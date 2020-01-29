BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the “Company”) announces its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results, a quarterly dividend, and the status of the stock repurchase program.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded revenue of $46.44 million, pretax income of $17.79 million, net income of $12.23 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.64, compared to $40.64 million, $13.62 million, $10.73 million and $0.55, respectively, for the same three-month period last year. The 2019 quarter included increased net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by an increased provision for loan and lease losses (due to loan growth) and increased operating expenses (due in part to the wealth management firm acquired in September 2019). In comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue increased 14% and pretax income increased 31%, reflecting favorable operating leverage during the period. For the same periods net income increased 14% and EPS increased 16%. The lower growth in net income and EPS relative to pre-tax income was due to a higher effective tax rate in 2019 caused by changes in NJ State tax law in 2018.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded total revenue of $174.97 million, pretax income of $66.12 million, net income of $47.43 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.44, compared to $159.36 million, $57.72 million, $44.17 million and $2.31, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, reflecting increases of 10% in revenue and 15% in pretax income, reflecting favorable operating leverage. Net income and EPS increased 7% and 6%, respectively, less than the increase in pretax income due to the increase in the effective tax rate in 2019. The effective tax rate was 28.26% for twelve months of 2019 compared to 23.48% for the twelve months of 2018. The increase was caused by changes in NJ State tax law in 2018.
As previously announced, on July 25, 2019, the Company authorized the repurchase of up to 960,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares, through June 30, 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2019, under this program, the Company purchased 143,925 shares, at an average price of $29.78, for a total cost of $4.3 million. To date, under this program, the Company purchased 739,778 shares, at an average price of $28.39, for a total cost of $21.0 million. 220,222 shares remain to be purchased under the authorization.
Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, “We were very pleased with our earnings this past quarter, as we continued to drive operating leverage. We acknowledge the challenges the Bank and the industry face given the recent Fed rate decreases and the shape of the yield curve. We were pleased our reported net interest margin (“NIM”) did not decrease and our NIM, adjusted for prepayment premiums and excess liquidity (see page 6), only decreased marginally in the fourth quarter, after the three rate decreases during the second half of 2019. Further, we believe our strategy (which results in a higher incidence of fee income - 33% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019) will enable us to deliver higher quality earnings and increased shareholder value over time.”
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
The following tables summarize specified financial measures for the periods shown.
December 2019 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|Increase/
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|2019 (A)
|2018 (B)
|(Decrease)
|Net interest income
|$
|30.91
|$
|29.39
|$
|1.52
|5
|%
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|1.95
|1.50
|0.45
|30
|Net interest income after provision
|28.96
|27.89
|1.07
|4
|Wealth management fee income
|10.12
|8.55
|1.57
|18
|Capital markets activity
|3.73
|2.19
|1.54
|70
|Other income
|1.68
|0.51
|1.17
|229
|Total other income
|15.53
|11.25
|2.74
|24
|Operating expenses
|26.70
|25.52
|1.18
|5
|Pretax income
|17.79
|13.62
|2.63
|19
|Income tax expense
|5.56
|2.89
|2.67
|92
|Net income
|$
|12.23
|$
|10.73
|$
|(0.04
|)
|(0
|)%
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.09
|16
|%
|Total Revenue
|$
|46.44
|$
|40.64
|$
|5.80
|14
|%
|Effective tax rate
|31.25
|%
|21.22
|%
|10.03
|Return on average assets annualized
|0.98
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.02
|Return on average equity annualized
|9.81
|%
|9.32
|%
|0.49
(A) The December 2019 quarter included a full quarter of wealth management fee income and expense related to Point View Wealth Management, (“Point View”), which was acquired effective September 1, 2019. The December 2019 quarter included a higher effective tax rate than the prior year quarter due to changes in NJ state tax law.
(B) The December 2018 quarter included $4.39 million loss on the sale of multifamily loans; $3.00 million of life insurance proceeds related to the December 31, 2018 passing of the founder and managing principal of MCM; and a $405,000 write-down of intangible assets related to MCM.
