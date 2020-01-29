NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today launched the 2020 Real Business Intelligence® conference, the only industry event for business and IT communities focused completely on real world best practices and proven methods for business intelligence, analytics, information management, and performance management.
The 2020 Real Business Intelligence Conference will be held May 5-6, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Tang Center in Cambridge, MA. The focus of the two-day, single track event will be on strategies for success with BI, analytics, information management, and performance management, providing attendees with pragmatic and actionable takeaways. Registration for this premier event is now open at www.seebeyondthenoise.com.
“This year’s Real BI event, as in all previous years, has been completely reformulated to address the dynamic and changing needs of our community. With all new content and presenters – representing the very best that the industry has to offer – the event will provide critical guidance to those striving to improve their organization’s leverage of data,” said Howard Dresner, conference chair of the 2020 Real BI Conference.
The premier event features an exciting roster of topics and speakers, including:
For more information, visit www.seebeyondthenoise.com. Winter pricing is in effect until March 1, 2020.
About Dresner Advisory Services
Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas such as advanced and predictive analytics, enterprise planning and end user data preparation.
