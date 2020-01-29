Offerings will improve fleet driver and vehicle safety through next-gen telematics solutions

Powered by its national LTE-M network, Rogers is enabling businesses and smart cities with the most comprehensive network options for IoT

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications and Fleet Complete today announced a strategic partnership to provide Canadian businesses with a full range of cost-effective commercial fleet management and asset tracking solutions. This collaboration will deliver connected technologies, including vehicle and asset GPS tracking, to businesses that own and operate fleets across Canada and the United States.

With this announcement, Rogers now offers customers an integrated management platform that allows businesses in all industries to offer a best-in-class customer experience by providing accurate arrival estimates and proof of delivery with time and location stamps. It offers a feature-rich solution that tracks vehicle productivity and driver behaviour, provides continuous vehicle location monitoring, and helps prevent potential breakdowns with scheduled maintenance.

“In partnership with Fleet Complete, Rogers is bringing Canadian businesses the latest in critical fleet management solutions,” says Dean Prevost, president, Rogers for Business. “With Fleet Complete’s innovative IoT platform, powered by Canada’s most trusted network[1], we are enabling fleet-owning businesses of all sizes to elevate the customer experience and use smart technologies to drive cost-effectiveness and improve safety.”

Rogers Fleet Complete solution also helps municipalities build smarter cities through the visibility and optimization of fleets including public transportation and city maintenance vehicles.

Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete said, “We are very excited to partner with Rogers, a leader in IoT, to bring leading-edge telematics solutions to more Canadian businesses. Together, we will deliver smart solutions to municipalities and bring new opportunities to the people they serve.”

Rogers Fleet Complete solutions are enabled by their LTE Cat M1 network (LTE-M), a Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network option for IoT customers. Leveraging Ericsson equipment, this LPWA network technology is a stepping stone in Rogers 5G network, which is starting to roll out in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal and will expand to over 20 more markets by the end of the year. With these key strategic partnerships and investments, Rogers is delivering on its multi-year commitment to bring 5G to Canadians and drive Canada’s innovation agenda.

Rogers continues to expand its portfolio of IoT solutions to meet the needs of Canadian businesses and municipalities. To learn more about Rogers fleet management solutions, visit rogers.com/Fleet.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

[1] Based on total wireless subscribers.

SOURCE Rogers Communications Canada Inc. – English



For further information: media@rci.rogers.com, 647-747-5118

About Fleet Complete®

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing over 500,000 subscribers and over 35,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, Rogers and TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as General Motors, Toyota, Mitsubishi Australia, and Cummins, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com.