December 2019 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Increase/
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|2019 (A)
|2019
|(Decrease)
|Net interest income
|$
|30.91
|$
|30.09
|$
|0.82
|3
|%
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|1.95
|0.80
|1.15
|144
|Net interest income after provision
|28.96
|29.29
|(0.33
|)
|(1
|)
|Wealth management fee income
|10.12
|9.50
|0.62
|7
|Capital markets activity
|3.73
|2.77
|0.96
|35
|Other income
|1.68
|2.15
|(0.47
|)
|(22
|)
|Total other income
|15.53
|14.42
|1.11
|8
|Operating expenses
|26.70
|26.26
|0.44
|2
|Pretax income
|17.79
|17.45
|0.34
|2
|Income tax expense
|5.56
|5.22
|0.34
|7
|Net income
|$
|12.23
|$
|12.23
|$
|0.00
|0
|%
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.01
|2
|%
|Total Revenue
|$
|46.44
|$
|44.51
|$
|1.93
|4
|%
|Effective tax rate
|31.25
|%
|29.91
|%
|1.34
|Return on average assets annualized
|0.98
|%
|1.00
|%
|(0.02
|)
|Return on average equity annualized
|9.81
|%
|9.87
|%
|(0.06
|)
(A) The quarter ended December 31, 2019 included a full quarter of wealth management fee income and expense related to Point View, which was acquired effective September 1, 2019 compared to one month in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Year over Year Comparison
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|Increase/
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|2019 (A)
|2018 (B)
|(Decrease)
|Net interest income
|$
|120.27
|$
|115.16
|$
|5.11
|4
|%
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|4.00
|3.55
|0.45
|13
|Net interest income after provision
|116.27
|111.61
|4.66
|4
|Wealth management fee income
|38.36
|33.25
|5.11
|15
|Capital markets activity
|8.67
|5.81
|2.86
|49
|Other income
|7.67
|5.14
|2.53
|49
|Total other income
|54.70
|44.20
|10.50
|24
|Operating expenses
|104.85
|98.09
|6.76
|7
|Pretax income
|66.12
|57.72
|8.40
|15
|Income tax expense
|18.69
|13.55
|5.14
|38
|Net income
|$
|47.43
|$
|44.17
|$
|3.26
|7
|%
|Diluted EPS
|$
|2.44
|$
|2.31
|$
|0.13
|6
|%
|Total Revenue
|$
|174.97
|$
|159.36
|$
|15.61
|10
|%
|Effective tax rate
|28.26
|%
|23.48
|%
|4.78
|Return on average assets annualized
|0.99
|%
|1.02
|%
|(0.03
|)
|Return on average equity annualized
|9.70
|%
|10.13
|%
|(0.43
|)
Other highlights for the quarter included:
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS:
Wealth Management Business
In the December 2019 quarter, the Bank’s wealth management business generated $10.12 million in fee income, reflecting an increase of $1.57 million (18% growth) compared to $8.55 million for the December 2018 quarter, and reflecting an increase of $619,000 from the September 2019 quarter (7% growth linked quarter, 26% annualized). The December 2019 quarter included three months of fee income related to Point View compared to one month in the September 2019 quarter, which was acquired effective September 1, 2019, as well as increased fees from net organic growth in assets under management.
John P. Babcock, President of the “Peapack Private Wealth Management” division said, “I am pleased with our results; we had approximately $750 million of new business inflows in 2019 and have a strong pipeline as we finished the year strong. We are making significant forward progress on integrating the systems, processes and people from our 2017, 2018, and 2019 acquisitions and continue to selectively look for additional acquisitions that can add talent and expertise to our wealth management organization.”
Loans / Commercial Banking
Net loans increased to $4.37 billion at December 31, 2019 from $3.89 billion at December 31, 2018, reflecting 12% annual growth. Loan/line origination levels were robust as was paydown activity. Mr. Kennedy noted, “We were pleased to have strong net loan growth, despite increased paydown activity. And, we have entered the new year with strong loan pipelines.”
Total C&I loans (including equipment finance leases and loans of $659 million) at December 31, 2019 were $1.78 billion. This reflected net growth of $378 million (27%) when compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2018 and reflected net growth of $201 million when compared to the September 30, 2019 balance (13% growth linked quarter; 51% annualized).
Mr. Kennedy said, “The loan market continues to be extremely competitive from a structure/credit and a pricing perspective. As I have noted before, we will continue to be disciplined and not compromise our credit standards, but we will compete on price, as long as returns remain reasonable as measured by our proprietary loan pricing model.”
Mr. Kennedy also said, “Our newly expanded Corporate Advisory and Structured Finance businesses give us the capability to engage in high level strategic debt, capital and valuation analysis coupled with succession, estate and wealth planning strategies, enabling us to provide a unique boutique level of service, giving us a competitive advantage over much of our peers.”
Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management
The Company actively manages its deposit base to reduce reliance on wholesale sourced deposits, volatility, and/or operational risk.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company utilized its excess balance sheet liquidity (basically interest-earning deposits), increased client deposits and short-term borrowings to fund its loan growth.
Mr. Kennedy noted, “As a commercial bank with an asset sensitive balance sheet, as the Fed reduces rates, our loans reprice faster than our deposits. Thus, we have been and will remain keenly focused on our comprehensive deposit rate reduction program with an eye toward relationship profitability.”
As of December 31, 2019, in addition to approximately $610 million of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities on its balance sheet, the Company also had approximately $1.55 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, of which only $233 million was drawn as of December 31, 2019.
Mr. Kennedy noted, “Depending on market conditions, we may utilize lower cost fixed rate wholesale borrowings and/or interest rate swaps, as opposed to retail deposits, to fund fixed rate loan production.”
Kennedy went on to note, “The northeast market continues to be extremely competitive for deposits. The Company is focused on providing high touch client service, a key element in growing its personal and commercial core deposit base. The Company is focused on multiple retail channels, as well as commercial channels, including its enhanced Treasury Management and Escrow offerings. Further, all of our Private Bankers remain keenly focused on deposit gathering.”
Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)
|Twelve Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|NII
|NIM
|NII
|NIM
|NII/NIM excluding the below
|$
|119,032
|2.67%
|$
|112,840
|2.69%
|Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns
|1,328
|0.03%
|2,002
|0.05%
|Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash during 2019
|(86
|)
|-0.07%
|—
|—
|Material fees recognized on full paydowns of C&I loans
|—
|—
|321
|0.01%
|NII/NIM as reported
|$
|120,274
|2.63%
|$
|115,163
|2.75%
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|NII
|NIM
|NII
|NIM
|NII
|NIM
|NII/NIM excluding the below
|$
|30,385
|2.61%
|$
|29,896
|2.67%
|$
|28,899
|2.70%
|Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns
|414
|0.03%
|236
|0.02%
|495
|0.04%
|Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash during 2019
|115
|-0.04%
|(47
|)
|-0.09%
|(9
|)
|-0.02%
|Material fees recognized on full paydowns of C&I loans
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NII/NIM as reported
|$
|30,914
|2.60%
|$
|30,085
|2.60%
|$
|29,385
|2.72%
Net interest income and net interest margin comparisons are shown above.
