VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) will release Q4 and annual 2019 results on February 12, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time and will hold the investor call at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time. To access the investor call, please dial one of the following numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US); 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area); 1-604-638-5340 (international). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months. The webcast can be accessed at: https://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/investors/events-presentations/2020-events-presentations/q4-and-annual-2019-earnings-release-and-investor-call.html .



Finning International is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for 87 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and the United Kingdom and Ireland.

