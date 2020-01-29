Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Marketing Market by Component (Platform and Services), Channel, Organization Size (SMES and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Retail and Ecommerce, Travel and Logistics, Automotive, and Telecom and IT), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mobile marketing market size is expected to grow from USD 10.5 billion in 2019 to USD 25 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during the forecast period.
Increased use of mobile web and mobile applications, the popularity of mobile marketing with increasing mobile devices, high penetration of mobile users, and the growth of social media and advertising for enhancing mobile marketing are expected to drive the growth of the market across the globe. However, security and privacy concerns for confidential data and complications in the implementation of mobile marketing platform are expected to restrict the growth of the market across the globe.
Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Services form an integral part of the mobile marketing life cycle. They assist in carrying out software functionalities, ranging from deployment to management, such as implementation and integration, training and consultation, product upgradation, and support and maintenance. The services segment of the mobile marketing market is expected to have a promising future due to various integration of marketing applications. Services help organizations in building successful customer relationships by continuously supporting them through their business tenure. They also benefit organizations by enhancing marketing project execution and streamlining marketing operations.
SMEs segment to lead the mobile marketing market in 2019
SMEs in all verticals and regions are now taking advantage of the current mobile technology. Several SMEs already have mobile sites and mobile applications, which make mobile marketing one of the most effective and economical marketing channels for them. They are now shifting from using traditional marketing to digital marketing, and a majority of their marketing expenditure now goes into digital marketing channels. The mobile marketing platform market in the SMEs segment is expected to gain traction in the years to come, as more vendors would come up with different mobile marketing platforms to cater to the demands of the SMEs.
Telecom and IT segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Mobile marketing solutions have been finding their way into the telecom and IT vertical for the last 10 years. Telecommunications companies use mobile marketing as a channel to communicate with their customers to enhance customer loyalty, increase brand awareness, and consistently generate revenue. SMS, MMS, and mobile emails have been widely used by telecom and IT vertical. Location-based marketing is also gaining traction in this vertical, as telecommunications companies now tend to send offers and promotions based on customers' location.
North America to lead the mobile marketing market in 2019
North America is estimated to be the largest market size contributor in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the rapid adoption of mobile marketing platform and services among enterprises in this region. North America has been an early adopter and a host to innovative initiatives for advanced technologies. Moreover, there is a significant rise in automated marketing spending by organizations due to increasing competition faced by these organizations to achieve new customers, satisfy old customers, and retain these customers.
Most mobile marketing platform vendors, including the major players, such as Adobe, Airship, Braze, Swrve, and Oracle, have a direct or an indirect presence in this region via distributors, and resellers. The major mobile marketing vendors in North America have adopted several strategies to enhance their existing product portfolio and expand their presence in the mobile marketing market.
Competitive Landscape
Major vendors of mobile marketing platform and services include Airship (US), Swrve Inc. (US), Vibes (US), Braze, Inc. (US), Adobe (US), Acoustic, L.P. (US), Localytics (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), Marketo (US), Pyze Inc. (US), FollowAnalytics (US), Xtremepush (UK), IMI Mobile Private Limited (UK), MoEngage (UK Punchh (US), Sailthru (US), Leanplum (US), and Netcore Solutions (India).