Mr. Kennedy noted, “Given the yield curve as well as the recent Fed rate decreases, our reported NIM remained flat, but our core NIM declined slightly this quarter, as was expected. While our models indicate additional slight compression in Q1 2020, assuming no further Fed rate decreases, we believe our margin will gradually begin to improve after that. In addition to managing our balance sheet, asset yields and cost of deposits very closely, we will continue to focus even more on fee based activities.”
Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management fee income)
Noninterest income from Capital Markets activities (loan level back-to-back swap activities, SBA lending and sale program, and mortgage banking income) totaled $3.73 million for the December 2019 quarter compared to $2.77 million for the September 2019 quarter and $2.19 million for the December 2018 quarter. Income from these programs are not linear each quarter, as some quarters will be higher than others.
Other income totaled $504,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $902,000 for the third quarter of 2019, and $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The December 2018 quarter included $3.00 million of life insurance proceeds related to the December 31, 2018 passing of the founder and managing principal of Murphy Capital Management.
The December 2018 quarter included a $4.39 million loss on the sale of $131 million of fixed rate multifamily loans, sold as part of the Company’s balance sheet management strategy.
Operating Expenses
The Company’s total operating expenses were $26.70 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $26.26 million for the September 2019 quarter and $25.52 million for the December 2018 quarter. The December 2019 quarter included three months of expenses related to Point View’s operations compared to one month in the September 2019 quarter. Strategic hiring and normal salary increases also contributed to the increase for the December 2019 quarter. There was no FDIC insurance expense for the December 2019 quarter or the September 2019 quarter as the Bank utilized its small bank assessment credit from the FDIC. Mr. Kennedy said, “As we reported last quarter, the Company launched a company-wide expense review, with a goal of slowing expense growth, while continuing our investment in digital and in client acquisition initiatives. Both activities continue to be important given the current yield curve environment.”
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate for the December 2019 quarter was 31.2%, compared to 29.9% for the September 2019 quarter, and 21.2% for the December 2018 quarter. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 28.3% compared to 23.5% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The 2019 periods included higher NJ State Income Tax due to the change in NJ Tax law.
Asset Quality / Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019 (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were $28.9 million, or 0.56% of total assets, compared to $29.7 million, or 0.60% of total assets, at September 30, 2019 and $25.7 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $1.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $6.3 million at September 30, 2019 and $3.5 million at December 31, 2018.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s provision for loan and lease losses was $2.0 million compared to $800,000 for the September 2019 quarter and $1.5 million for the December 2018 quarter. The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses (and its allowance for loan and lease losses) reflect, among other things, the Company’s asset quality metrics, net loan growth, net charge-offs/recoveries, and the composition of the loan portfolio.
At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $43.68 million (151% of nonperforming loans and 0.99% of total loans), compared to $41.58 million at September 30, 2019 (142% of nonperforming loans and 1.00% of total loans), and $38.50 million (150% of nonperforming loans and 0.98% of total loans) at December 31, 2018.
Capital / Dividend / Stock Repurchase Program
The Company’s capital position during the December 2019 quarter was benefitted by net income partially offset by the purchase of shares through the Company’s stock repurchase program. During the quarter, the Company purchased 143,925 shares, at an average price of $29.78, for a total cost of $4.3 million.
The Company’s and Bank’s capital ratios at December 31, 2019 all remain strong. Such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.
On January 28, 2020, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on February 26, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 11, 2020.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.2 billion and AUM/AUA of $7.5 billion as of December 31, 2019. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its Private Wealth Management Division, and its branch network and online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.
The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
Contact:
Jeffrey J. Carfora, SEVP and CFO
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
T: 908-719-4308
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Income Statement Data:
|Interest income
|$
|45,556
|$
|45,948
|$
|44,603
|$
|44,563
|$
|42,781
|Interest expense
|14,642
|15,863
|15,335
|14,556
|13,396
|Net interest income
|30,914
|30,085
|29,268
|30,007
|29,385
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|1,950
|800
|1,150
|100
|1,500
|Net interest income after provision for loan and
lease losses
|28,964
|29,285
|28,118
|29,907
|27,885
|Wealth management fee income
|10,120
|9,501
|9,568
|9,174
|8,552
|Service charges and fees
|893
|882
|897
|816
|938
|Bank owned life insurance
|325
|332
|326
|338
|351
|Gain on loans held for sale at fair value
(Mortgage banking) (A)
|344
|198
|132
|47
|74
|Loss on loans held for sale at lower of cost or
fair value
|(4
|)
|(6
|)
|—
|—
|(4,392
|)
|Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back
swaps (A)
|2,459
|2,349
|721
|270
|1,838
|Gain on sale of SBA loans (A)
|929
|224
|573
|419
|277
|Other income (B)
|504
|902
|740
|606
|3,571
|Securities gains/(losses), net
|(45
|)
|34
|69
|59
|46
|Total other income
|15,525
|14,416
|13,026
|11,729
|11,255
|Salaries and employee benefits
|17,954
|17,476
|17,543
|17,156
|16,372
|Premises and equipment
|3,898
|3,849
|3,600
|3,388
|3,422
|FDIC insurance expense
|—
|(277
|)
|277
|277
|645
|Other expenses
|4,849
|5,211
|4,753
|4,894
|5,085
|Total operating expenses
|26,701
|26,259
|26,173
|25,715
|25,524
|Income before income taxes
|17,788
|17,442
|14,971
|15,921
|13,616
|Income tax expense
|5,555
|5,216
|3,421
|4,496
|2,887
|Net income
|$
|12,233
|$
|12,226
|$
|11,550
|$
|11,425
|$
|10,729
|Total revenue (C)
|$
|46,439
|$
|44,501
|$
|42,294
|$
|41,736
|$
|40,640
|Per Common Share Data:
|Earnings per share (basic)
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.56
|Earnings per share (diluted)
|0.64
|0.63
|0.59
|0.58
|0.55
|Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding:
|Basic
|18,966,917
|19,314,666
|19,447,155
|19,350,452
|19,260,033
|Diluted
|19,207,738
|19,484,905
|19,568,371
|19,658,006
|19,424,906
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)
|0.98
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.96
|%
|Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)
|9.81
|%
|9.87
|%
|9.49
|%
|9.65
|%
|9.32
|%
|Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis)
|2.60
|%
|2.60
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.70
|%
|2.72
|%
|GAAP efficiency ratio (D)
|57.50
|%
|59.01
|%
|61.88
|%
|61.61
|%
|62.81
|%
|Operating expenses / average assets annualized
|2.13
|%
|2.16
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.21
|%
|2.28
|%
(A) Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps and gain on sale of SBA loans are all included in “capital markets activity” as referred to within the earnings release.
