COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, is pleased to announce twenty-one case study sessions at their upcoming SupportWorld Live event, taking place April 19-24 in Las Vegas. Representatives from these organizations will share best practices and insights on all things related to service management and technical support.



Some of the organizations presenting strategic case studies at SupportWorld Live 2020 (formerly HDI Conference & Expo) include:

Duke University School of Nursing Reaching for the Sky: IT Support Transitions to the Cloud, Glenn Setliff, Director, IT



Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Customer Service Is Dead, Customer Experience Is Queen, Deandrea Norris, IT Customer Experience Manager



Navy Federal Credit Union How to Build a Help Desk That Champions Your Culture, Don Varela, Resource Manager



Freddie Mac How Walk-Up Support Can Transform the Customer Experience, Justin Menapace, Desktop Support Senior



Zendesk, Inc. The Experience Economy Is Here: What It Means for the Future of Customer Experience, Elisabeth Zornes, Chief Customer Officer



The Home Depot Swarming: Culture First, Daniel Byer, Product Support Manager and Kara Bereman, Product Support Manager



Northwestern Mutual Digital Wizards, Walk-Up Services, Chat Support: Transforming Customer Success, Jill Weber, Service Desk Specialist and Marlin Hill, Service Desk Specialist



Toyota Motor North America How Toyota Optimizes Service Processes for Exceptional End-User Support, Connie Brandenburg, IT National Manager and Mitch Cartmell, PMO Manager, SAIC



"SupportWorld Live takes great pride in selecting relevant organizations and expert speakers to participate in the conference program," said Joy Sobhani, Group Event Director, HDI. “Our case studies offer attendees valuable insight and unique perspective around service management strategies currently being implemented across business, higher education and financial services."

SupportWorld Live (formerly HDI Conference & Expo) takes place April 19-24 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. To learn more about SupportWorld Live and to register for the event, visit www.hdiconference.com .

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

Media Contact:

Briana Pontremoli

Informa Tech

briana.pontremoli@informa.com