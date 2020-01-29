TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SE2 , an industry leader in providing technology driven third-party administration services, announced its recognition as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance BPO Digital Services 2019 report by ISG Research, a leading global technology research and advisory firm. ISG’s analysts cited SE2’s robust platform-driven approach, investment in innovation and end-to-end services with domain expertise as key strengths.



The ISG Provider Lens™ quadrants were created using an evaluation matrix containing four segments, where the providers are positioned accordingly as Leaders, Product Challengers, Market Challengers, and Contenders. The Leaders were chosen for having a highly attractive product and service offering and a very strong market and competitive position; they fulfill all requirements for successful market cultivation.

“SE2 is a chosen leader in the life insurance market with its integrated offering in both the life and annuity space embedded with advanced automation and analytics for a seamless customer experience,” said Dennis Winkler, Senior Director, ISG. “Driven by the advanced SE2 Aurum® platform and deep domain expertise, SE2 will always enjoy the first-mover advantage in the market. With focused investments in technologies, startups, and expansion, the firm aims to bring more skin into the game.”

“As business and digital strategies intersect, SE2 is enabling insurance carriers to evolve and drive new customer-centric business models, rapidly introduce new retirement products, and create efficiencies in their core business,” said Gautam Thakkar, CEO, SE2. “We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance BPO Digital Services 2019 report. This recognition is a testament to the investments we’ve made in future-proofing our business and successfully collaborating with our clients as they seek to improve the experience they provide to their distribution networks and policyholders.”

The ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance BPO Digital Services research study analyzes the relevant software vendors and service providers in the U.S. market, based on a multi-phased research and analysis process, and positions these providers based on the ISG Research methodology using the following key evaluation criteria: strategy & vision, innovation, brand awareness and presence in the market, sales and partner landscape, breadth and depth of portfolio of services offered, and technology advancements.

The full report from ISG Research can be accessed here .

About SE2:

SE2, an Eldridge Industries business, is a leader in technology-driven third-party administration services for the U.S. life and annuity insurance industry. SE2 has a proven track record in delivering platform led transformations for the life and annuity insurance industry. SE2 uniquely combines the maturity and peerless industry knowledge of its 125+ years of life insurance industry heritage with its end-to-end digital platform to enable the rapid launch of new and innovative products through existing as well as digital channels. SE2 currently administers nearly 2 million active policies on behalf of its 25+ clients. SE2 has over $100 billion in assets under administration and handles more than 200,000 new business applications annually. Please visit SE2 at www.SE2.com to learn more.

About Eldridge Industries:

Eldridge Industries grows diversified businesses with a focus on Credit; Insurance and Insurance Tech; Real Estate; Sports and Media; Convenient Food; and Technology. In particular, the firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London. To learn more about Eldridge please visit www.eldridge.com .

About ISG: ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com .