(B) The December 31, 2018 quarter includes death benefit from life insurance policy of $3.0 million related to the December 31, 2018 passing of the founder and managing principal of MCM.
(C) Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income.
(D) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|Dec 31,
|Change
|2019
|2018
|$
|%
|Income Statement Data:
|Interest income
|$
|180,670
|$
|159,686
|$
|20,984
|13
|%
|Interest expense
|60,396
|44,523
|15,873
|36
|%
|Net interest income
|120,274
|115,163
|5,111
|4
|%
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|4,000
|3,550
|450
|13
|%
|Net interest income after provision for loan and
lease losses
|116,274
|111,613
|4,661
|4
|%
|Wealth management fee income
|38,363
|33,245
|5,118
|15
|%
|Service charges and fees
|3,488
|3,502
|(14
|)
|0
|%
|Bank owned life insurance
|1,321
|1,381
|(60
|)
|-4
|%
|Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) (A)
|721
|334
|387
|116
|%
|Loss on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value
|(10
|)
|(4,392
|)
|4,382
|-100
|%
|Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps (A)
|5,799
|3,844
|1,955
|51
|%
|Gain on sale of SBA loans (A)
|2,145
|1,636
|509
|31
|%
|Other income (B)
|2,752
|5,036
|(2,284
|)
|-45
|%
|Securities gains/(losses), net
|117
|(393
|)
|510
|-130
|%
|Total other income
|54,696
|44,193
|10,503
|24
|%
|Salaries and employee benefits
|70,129
|62,802
|7,327
|12
|%
|Premises and equipment
|14,735
|13,497
|1,238
|9
|%
|FDIC insurance expense
|277
|2,443
|(2,166
|)
|-89
|%
|Other expenses
|19,707
|19,344
|363
|2
|%
|Total operating expenses
|104,848
|98,086
|6,762
|7
|%
|Income before income taxes
|66,122
|57,720
|8,402
|15
|%
|Income tax expense
|18,688
|13,550
|5,138
|38
|%
|Net income
|$
|47,434
|$
|44,170
|$
|3,264
|7
|%
|Total revenue (C)
|$
|174,970
|$
|159,356
|$
|15,614
|10
|%
|Per Common Share Data:
|Earnings per share (basic)
|$
|2.46
|$
|2.33
|$
|0.13
|6
|%
|Earnings per share (diluted)
|2.44
|2.31
|0.13
|6
|%
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|19,268,870
|18,965,305
|303,565
|2
|%
|Diluted
|19,411,448
|19,148,645
|262,803
|1
|%
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)
|0.99
|%
|1.02
|%
|(0.03
|)%
|Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)
|9.70
|%
|10.13
|%
|(0.43
|)%
|Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis)
|2.63
|%
|2.75
|%
|(0.12
|)%
|GAAP efficiency ratio (D)
|59.92
|%
|61.55
|%
|(1.63
|)%
|Operating expenses / average assets annualized
|2.19
|%
|2.25
|%
|(0.06
|)%
(A) Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps and gain on sale of SBA loans are all included in “capital markets activity” as referred to within the earnings release.
(B) The December 31, 2018 quarter includes death benefit from life insurance policy of $3.0 million related to the December 31, 2018 passing of the founder and managing principal of MCM.
(C) Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income.
