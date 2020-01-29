VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TRAD: TSX-V, VLEOF: OTC-QB) (“Voleo”, the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Glen Wilson as Interim CEO. Thomas Beattie will remain CCO of Voleo USA Inc and provide transition support to Voleo and its new leadership.



Glen Wilson, currently a board director and the founding CEO of Voleo will return until the search for a new US based CEO is completed. Glen has a wealth of operating, technical and strategic experience from his 25 years in the telecommunication’s industry. Glen was responsible for setting up and directing the National Client Service Management organisation supporting the top clients for one of Canada’s Tier 1 telecommunication companies. He also has extensive experience in strategic planning and execution. Glen has invested in every round supporting Voleo as a founding shareholder. Glen says “I’m excited to take a more active role in Voleo once again. It’s great to see that Voleo, after years of development, has cleared all the legal, regulatory and technical hurdles and is now entering the growth stage. As a lead investor that has invested in every round, I look forward to driving the execution of Voleo’s strategy and opening up the potential of this truly world class investing app. Thanks to Thomas and the Voleo team, Voleo’s award winning and innovative social investing software is quickly becoming America’s premier investment club app.”

Thomas Beattie explained, “Over the past five years, Voleo has designed and delivered a best-in-class social trading platform designed for retail investors. The Company’s subsidiary Voleo USA Inc became a FINRA member and realized organic asset growth on its platform which demonstrated demand for its solution, and after our first campaign with Google, Voleo’s registered user base nears ten thousand. The Company has patents pending on the formation and operation of investment clubs, and is now finalizing a responsive web app that will see the launch of Voleo Teams, as well as support collaboration with financial institutions who can embed social investing tools within their existing apps.”

Mark J. Morabito, Voleo’s Executive Chairman commented, “We thank Tom Beattie for a job well done building out the app and clearing regulatory hurdles to make Voleo the only social trading app fully licensed and regulated in all 50 US states. We are pleased to have Glen, a Voleo veteran, be able to step into the role until our search for a new US based CEO is complete.”

Thomas added, “With this appointment Voleo is in a much stronger position to realize its potential. As an experienced business leader who has been with the Company since its formation, Glen is ideally positioned to oversee a transition of the management team as the business shifts from development and initial launch to growth.”

About Voleo Trading Systems Inc.

Voleo is a mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is being white-labeled by financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage, retain and acquire retail customers.

About Voleo USA, Inc.

Voleo USA, Inc is a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) . Security products are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed, and will fluctuate in value. We do not solicit, recommend, or offer investment advice. Check the background of Voleo USA, Inc. on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

For more information on Voleo, please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.myvoleo.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE VOLEO BOARD

“Glen Wilson”

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Voleo is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the technology, resource, aviation, and sectors.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Voleo Investor Relations

1-866-684-6730

investor.relations@myvoleo.com

