MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc., (Nasdaq: LVGO) today announced it will hold a conference call on Monday, March 2, 2020, after close of the U.S. stock market at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Financial results and our outlook for fiscal year 2020 will be issued in a press release prior to the call. Livongo management will host the call, followed by a question and answer session.



All interested parties may dial 270-215-9499 and reference “Livongo” to listen to the quarterly conference call. Participants may join the webcast here. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after completion of the call on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.livongo.com, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a platform to care for the whole person and empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