(D) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
|As of
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|2019 (A)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|6,591
|$
|5,770
|$
|5,351
|$
|4,726
|$
|5,914
|Federal funds sold
|102
|101
|101
|101
|101
|Interest-earning deposits
|201,492
|221,242
|298,575
|235,487
|154,758
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|208,185
|227,113
|304,027
|240,314
|160,773
|Securities available for sale
|390,755
|349,989
|378,839
|384,400
|377,936
|Equity security
|10,836
|7,881
|4,847
|4,778
|4,719
|FHLB and FRB stock, at cost
|24,068
|21,403
|18,338
|18,460
|18,533
|Residential mortgage
|552,019
|561,543
|572,926
|569,304
|573,146
|Multifamily mortgage
|1,210,003
|1,197,093
|1,129,476
|1,104,406
|1,138,190
|Commercial mortgage
|761,244
|721,261
|694,674
|705,221
|702,165
|Commercial loans
|1,776,450
|1,575,076
|1,518,591
|1,410,146
|1,398,214
|Consumer loans
|54,372
|53,829
|53,995
|54,276
|58,678
|Home equity lines of credit
|57,248
|58,423
|62,522
|57,639
|62,191
|Other loans
|349
|380
|424
|355
|465
|Total loans
|4,411,685
|4,167,605
|4,032,608
|3,901,347
|3,933,049
|Less: Allowances for loan and lease losses
|43,676
|41,580
|39,791
|38,653
|38,504
|Net loans
|4,368,009
|4,126,025
|3,992,817
|3,862,694
|3,894,545
|Premises and equipment
|20,913
|20,898
|20,987
|21,201
|27,408
|Other real estate owned
|50
|336
|—
|—
|—
|Accrued interest receivable
|10,494
|11,759
|11,594
|11,688
|10,814
|Bank owned life insurance
|46,128
|45,940
|45,744
|45,554
|45,353
|Goodwill and other intangible assets (A)
|40,588
|41,111
|31,941
|32,170
|32,399
|Finance lease right-of-use assets (B)
|5,078
|5,265
|5,452
|5,639
|—
|Operating lease right-of-use assets (B)
|12,132
|10,328
|11,017
|7,541
|—
|Other assets
|45,643
|57,361
|45,631
|27,867
|45,378
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|5,182,879
|$
|4,925,409
|$
|4,871,234
|$
|4,662,306
|$
|4,617,858
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|529,281
|$
|544,464
|$
|544,431
|$
|476,013
|$
|463,926
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|1,510,363
|1,352,471
|1,388,821
|1,268,823
|1,247,305
|Savings
|112,652
|115,448
|112,438
|114,865
|114,674
|Money market accounts
|1,196,313
|1,196,188
|1,207,358
|1,209,835
|1,243,369
|Certificates of deposit – Retail
|633,763
|583,425
|570,384
|545,450
|510,724
|Certificates of deposit – Listing Service
|47,430
|55,664
|58,541
|68,055
|79,195
|Subtotal “customer” deposits
|4,029,802
|3,847,660
|3,881,973
|3,683,041
|3,659,193
|IB Demand – Brokered
|180,000
|180,000
|180,000
|180,000
|180,000
|Certificates of deposit – Brokered
|33,709
|33,696
|33,682
|56,165
|56,147
|Total deposits
|4,243,511
|4,061,356
|4,095,655
|3,919,206
|3,895,340
|Short-term borrowings
|128,100
|67,000
|—
|—
|—
|FHLB advances
|105,000
|105,000
|105,000
|105,000
|108,000
|Finance lease liability
|7,598
|7,793
|7,985
|8,175
|8,362
|Operating lease liability (B)
|12,423
|10,619
|11,269
|7,683
|—
|Subordinated debt, net
|83,417
|83,361
|83,305
|83,249
|83,193
|Other liabilities
|91,227
|94,930
|74,132
|57,521
|53,950
|Due to brokers, securities settlements
|7,951
|—
|—
|—
|—
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|4,679,227
|4,430,059
|4,377,346
|4,180,834
|4,148,845
|Shareholders’ equity
|503,652
|495,350
|493,888
|481,472
|469,013
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|5,182,879
|$
|4,925,409
|$
|4,871,234
|$
|4,662,306
|$
|4,617,858
|Assets under management and / or administration at
Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Private Wealth Management
Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions)
|$
|7.5
|$
|7.0
|$
|6.6
|$
|6.3
|$
|5.8
(A) Includes goodwill and intangibles from the Murphy Capital Management, Quadrant Capital Management, Lassus Wherley and Associates and Point View Wealth Management acquisitions completed in August 2017, November 2017, September 2018 and September 2019, respectively.
(B) Resulted from the January 1, 2019 adoption of ASU No. 2016-02, “Leases (Topic 842)”.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
|As of
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Asset Quality:
|Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Nonaccrual loans (A)
|28,881
|29,383
|31,150
|24,892
|25,715
|Other real estate owned
|50
|336
|—
|—
|—
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|28,931
|$
|29,719
|$
|31,150
|$
|24,892
|$
|25,715
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.65
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.65
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.56
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.56
|%
|Performing TDRs (B)(C)
|$
|2,357
|$
|2,527
|$
|3,772
|$
|4,274
|$
|4,303
|Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (D)
|$
|1,910
|$
|6,333
|$
|432
|$
|2,492
|$
|3,484
|Classified loans
|$
|58,908
|$
|53,882
|$
|56,135
|$
|51,306
|$
|58,265
|Impaired loans
|$
|35,924
|$
|36,627
|$
|34,941
|$
|29,185
|$
|31,300
|Allowance for loan and lease losses:
|Beginning of period
|$
|41,580
|$
|39,791
|$
|38,653
|$
|38,504
|$
|37,293
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|1,950
|800
|1,150
|100
|1,500
|Recoveries (charge-offs), net
|146
|989
|(12
|)
|49
|(289
|)
|End of period
|$
|43,676
|$
|41,580
|$
|39,791
|$
|38,653
|$
|38,504
|ALLL to nonperforming loans
|151.23
|%
|141.51
|%
|127.74
|%
|155.28
|%
|149.73
|%
|ALLL to total loans
|0.990
|%
|0.998
|%
|0.987
|%
|0.991
|%
|0.979
|%
|General ALLL to total loans (E)
|0.927
|%
|0.932
|%
|0.956
|%
|0.984
|%
|0.972
|%
(A) Amount includes one healthcare real estate secured loan with a loan balance of $14.5 million at December 31, 2019, that went on nonaccrual at December 31, 2018. In addition, one casual dining commercial banking relationship, with a balance of $5.9 million at December 31, 2019, that went on nonaccrual at June 30, 2019.
