one that’s critical in creating better solutions for our clients and expanding our business.”

With more than 25 years of data-driven marketing experience, Fanelli joins the Eyeota team from Impact, where he served as the general manager (GM) of the company’s Marketing Intelligence Product Suite. Over the course of his career to date, Fanelli has spearheaded numerous global data and analytics businesses for some of the industry’s largest data providers and agencies including Acxiom, Merkle and Experian. He is a member of the I-COM Advisory Board, co-founder and board member of Karlsgate, an identity management platform and holds multiple U.S. patents for data-driven marketing technologies.

“I’ve dedicated my career to developing products and solutions at the intersection of data, analytics and technology and am honored to have the opportunity to bring my expertise and record of success to Eyeota’s team,” said Fanelli. “The company is leading the charge in the quest to leverage data at scale and deliver privacy-compliant solutions to give marketers, data owners and publishers the ability to create increasingly personalized customer experiences, and I’m thrilled to be a part of their mission.”

To learn more about Eyeota, please visit https://www.eyeota.com/ .

About Eyeota

Eyeota is an audience technology platform that enables the intelligent use of data.

We work with marketers, data owners and research companies to provide distinct, comprehensive and qualified audience data. Our technology platform transforms audience data so that organizations can make smarter business decisions, understand customers and enrich marketing strategies.

Eyeota was founded in 2010 and operates in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas. For more information, please visit http://www.eyeota.com .