The study included an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players with their company profiles, recent developments, and key growth strategies adopted by them.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market
4.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Marketing Market, By Component and Country
4.3 Market Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Popularity of Mobile Marketing With Increasing Mobile Devices
5.2.1.2 High Penetration of Mobile Users
5.2.1.3 Growth of Social Media and Advertising
5.2.1.4 Increased Use of Mobile Web and Mobile Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Security and Privacy Concerns for Confidential Data
5.2.2.2 Complication in Implementation
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Evolving Need for AI and Big Data Analytics in Mobile Marketing
5.2.3.2 Digital Engagement Through AR and VR
5.2.3.3 Marketing Through Different Social Media Platforms
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Selection of Relevant Mobile Marketing Techniques and Vendors
5.2.4.2 Understanding Consumer Behavior
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Technology Innovation, Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC)
5.3.2 Case Studies
5.3.2.1 Case Study 1: GSN Games Takes Mobile Engagement to the Next Level Using Airship
5.3.2.2 Case Study 2: Arnotts Engaged With PCA for Christmas Gifts App With Mobile Vouchers
5.3.2.3 Case Study 3: Conde Nast Uses Adobe Marketing Cloud to Reach Its Core Audiences and Boost Revenue for the Company and Advertisers Through Optimized Content and Experiences
5.3.3 Regulatory Implications
5.3.3.1 Mobile Marketing Association (MMA)
5.3.3.2 Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
6 Mobile Marketing Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Platform
6.2.1 Increasing Need to Enhance Mobile Marketing Processes Driving the Growth of Mobile Marketing Platform
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Growing Need for Integrating Mobile Marketing Platform With Other Enterprise Business Applications to Drive the Growth of Mobile Marketing Services
7 Mobile Marketing Market By Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Messaging
7.3 Push Notification
7.4 Mobile Email
7.5 Quick Response Code
7.6 Location-Based Marketing
7.7 In-App Messaging
7.8 Mobile Web
7.9 Others
8 Mobile Marketing Market By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.2.1 Need for A Cost-Effective and Comprehensive Solution to Drive the Growth of Market Across Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
8.3.1 Ability to Adopt Advanced Technologies Driving the Growth of Mobile Marketing in Large Enterprises
9 Mobile Marketing Market By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Retail and eCommerce
9.2.1 Increased Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets, and Usage of Mobile Internet Offer Great Opportunities to Retailers
9.3 Travel and Logistics
9.3.1 Mobile Devices Offer Travel Companies Great Marketing Platform to Attract and Retain Customers, and Increase Sales
9.4 Automotive
9.4.1 Mobile Marketing Offers Real-Time and Two-Way Communication to Customers
9.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.5.1 Need to Promote Financial Offerings Driving the Demand for Mobile Marketing in the BFSI Vertical
9.6 Telecom and IT
9.6.1 Advent of Technological Advancements to Boost the Adoption of Mobile Marketing Solutions in the Telecom and IT Vertical
9.7 Media and Entertainment
9.7.1 Increased Need to Enhance Customer Experience Driving the Market Growth in the Media and Entertainment Vertical
9.8 Healthcare
9.8.1 Growing Need to Deliver Personalized and Relevant Content to Prospects Driving the Market Growth in the Healthcare Vertical
9.9 Government
9.9.1 Increased Usage of SMS Communication Channel to Boost the Mobile Marketing Growth in the Government Vertical
9.10 Others
10 Mobile Marketing Market By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.1.1 Presence of Major Key Vendors to Drive the Growth of Market in the US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Growing Adoption of SMAC Technologies to Drive the Growth of Market in Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 United Kingdom
10.3.1.1 Growing Multichannel Marketing and Technological Advancements to Drive the Growth of Market in the UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 Growing Need for Providing Enhanced Customer Experience to Drive the Growth of Market in Germany
10.3.3 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Mobile Devices and Increasing Internet Penetration to Encourage Enterprises to Adopt Mobile Marketing in China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 High Penetration of Information Technology Helps Change Customer Opinions Regarding Mobile Marketing
10.4.3 Australia and New Zealand
10.4.3.1 Rise in Digitalization Among Enterprises to Drive the Mobile Marketing Market Growth in ANZ
10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 United Arab Emirates
10.5.1.1 Rise in the Adoption of Cloud Services to Drive the Growth of Market in UAE
10.5.2 South Africa
10.5.2.1 Growing Need for Maximizing Roi to Drive the Growth of Market in South Africa
10.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 Growing Adoption of the Internet to Drive the Growth of Market in Brazil
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.2.1 Increased Awareness Among Enterprises to Smoothen Marketing Activities Driving the Growth of Market in Mexico
10.6.3 Rest of Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.1.1 Visionary Leaders
11.1.2 Innovators
11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.1.4 Emerging Companies
11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.3 Business Strategy Excellence
11.4 Key Players in the Market, 2019
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Airship
12.2 Swrve
12.3 Vibes
12.4 Adobe
12.5 Braze
12.6 Acoustic
12.7 Localytics
12.8 Oracle
12.9 Salesforce
12.10 SAP
12.11 Marketo
12.12 Pyze
12.13 FollowAnalytics
12.14 Xtremepush
12.15 Imimobile
12.16 MoEngage
12.17 Punchh
12.18 Sailthru
12.19 Leanplum
12.20 Netcore Solutions
12.21 Right-To-Win