(B) Amounts reflect TDRs that are paying according to restructured terms.
(C) Amount does not include $25.8 million at December 31, 2019, $19.7 million at September 30, 2019, $19.8 million at June 30, 2019, $20.0 million at March 31, 2019 and $20.5 million at December 31, 2018, of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans.
(D) The $6.3 million at September 30, 2019 included one $4.3 million commercial real estate loan that was in process of a rate modification (not a TDR modification). The loan was brought fully current in early October 2019.
(E) Total ALLL less specific reserves equals general ALLL.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Capital Adequacy
|Equity to total assets (A)
|9.72
|%
|10.06
|%
|10.16
|%
|Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B)
|9.01
|%
|9.30
|%
|9.52
|%
|Book value per share (C)
|$
|26.61
|$
|26.07
|$
|24.25
|Tangible Book Value per share (D)
|$
|24.47
|$
|23.91
|$
|22.58
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Regulatory Capital – Holding Company
|Tier I leverage
|$
|463,521
|9.33%
|$
|455,179
|9.43%
|$
|438,240
|9.82%
|Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets
|463,521
|11.14
|455,179
|11.23
|438,240
|11.76
|Common equity tier I capital ratio
to risk-weighted assets
|463,520
|11.14
|455,177
|11.23
|438,238
|11.76
|Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets
|590,614
|14.20
|580,120
|14.31
|559,937
|15.03
|Regulatory Capital – Bank
|Tier I leverage (E)
|$
|527,833
|10.63%
|$
|534,351
|11.08%
|$
|504,504
|11.32%
|Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F)
|527,833
|12.70
|534,351
|13.20
|504,504
|13.56
|Common equity tier I capital ratio
to risk-weighted assets (G)
|527,832
|12.70
|534,349
|13.20
|504,502
|13.56
|Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H)
|571,509
|13.76
|575,931
|14.23
|543,008
|14.59
(A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets at period end.
(B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
(C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding.
(D) Tangible book value per excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.
(E) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 5.00%
(F) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 6.50%
(G) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 8.00%
(H) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 10.00%
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOANS CLOSED
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
|For the Quarters Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Residential loans retained
|$
|17,115
|$
|19,073
|$
|21,998
|$
|10,839
|$
|24,937
|Residential loans sold
|21,255
|15,846
|9,785
|3,090
|4,686
|Total residential loans
|38,370
|34,919
|31,783
|13,929
|29,623
|Commercial real estate
|52,630
|43,414
|34,204
|21,025
|63,486
|Multifamily
|63,627
|77,138
|58,604
|21,122
|58,175
|Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)
|174,946
|228,903
|143,944
|141,128
|285,950
|SBA
|19,195
|3,510
|3,740
|9,050
|5,695
|Wealth lines of credit (A)
|42,575
|6,980
|6,725
|7,380
|5,850
|Total commercial loans
|352,973
|359,945
|247,217
|199,705
|419,156
|Installment loans
|984
|362
|1,497
|558
|649
|Home equity lines of credit (A)
|2,414
|5,631
|3,626
|1,607
|3,625
|Total loans closed
|$
|394,741
|$
|400,857
|$
|284,123
|$
|215,799
|$
|453,053
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|2019
|2018
|Residential loans retained
|$
|69,025
|$
|73,208
|Residential loans sold
|49,976
|25,563
|Total residential loans
|119,001
|98,771
|Commercial real estate
|151,273
|142,601
|Multifamily
|220,491
|96,246
|Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)
|688,921
|676,153
|SBA
|35,495
|25,505
|Wealth lines of credit (A)
|63,660
|42,748
|Total commercial loans
|1,159,840
|983,253
|Installment loans
|3,401
|4,669
|Home equity lines of credit (A)
|13,278
|21,486
|Total loans closed
|$
|1,295,520
|$
|1,108,179
(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.
