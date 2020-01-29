SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America, today announced that Gymboree will relaunch in February 2020. Gymboree will be available on www.Gymboree.com , and in shop-in-shop locations in over 200 Children’s Place stores across the U.S. and Canada.



Jane Elfers, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very proud to announce the return of Gymboree. The Gymboree team has worked tirelessly to bring this iconic brand back to its passionate and loyal customers.”

Jennifer Groves, Senior Vice President of Design and Brand Creative said, “Gymboree was successfully built on capturing the essence of childhood in its product design. Childhood passes by in a moment, and because of this, we want to capture family memories that will last forever as kids run, dream, explore and imagine…all in Gymboree.”

Gymboree’s launch includes eight collections in sizes 12M – 8. The brand will return to its classic roots with playful, bow-to-toe collections that span apparel and accessories.

Gymboree will offer exclusive, limited-time access to shop the new Gymboree.com . Beginning on Monday, February 3rd, Gymboree will announce how customers can reserve their spot to be one of the first to shop the Spring 2020 collections. Early access will be limited to the first 10,000 customers who reserve their spot.

Customers can expect:

A brand-new Gymboree.com website.

website. “Free Shipping, Free Returns, Everyday,” with no minimum purchase for all online orders.

An enhanced loyalty program, My Place Rewards, which rewards customers on every purchase they make in-store and online, while providing members with special offers and exclusive access to bonus events.

A new, easy-to-use mobile app that allows customers to conveniently shop their mobile devices.

For more information on the news, or to sign up for early access shopping beginning on February 3rd, please visit www.Gymboree.com .

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place,” “Place”, “Baby Place,” and “Gymboree” brand names. As of November 2, 2019, the Company operated 955 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, an online store at www.Childrensplace.com , and had 260 international points of distribution open and operated by its eight franchise partners in 19 countries.

About Gymboree

Gymboree creates colorful, playful, head-to-toe children’s clothing collections that celebrate childhood and help families look their best for any occasion. A brand of The Children’s Place, Gymboree collections incorporate themes that come to life through vibrant color palettes, prints, textures, graphics and high-quality, durable fabrics. The Gymboree brand is available online at www.Gymboree.com and at more than 200 Children’s Place retail locations in the United States and Canada.