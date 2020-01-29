MILLBRAE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem, Inc. , the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, announced today the launch of its new Stem Partner Program, which expands its existing solar partner network to include distributors, as well as major solar developers and certified partners that support solar+storage deployments. The company also announced the addition of leading U.S. commercial and residential solar distributors BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC and Soligent Distribution as its first distributor partners.



“The launch of our Stem Partner Program formalizes this channel and enables us to put in place a unique structure bringing storage solutions to solar deployments of all sizes, solidifying our leadership in the behind-the-meter market for commercial and industrial customers,” said Alan Russo, chief revenue officer at Stem. “Now distribution partners enrich the program, letting us work with a broader range nationally of solar developers and EPC’s than ever before. This new channel gives distributors, who are typically one-stop shops for smaller residential solar providers, a path into the commercial and industrial markets.”

During the past year, Stem's focus on building a partner network has yielded more than 50 active partners and is growing rapidly, resulting in 159MWh at close in 2019.

The three-tier Stem Partner Program offers distinct direct and indirect channels. Premier Partners include some of the largest solar developers, such as Distributed Solar Development, LLC, Greenskies Clean Energy, and Sungreen Systems. Stem will work directly with these organizations and engage in direct co-marketing, sales and deployment of solar+storage solutions. Certified Partners and Authorized Partners will work with Stem through distributors, such as BayWa r.e. Solar Systems and Soligent Distribution, from whom they will receive Stem products, sales and marketing support, and technical consulting services.

This structure will enable Stem to continue delivering resources supporting the commercial and industrial marketplace as behind-the-meter storage is more widely adopted across the United States.

By adding storage, developers and distributors can scale their offerings and provide added value to customers in terms of resilience, cost savings, and sustainability. Stem also offers partners more than a decade of experience in how to engineer and design solar+storage solutions, benefit from energy market participation, and finance projects.

Through the Stem Partner Program, participants can become energy storage experts with Stem certification. The program also enables partners to streamline their sales cycles with proposal and deal support, and drive more business through Stem's lead generation program. Partners will also benefit from volume-based pricing, system deployment support, and a comprehensive energy storage documentation library.

By partnering with BayWa r.e. Solar Systems and Soligent Distribution, two of the largest distributors in the U.S., Stem is able to rapidly expand its reach, while maintaining best-in-class support for its partner network. For BayWa r.e. Solar Systems and Soligent Distribution, partnering with Stem represents a sound first step into a space offering significant potential growth in 2020.

“As we expand our solutions for the commercial and industrial markets, a proven energy storage offering is a key element,” said Daniel Marino, CCO for BayWa r.e. Solar Systems. “Partnering with Stem, the leader in intelligent solar storage, gives us a new range of capabilities to create value for our customers.”

“As we continue our expansion into the C&I space, it is imperative that we have a best-in-class commercial storage partners to pair with our world-class Solar offerings. We are excited to have Stem as a partner,” said Jonathan Doochin, CEO for Soligent Distribution.

To learn more about Stem’s Partner Program, contact John Serron at john (dot) serron (at) stem (dot) com, and please Register here for the February 12th webinar, scheduled for 11am PT/2pm ET.

About BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC

Across solar and wind, at BayWa r.e we rethink energy – how it is produced, stored and best used. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, wholesaler and energy solutions provider. We deliver renewable energy solutions worldwide, and have brought over 2.8 GW of energy online, while managing over 7 GW of assets. BayWa r.e is a leading supplier to the solar wholesale market. We also have a rapidly growing energy trading business. Part of the €16 billion BayWa Group, every day we are working hard to find new solutions, push technological boundaries and actively shape the future of energy. Learn more at www.baywa-re.com .

About Soligent Distribution

Soligent supplies over 5,000 solar installers with best-in-class panels, inverters, racking and balance of systems across the U.S. and over 45 countries. Founded in 1979, Soligent has been a pioneer in the solar industry for decades and continues to drive the market forward with innovative solutions ranging from materials management to project financing. With advanced training, a diversified product offering, and multi-site distribution centers across the U.S., Soligent is well positioned as a responsive, flexible equipment partner. Learn more at www.soligent.net .

About Stem, Inc.

Stem provides solutions that address the challenges of today’s dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena™ AI, a world-class artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem’s solutions help enterprise customers benefit from clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also offers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects – both behind and in front of the meter.

Headquartered in Millbrae, Calif., Stem is directly funded by a consortium of leading investors including Activate Capital, Angeleno Group, BNP Paribas, Constellation Technology Ventures, Iberdrola (Inversiones Financieras Perseo), GE Ventures, Magnesium Capital, Mithril Capital Management, Mitsui & Co. LTD., Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, RWE Supply & Trading, Temasek and Total Energy Ventures. For more information, www.stem.com .

Media contacts:

Laurie Gibson

Kickstart Consulting for Stem

+1 650 815-1438

lgibson@kickstartconsulting.com

Misty Chioffe

Media Contact, Americas

BayWa r.e. USA LLC

+1 949 383-7915

Media.americas@baywa-re.com

Allison Moghaddasi

Marketing Manager

Soligent Distribution

+1 707 732-1039

allison.moghaddasi@soligent.net