(B) Includes equipment finance.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|Income/
|Balance
|Expense
|Yield
|Balance
|Expense
|Yield
|ASSETS:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Investments:
|Taxable (A)
|$
|393,549
|$
|2,428
|2.47
|%
|$
|383,455
|$
|2,521
|2.63
|%
|Tax-exempt (A) (B)
|12,037
|147
|4.88
|17,887
|173
|3.87
|Loans (B) (C):
|Mortgages
|557,132
|4,780
|3.43
|562,284
|4,732
|3.37
|Commercial mortgages
|1,959,902
|18,588
|3.79
|1,947,674
|18,825
|3.87
|Commercial
|1,662,026
|18,413
|4.43
|1,221,111
|14,915
|4.89
|Commercial construction
|4,842
|81
|6.69
|—
|—
|—
|Installment
|54,562
|524
|3.84
|60,855
|624
|4.10
|Home equity
|58,082
|662
|4.56
|61,423
|759
|4.94
|Other
|379
|10
|10.55
|461
|11
|9.54
|Total loans
|4,296,925
|43,058
|4.01
|3,853,808
|39,866
|4.14
|Federal funds sold
|102
|—
|0.25
|101
|—
|0.25
|Interest-earning deposits
|159,759
|560
|1.40
|122,813
|636
|2.07
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,862,372
|46,193
|3.80
|%
|4,378,064
|43,196
|3.95
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|5,600
|6,876
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(42,374
|)
|(37,774
|)
|Premises and equipment
|20,946
|27,749
|Other assets
|166,868
|112,348
|Total noninterest-earning assets
|151,040
|109,199
|Total assets
|$
|5,013,412
|$
|4,487,263
|LIABILITIES:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Checking
|$
|1,407,151
|$
|3,489
|0.99
|%
|$
|1,208,604
|$
|3,174
|1.05
|%
|Money markets
|1,169,413
|3,456
|1.18
|1,124,780
|3,684
|1.31
|Savings
|112,597
|16
|0.06
|115,316
|16
|0.06
|Certificates of deposit – retail and listing service
|660,159
|3,734
|2.26
|569,151
|2,914
|2.05
|Subtotal interest-bearing deposits
|3,349,320
|10,695
|1.28
|3,017,851
|9,788
|1.30
|Interest-bearing demand – brokered
|180,000
|981
|2.18
|180,000
|855
|1.90
|Certificates of deposit – brokered
|33,702
|267
|3.17
|59,061
|386
|2.61
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,563,022
|11,943
|1.34
|3,256,912
|11,029
|1.35
|Borrowings
|221,462
|1,383
|2.50
|143,348
|1,043
|2.91
|Capital lease obligation
|7,669
|92
|4.80
|8,428
|102
|4.84
|Subordinated debt
|83,385
|1,224
|5.87
|83,157
|1,222
|5.88
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,875,538
|14,642
|1.51
|%
|3,491,845
|13,396
|1.53
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|539,501
|496,238
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|99,702
|38,498
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|639,203
|534,736
|Shareholders’ equity
|498,671
|460,682
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|5,013,412
|$
|4,487,263
|Net interest income
|$
|31,551
|$
|29,800
|Net interest spread
|2.29
|%
|2.42
|%
|Net interest margin (D)
|2.60
|%
|2.72
|%
(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|Income/
|Balance
|Expense
|Yield
|Balance
|Expense
|Yield
|ASSETS:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Investments:
|Taxable (A)
|$
|393,549
|$
|2,428
|2.47
|%
|$
|393,386
|$
|2,477
|2.52
|%
|Tax-exempt (A) (B)
|12,037
|147
|4.88
|13,497
|165
|4.89
|Loans (B) (C):
|Mortgages
|557,132
|4,780
|3.43
|567,097
|4,811
|3.39
|Commercial mortgages
|1,959,902
|18,588
|3.79
|1,856,216
|17,870
|3.85
|Commercial
|1,662,026
|18,413
|4.43
|1,530,131
|18,605
|4.86
|Commercial construction
|4,842
|81
|6.69
|2,619
|51
|7.79
|Installment
|54,562
|524
|3.84
|53,891
|560
|4.16
|Home equity
|58,082
|662
|4.56
|58,573
|736
|5.03
|Other
|379
|10
|10.55
|396
|11
|11.11
|Total loans
|4,296,925
|43,058
|4.01
|4,068,923
|42,644
|4.19
|Federal funds sold
|102
|—
|0.25
|101
|—
|0.25
|Interest-earning deposits
|159,759
|560
|1.40
|256,865
|1,362
|2.12
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,862,372
|46,193
|3.80
|%
|4,732,772
|46,648
|3.94
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|5,600
|5,628
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(42,374
|)
|(40,806
|)
|Premises and equipment
|20,946
|21,121
|Other assets
|166,868
|151,265
|Total noninterest-earning assets
|151,040
|137,208
|Total assets
|$
|5,013,412
|$
|4,869,980
|LIABILITIES:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Checking
|$
|1,407,151
|$
|3,489
|0.99
|%
|$
|1,410,837
|$
|4,467
|1.27
|%
|Money markets
|1,169,413
|3,456
|1.18
|1,184,589
|4,227
|1.43
|Savings
|112,597
|16
|0.06
|113,961
|16
|0.06
|Certificates of deposit – retail and listing service
|660,159
|3,734
|2.26
|649,393
|3,781
|2.33
|Subtotal interest-bearing deposits
|3,349,320
|10,695
|1.28
|3,358,780
|12,491
|1.49
|Interest-bearing demand – brokered
|180,000
|981
|2.18
|180,000
|901
|2.00
|Certificates of deposit – brokered
|33,702
|267
|3.17
|33,688
|267
|3.17
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,563,022
|11,943
|1.34
|3,572,468
|13,659
|1.53
|Borrowings
|221,462
|1,383
|2.50
|114,584
|886
|3.09
|Capital lease obligation
|7,669
|92
|4.80
|7,866
|94
|4.78
|Subordinated debt
|83,385
|1,224
|5.87
|83,329
|1,224
|5.88
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,875,538
|14,642
|1.51
|%
|3,778,247
|15,863
|1.68
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|539,501
|512,497
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|99,702
|83,554
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|639,203
|596,051
|Shareholders’ equity
|498,671
|495,682
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|5,013,412
|$
|4,869,980
|Net interest income
|$
|31,551
|$
|30,785
|Net interest spread
|2.29
|%
|2.26
|%
|Net interest margin (D)
