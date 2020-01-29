VENICE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECFX , a company providing Intelligent Automation for law firms, launched today and announced the availability of its first product: ECFX Notice. ECFX Notice automates the entire electronic court notice workflow, reducing a process that can take between 20 and 60 minutes per notice to seconds. The company will exhibit and offer demonstrations at booth #114 at Legaltech New York February 4-6 and will also be featured in the ABA TECHSHOW fourth-annual Startup Alley on February 26-29 in Chicago.



Additionally, Legalweek has named ECFX Notice as a finalist in its LegalLaunch: Product Innovation competition. Held in conjunction with Legalweek, the competition showcases cutting-edge and innovative legal technology products and services. ECFX will present ECFX Notice on Tuesday, February 4, at 2:30 p.m. EST on the second-floor promenade next to the LITE Stage at the New York Hilton Midtown. The presentation is open to all attendees, and the winner will be announced on Thursday, February 6, at 10:30 a.m. EST.

ECFX Launch

ECFX was established by legal technology veterans focused on increasing efficiency and reducing risk with Intelligent Automation. Its founders include:

Dan O’Day, a lawyer, programmer and legal technology product developer with 20 years of experience

Nelson Quintero, an intellectual property attorney with two decades of legal experience

Bill Burch, a sales and marketing executive with 35+ years in legal technology

The company’s vision is to help law firms gain efficiency and save costs by intelligently automating manual processes.

ECFX Notice, addressing an often undiagnosed process challenge for law firms

Handling electronic court notices is a highly manual process with workflows and document storage methodologies that vary from firm to firm, between practice groups within firms and even on an individual attorney basis. Paralegals and staff members often manually enter information, inform relevant parties, update the docketing system and upload files to the document management system. Any breakdown in the process – whether it is a data entry error, someone on vacation or an email bounce back – can lead to delays, overlooked deadlines or last-minute efforts to respond.

“The management of electronic court notices for law firms is often missing an efficiency and risk mitigation opportunity. Its cumulative impact for large firms with hundreds of notices is substantial,” said Burch, chief revenue officer and co-founder of ECFX. “ECFX Notice streamlines the entire electronic court notice workflow by intelligently downloading, profiling, storing and distributing documents according to firm-defined criteria. It reduces touch points for attorneys and staff, ensures the integrity of the process and increases efficiency by more than 90%. According to our numbers, a law firm with 200 litigators can save more than one million dollars annually with our Intelligent Automation.”

In seconds, ECFX Notice automatically:

Connects each case to an internal client and matter number.

Downloads each document associated with the notice.

Profiles each document to the firm’s document management system.

Determines the relevant parties to notify based on information in the financial management system, case management system or lists maintained on an ad hoc basis. The solution integrates with iManage, Thomson Reuters Elite Enterprise and 3E, Aderant Expert, Intapp Walls and Integration Appliance and most case management systems.

Distributes the notice and associated documents to the correct parties.

Updates the docketing staff or calendaring system.

Records any costs in the time and billing system.

The solution also provides a dashboard of customizable analytics, allowing legal professionals to gain visibility into notice management and review progress and manage staff resources as needed.

Find ECFX at Legaltech New York

ECFX is exhibiting at Legaltech on February 4-6. Visit booth #114 to learn more about the company or to see a demonstration of ECFX Notice and its Intelligent Automation. The company will hold a drawing each day of the event for prizes including Bose headphones, a Surface Go and Apple AirPods. To enter, conference attendees should visit the booth and see the product.

Legal professionals can also visit one of two ECFX-sponsored Alexa kiosks at Legaltech for an entry form or to ask questions about event programming, booth and room locations, nearby restaurants and more.

To learn more about ECFX and ECFX Notice, visit www.goECFX.com or email sales@goecfx.com .

About ECFX

