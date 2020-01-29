NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Annual Trial Master File (TMF) Summit saw record attendance with more than 300 TMF and clinical professionals from across the world. Taking place January 21–23 in Orlando, the 2020 Summit discussed strategies to elevate TMF operations by enhancing internal and external collaboration, eTMF processes, integrated technology, and inspection readiness.



Now in its ninth year, what started as an intimate gathering of executive leaders has grown into a three-day summit featuring over 30 sessions, 55 expert speakers, four training seminars, and six tracks focusing on TMF operations, partnerships, functional areas, quality, inspection readiness, and eTMF/technology enhancements. “The TMF Summit brings together Sponsors, CROs, Investigator Sites, Consultants and Vendors to share knowledge and exchange ideas,” shared longtime co-chair and sponsor Karen Roy, Chief Strategy Officer, PhlexGlobal.

As this event continues to grow, the original focus remains the same, to provide a focused curriculum paired with a high level of interactions between our educators and attendees. Co-chair, Jamie Marie Toth, CPM, MS, Director, Head of TMF Operations, Daiichi Sankyo, further supports this sentiment stating that “attending the TMF Summit gives you the opportunity to collaborate on TMF topics and learn from your peers. Workshops and case studies presented are relevant and timely, and always at the pulse of the industry. Fun is at the center of the conference with interactive presentations to spur your thinking.”

By working with its esteemed advisory board, the Summit continues to be the cornerstone event in clinical document management by adapting to current trends and addressing the common challenges and future struggles experienced by those in this industry. Co-chair, Marie-Christine Poisson-Carvajal, Head of TMF & Registry, Pfizer shared, “the TMF Summit is where you will learn from internationally recognized experts who will bring to you the upmost information on serious matters in a very fun way. Do not wait and join the TMF Family.”

TMF Summit 2020 sponsors included Complion, ComplyDocs, Ennov, Florence, Forte – Now an Advarra Company, GXP Quality Systems, inSeption Group, IQVIA, Just in Time GCP, LMK Clinical Research Consulting, Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, MedPoint Digital, Montrium, Pharmatek Solutions, Phlexglobal, Transperfect, and Veeva.

The TMF Summit will celebrate a milestone year in 2021, commemorating a decade of providing the industry with a platform for comprehensive learning, actionable strategies, and unmatched networking. For updates throughout the year, visit tmfsummit.com .