|2.60
|%
|2.60
|%
(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|Income/
|Balance
|Expense
|Yield
|Balance
|Expense
|Yield
|ASSETS:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Investments:
|Taxable (A)
|$
|391,666
|$
|10,228
|2.61
|%
|$
|363,259
|$
|8,903
|2.45
|%
|Tax-exempt (A) (B)
|14,930
|728
|4.88
|20,489
|731
|3.57
|Loans (B) (C):
|Mortgages
|565,935
|19,321
|3.41
|565,513
|18,842
|3.33
|Commercial mortgages
|1,857,014
|72,061
|3.88
|1,976,712
|74,693
|3.78
|Commercial
|1,498,077
|71,071
|4.74
|1,087,600
|50,854
|4.68
|Commercial construction
|1,881
|132
|7.02
|—
|—
|—
|Installment
|54,555
|2,246
|4.12
|71,643
|2,603
|3.63
|Home equity
|60,036
|2,981
|4.97
|61,828
|2,786
|4.51
|Other
|391
|42
|10.74
|451
|45
|9.98
|Total loans
|4,037,889
|167,854
|4.16
|3,763,747
|149,823
|3.98
|Federal funds sold
|102
|—
|0.25
|101
|—
|0.25
|Interest-earning deposits
|223,629
|4,457
|1.99
|103,059
|1,806
|1.75
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,668,216
|183,267
|3.93
|%
|4,250,655
|161,263
|3.79
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|5,477
|5,346
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(40,328
|)
|(37,904
|)
|Premises and equipment
|21,176
|28,477
|Other assets
|142,156
|103,761
|Total noninterest-earning assets
|128,481
|99,680
|Total assets
|$
|4,796,697
|$
|4,350,335
|LIABILITIES:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Checking
|$
|1,342,901
|$
|15,789
|1.18
|%
|$
|1,143,640
|$
|9,543
|0.83
|%
|Money markets
|1,189,880
|16,434
|1.38
|1,056,368
|11,322
|1.07
|Savings
|113,312
|63
|0.06
|119,699
|66
|0.06
|Certificates of deposit – retail and listing service
|631,999
|14,210
|2.25
|554,903
|9,938
|1.79
|Subtotal interest-bearing deposits
|3,278,092
|46,496
|1.42
|2,874,610
|30,869
|1.07
|Interest-bearing demand – brokered
|180,000
|3,457
|1.92
|180,000
|3,135
|1.74
|Certificates of deposit – brokered
|42,460
|1,225
|2.89
|64,009
|1,608
|2.51
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,500,552
|51,178
|1.46
|3,118,619
|35,612
|1.14
|Borrowings
|136,992
|3,941
|2.88
|154,765
|3,606
|2.33
|Capital lease obligation
|7,956
|382
|4.80
|8,698
|418
|4.81
|Subordinated debt
|83,300
|4,895
|5.88
|83,104
|4,887
|5.88
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,728,800
|60,396
|1.62
|%
|3,365,186
|44,523
|1.32
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|505,486
|516,718
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|73,601
|32,541
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|579,087
|549,259
|Shareholders’ equity
|488,810
|435,890
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,796,697
|$
|4,350,335
|Net interest income
|$
|122,871
|$
|116,740
|Net interest spread
|2.31
|%
|2.47
|%
|Net interest margin (D)
|2.63
|%
|2.75
|%
(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding ORE provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides one reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Shareholders’ equity
|$
|503,652
|$
|495,350
|$
|493,888
|$
|481,472
|$
|469,013
|Less: Intangible assets, net
|40,588
|41,111
|31,941
|32,170
|32,399
|Tangible equity
|463,064
|454,239
|461,947
|449,302
|436,614
|Period end shares outstanding
|18,926,810
|18,999,241
|19,456,312
|19,445,363
|19,337,662
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|24.47
|$
|23.91
|$
|23.74
|$
|23.11
|$
|22.58
|Book value per share
|26.61
|26.07
|25.38
|24.76
|24.25
|Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
|Total assets
|$
|5,182,879
|$
|4,925,409
|$
|4,871,234
|$
|4,662,306
|$
|4,617,858
|Less: Intangible assets, net
|40,588
|41,111
|31,941
|32,170
|32,399
|Tangible assets
|5,142,291
|4,884,298
|4,839,293
|4,630,136
|4,585,459
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|9.01
|%
|9.30
|%
|9.55
|%
|9.70
|%
|9.52
|%
|Equity to assets
|9.72
|%
|10.06
|%
|10.14
|%
|10.33
|%
|10.16
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Efficiency Ratio
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Net interest income
|$
|30,914
|$
|30,085
|$
|29,268
|$
|30,007
|$
|29,385
|Total other income
|15,525
|14,416
|13,026
|11,729
|11,255
|Less: Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale
|at lower of cost or fair value
|4
|6
|—
|—
|4,392
|Less: Income from life insurance proceeds
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(3,000
|)
|Add: Securities (gains)/losses, net
|45
|(34
|)
|(69
|)
|(59
|)
|(46
|)
|Total recurring revenue
|46,488
|44,473
|42,225
|41,677
|41,986
|Operating expenses
|26,701
|26,259
|26,173
|25,715
|25,524
|Less: ORE provision
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total operating expense
|26,701
|26,259
|26,173
|25,715
|25,524
|Efficiency ratio
|57.44
|%
|59.04
|%
|61.98
|%
|61.70
|%
|60.79
|%
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Efficiency Ratio
|2019
|2018
|Net interest income
|$
|120,274
|$
|115,163
|Total other income
|54,696
|44,193
|Add: Securities (gains)/losses, net
|(117
|)
|393
|Less: Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale
|at lower of cost or fair value
|10
|4,392
|Less: Income from life insurance proceeds
|—
|(3,000
|)
|Total recurring revenue
|174,863
|161,141
|Operating expenses
|104,848
|98,086
|Less: ORE provision
|—
|232
|Total operating expense
|104,848
|97,854
|Efficiency ratio
|59.96
|%
|60.73
|%
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
34052_Peapack-GladstoneFinancialCorp.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: